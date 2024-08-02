2024 Paris Olympics sailing results: USA gets bronze medal in men's skiff

It had been eight years since the United States won a medal in sailing at the Olympics, so waiting one more day to snap the skid didn't seem to bother Ian Barrows and Hans Henken.

The American boat of Barrows and Henken took home a bronze medal in the men’s skiff competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics Friday, whose conclusion was delayed after two attempted starts due to poor wind conditions the day before in Marseille.

It’s the first sailing medal for the United States since the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, and the first medal in men's skiff sailing. Although the US won bronze in the 2000 Sydney Games (from 2000-2008 competition in the event was open to men and women).

Barrows and Henken entered Friday in fourth place in the overall standings, but passed Ireland in total points by overtaking Switzerland for a fourth-place finish in the medal race. The United States benefited from a faulty start by the Irish team that forced Ireland to re-start the race, a mistake it never recovered from.

Points are accumulated over multiple regattas over multiple days in Olympic sailing, with the medal races usually counting for more points. The Spanish team of Diego Botín and Florian Trittel took home the gold medal in men's skiff and Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie of New Zealand won the silver medal.

"We put in so much hard work to get here and to have it all come together in this last race is just amazing," Henken told sail-world.com. "Ian and I had the goal of having a chance in the medal race. We knew that's a level that we had. Just to be there felt like an achievement in its own right, and to finish with this bronze medal is really the cherry on top."

Barrows grew up in St. Thomas of the U.S. Virgin Islands before attending Yale University, where he helped the Bulldogs win eight national championships and was named the collegiate sailor of the year in 2017. He teamed up with Henken, a 32-year-old Stanford graduate from San Franciso, beginning in 2021.

Three years later, they made sailing history together.

"I'm speechless. I still can't believe it,” said Barrows.

2024 Paris Olympics sailing results

Men's Skiff

Gold: Spain (Bottin/Trittel)

Silver: New Zealand (McHardie/McKenzie)

Bronze: United States (Barrows/Henken)

Women's Skiff

Gold: Netherlands (van Aanholt/Duetz)

Silver: Sweden (Bobeck/Netzler)

Bronze: France (Stayaert/Picon)

What we know about 2024 Paris Olympics Sailing Schedule

Due to poor wind conditions in Marseille, many of the Olympic sailing events have had to be delayed. Some events have not yet been rescheduled. You can find further updates at Olympics.com. Here's an updated schedule as of August 2:

August 3

Men's Dinghy - Race 5: 6:20 a.m. on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Dinghy - Race 6: After Race 5 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

August 4

Men's Dinghy - Race 7: 6:05 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Dinghy - Race 8: After Race 7 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Multihull - Race 4 : 6:05 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Multihull - Race 5: After Race 4 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Multihull - Race 6: After Race 5 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Race 1: 6:13 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Race 2: After Race 1 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Race 3: After Race 2 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Race 4: After Race 3 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Race 1: 6:33 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Race 2: After Race 1 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Race 3: After Race 2 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Race 4: After Race 3 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Dinghy - Race 7: 8:35 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Dinghy - Race 8: After Race 7 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Dinghy - Race 5: 11:05 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Dinghy - Race 6: After Race 5 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

August 5

Women's Kite - Race 5: 6:03 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Race 6: After Race 5 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Race 7: After Race 6 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Race 8: After Race 7 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Multihull - Race 7: 6:05 a.m. ETon Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Multihull - Race 8: After Race 7 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Multihull - Race 9: After Race 8 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Race 5 : 6:13 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Race 6: After Race 5 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Race 7: After Race 6 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Race 8: After Race 7 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Dinghy - Race 9: 6:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Dinghy - Race 10: After Race 9 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Dinghy - Race 9: 8:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Dinghy - Race 10: After Race 9 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Dinghy - Race 7: 11:05 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Dinghy - Race 8: After Race 7 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

August 6

Men's Kite - Race 9: 6:03 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Race 10: After Race 9 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Race 11: After Race 10 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Race 12: After Race 11 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Race 9: 6:13 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Race 10: After Race 9 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Race 11: After Race 10 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Race 12: After Race 11 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Dinghy - Race 9: 6:15 a.m. on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Dinghy - Race 10: After Race 9 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Dinghy Medal Race: 8:43 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Multihull - Race 10: 9:05 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Multihull - Race 11: After Race 10 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Multihull - Race 12: After Race 11 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Dinghy Medal Race: 9:43 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

August 7

Women's Kite - Race 13: 6:13 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Race 14: After Race 13 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Race 15: After Race 14 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Race 16: After Race 15 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Race 13: 6:23 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Race 14: After Race 13 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Race 15: After Race 14 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Race 16: After Race 15 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Multihull Medal Race: 8:43 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Dinghy Medal Race: 9:43 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

August 8

Men's Kite - Semifinal A - Race 1: 6:13 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Semifinal A - Race 2: After Race 1 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Semifinal A - Race 3: After Race 2 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Semifinal A - Race 4: After Race 3 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Semifinal A - Race 5: After Race 4 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Semifinal A - Race 6: After Race 5 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Semifinal B - Race 1: 6:25 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Semifinal B - Race 2: After Race 1 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Semifinal B - Race 3: After Race 2 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Semifinal B - Race 4: After Race 3 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Semifinal B - Race 5: After Race 4 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Semifinal B - Race 6: After Race 5 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite Final - Race 1 (Medal event): 9:40 a.m. on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite Final - Race 2 (Medal event): After Race 1 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite Final - Race 3 (Medal event): After Race 2 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite Final - Race 4 (Medal event): After Race 3 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite Final - Race 5 (Medal event): After Race 4 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite Final - Race 6 (Medal event): After Race 5 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Semifinal A - Race 1: 7:13 a.m. on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Semifinal A - Race 2: After Race 1 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Semifinal A - Race 3: After Race 2 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Semifinal A - Race 4: After Race 3 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Semifinal A - Race 5: After Race 4 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Semifinal A - Race 6: After Race 5 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Semifinal B - Race 1: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Semifinal B - Race 2: After Race 1 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Semifinal B - Race 3: After Race 2 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Semifinal B - Race 4: After Race 3 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Semifinal B - Race 5: After Race 4 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Semifinal B - Race 6: After Race 5 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite Final - Race 1 (Medal event): 10:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite Final - Race 2 (Medal event): After Race 1 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite Final - Race 3 (Medal event): After Race 2 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite Final - Race 4 (Medal event): After Race 3 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite Final - Race 5 (Medal event): After Race 4 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite Final - Race 6 (Medal event): After Race 5 on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

