2024 Paris Olympics soccer: How to watch the France vs. Argentina quarterfinals game

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Ezequiel Fernandez and Argentina play Olympics host France in the men's soccer quarterfinals this afternoon. (Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

The 2024 Paris Olympics continue today with the men's soccer quarterfinals — aka the knockout stage of the competition. The eight teams that made it to the knockout round are the U.S., Morocco, France, Argentina, Egypt, Paraguay, Japan and Spain. This afternoon, France and Argentina will face off at 3 p.m. ET. Are you ready to tune in to the Olympic soccer quarterfinals? During the 2024 Olympics, every U.S. men's soccer game will stream on Peacock, but if you're hoping to catch some of them on TV, select games will also air on USA Network. Here's what you need to know about tuning in.

How to watch the France vs. Argentina game:

Peacock Watch men's soccer at the 2024 Olympics $7.99/month at Peacock

Date: Friday, Aug. 2

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channels: Telemundo (Spanish coverage)

Streaming: Peacock

When is the France vs. Argentina game?

France plays Argentina in the Olympic quarterfinals beginning at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 2.

Where can I stream soccer at the Olympics?

You can watch every Olympic sport and event this summer on Peacock, including all the men's soccer games. In addition to streaming on Peacock, select games in the men's Olympics soccer tournament will air on USA, Telemundo, NBC Universo or NBC. To check whether a match is airing live on TV, check out the official NBC Olympics schedule and toggle the filter to "TV only."

France vs. Argentina game channel:

Today's match will have Spanish coverage airing live on Telemundo. Otherwise, the best place to watch the France vs. Argentina soccer game is on Peacock.

How to watch the France vs. Argentina game without cable:

(Peacock) Peacock Stream the 2024 Olympics Starting at $8 a month, a Peacock subscription is the easiest way to stream all of the Olympics. Peacock will cover every Olympic sport at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Plus, the platform offers an Olympics Discovery Multiview, allowing you to watch up to four events at once. Peacock will also have several original shows covering the Olympics, including Gold Zone, Watch with Alex Cooper and a mobile-app-exclusive, customizable, individualized Olympics recap show, narrated by the A.I.-generated voice of Al Michaels. On top of coverage of every Olympic sport in 2024, you'll also get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office. For $14 monthly, you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription that includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline. $8/month at Peacock

How to watch the France vs. Argentina match for free

While Peacock may be the most comprehensive place to watch the Olympics, it comes with a monthly subscription fee. If you're interested in watching the Olympics for free, you can stream free sports coverage from all around the world with the help of a VPN. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

For example, to watch the France vs. Argentina game without signing up for Peacock, you can tune into Australia's 9Now for full coverage of the game. Just sign into your VPN, find a server located in Australia, then make a free account on 9now.com to stream all the action.

And if you need help figuring out how to livestream with a VPN on your TV, there's a guide for that too.

(ExpressVPN) ExpressVPN Stream the Olympics for free ExpressVPN offers "internet without borders," meaning you can tune into Olympic coverage from all over the world rather than just what's available in the U.S. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, then change your server location. ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options make it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Engadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN's 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you're nervous about trying a VPN. $6.67/month at ExpressVPN

2024 Olympic soccer schedule:

All games are available to stream on Peacock. USA Network will air select men's soccer matches live or on a delay. To check whether a match is airing live on TV, check out the official NBC Olympics schedule and toggle the filter to "TV only."

Olympic men's soccer schedule:

All times Eastern

August 2 (knockout stage)

August 5

Semifinal No. 1: 12 p.m.

Semifinal No. 2: 3 p.m.

August 8

Bronze medal match: 11 a.m.

August 9

Gold medal match: 12 p.m.

Who is competing in men's soccer at the 2024 Olympics?

Sixteen teams are competing in the men's soccer (aka football) tournament at the 2024 Olympics.

Group A

France

United States

Guinea

New Zealand

Group B

Argentina

Morocco

Iraq

Ukraine

Group C

Uzbekistan

Spain

Egypt

Dominican Republic

Group D

Japan

Paraguay

Mali

Israel

More ways to watch the 2024 Olympics:

DirecTV Stream Watch NBC, USA Network, E! Try free at DirecTV

Fubo Watch NBC, USA Network, E! Try free at Fubo

Hulu + Live TV Watch NBC, USA Network Try free at Hulu

YouTube TV Watch NBC, USA Network Try free at YouTube

ExpressVPN Stream the Olympics for free $6.67/month at ExpressVPN