2024 Paris Olympics Soccer: How to watch the USMNT vs. Morocco quarterfinals game

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Kevin Paredes #7 and the United States Men's National Team face Morocco in the Olympics quarterfinals this Friday. (Andrea Vilchez/ISI/Getty Images)

For the first time since 2008, the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team is competing in the Olympics — and they've made it all the way to the quarterfinals — AKA the knockout stage — of the competition. The USMNT continues their Olympics journey today with a game against Morocco. The U.S. men's team has won two out of their three group stage games, coming in second in Group A and advancing to the KO round of the competition for the first time since the 2000 Sydney Games. They will face a tough opponent in the knockout stage: Morocco — the winner of Group B.

The game kicks off this Friday, Aug. 2 at 8:50 a.m. ET, streaming live on Peacock and airing on USA. Here's what you need to know about tuning in to the USA vs. Morocco match, including the USMNT roster, the full men's soccer schedule at the 2024 Olympics and more.

How to watch the USA vs. Morocco game:

Peacock Watch the USWNT at the 2024 Olympics $7.99/month at Peacock

Date: Friday, Aug. 2

Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV channels: USA

Streaming: Peacock

When is the USMNT's next Olympic soccer game?

The USA plays Morocco in its first Olympic men's soccer quarterfinals match since 2000 this Friday, Aug. 2, beginning at 8:50 a.m. ET.

USA vs. Morocco soccer game channel:

You can watch every single Olympic sport and event this summer on Peacock, including all the men's soccer games. In addition to streaming on Peacock, select games in the men's Olympics Soccer tournament will air on USA, Telemundo, NBC Universo or NBC. To check if a match is airing live on TV, check out the official NBC Olympics schedule and toggle the filter to "TV only."

Where to watch Olympic Soccer on TV:

Today's match will air live on USA. Otherwise, the best place to watch the USA vs. Morocco soccer game is on Peacock.

How to watch USA vs. Morocco without cable:

(Peacock) Peacock Stream the 2024 Olympics Starting at $8 a month, a Peacock subscription is the easiest way to stream all of the 2024 Olympics. Peacock will have coverage of every Olympic sport at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Plus, the platform offers subscribers an Olympics Discovery Multiview, allowing you to watch up to four events at once. Peacock will also have several original shows covering the Games, including Gold Zone, Watch with Alex Cooper and a mobile-app exclusive, customizable and individualized Olympics recap show, narrated by an A.I.-generated voice of Al Michaels. On top of coverage of every Olympic sport in 2024, you’ll also get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office. For $14 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline. $8/month at Peacock

How to watch the Morocco vs. USA match for free

While Peacock may be the most comprehensive place to watch the Olympics, it comes with a monthly subscription fee. If you're interested in watching coverage of the Olympics for free, you can stream free sports coverage from all around the world with the help of a VPN. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

For example, to watch the USMNT vs. Morocco game tomorrow without signing up for Peacock, you can tune into Australia's 9Now for full coverage of the game. Just sign into your VPN, find a server located in Australia, then make a free account on 9now.com to stream all the action.

And if you need help figuring out how to livestream with a VPN on your TV, there's a guide for that too.

(ExpressVPN) ExpressVPN Stream the Olympics for free ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into Olympic coverage from all over the world rather than just what's available in the US. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location. ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options makes it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you're nervous about trying a VPN. $6.67/month at ExpressVPN

2024 USMNT Olympics schedule:

The complete Team USA men's soccer schedule is below; all games are available to stream on Peacock. USA Network will air select men's soccer matches live or on-delay. To check if a match is airing live on TV, check out the official NBC Olympics schedule and toggle the filter to "TV only."

Olympic men's Soccer Schedule:

All times Eastern

August 2 - Knockout stage

Morocco vs. United States: 9 a.m. ET (Peacock, USA)

Japan vs. Spain: 11 a.m. ET (Peacock, Universo)

Egypt vs. Paraguay: 1 p.m. ET (Peacock, Universo)

France vs. Argentina: 3 p.m. ET (Peacock, Telemundo)

August 5

Semifinal No. 1 - 12 p.m.

Semifinal No. 2 - 3 p.m.

August 8

Bronze medal match - 11 a.m.

August 9

Gold medal match - 12 p.m.

Who is competing in men's soccer at the 2024 Olympics?

There are 16 teams competing in the men's soccer (AKA football) tournament at the 2024 Olympics.

Group A

France

United States

Guinea

New Zealand

Group B

Argentina

Morocco

Iraq

Ukraine

Group C

Uzbekistan

Spain

Egypt

Dominican Republic

Group D

Japan

Paraguay

Mali

Israel

2024 Olympics USMNT roster:

It's a clean slate from the USMNT that competed in the 2024 Copa. Here's who made the cut for the Paris Games:

Goalkeepers

Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew)

Gaga Slonina (Chelsea/England)

Defenders

Maximilian Dietz (Greuther Fürth/Germany)

Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union)

Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati)

John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls)

Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United FC)

Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders

Gianluca Busio (Venezia/Italy)

Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF)

Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union)

Djordje Mihailovic (Colorado Rapids)

Tanner Tessmann (Venezia/Italy)

Forwards

Paxten Aaronson (FC Utrecht/Netherlands)

Taylor Booth (FC Utrecht/Netherlands)

Duncan McGuire (Orlando City SC)

Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/Germany)

Griffin Yow (KVC Westerlo/Belgium)

Alternates

Josh Atencio (Seattle Sounders FC)

Jacob Davis (Sporting Kansas City)

Johan Gomez (Eintracht Braunschweig)

John Pulskamp (Sporting Kansas City)

Coach

Marko Mitrović

More ways to watch the 2024 Olympics:

DirecTV Stream Watch NBC, USA Network, E! Try free at DirecTV

Fubo Watch NBC, USA Network, E! Try free at Fubo

Hulu + Live TV Watch NBC, USA Network Try free at Hulu

YouTube TV Watch NBC, USA Network Try free at YouTube

ExpressVPN Stream the Olympics for free $6.67/month at ExpressVPN