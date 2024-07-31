2024 Paris Olympics: How to watch Katie Ledecky compete in 1500 meter freestyle final today
The 2024 Paris Olympics are here, and you know what that means: It's time to once again watch Katie Ledecky dominate in swimming. Ledecky made her Olympic debut at age 15 during the London 2012 Games. Now, at 27, she has the chance to become the most decorated women's swimmer in Olympic history. Ledecky already has 10 medals to her name: seven gold and three silver. At the Paris Games, she’s competing in four events: the 400-, 800- and 1500-meter freestyle individual events and the 4x200-meter freestyle relay.
Ledecky already took home a bronze medal for the 400m freestyle event. And Tuesday morning she won her 1500m freestyle heat qualifying with a whopping 18-second lead. Next up, Ledecky advances to the 1500m freestyle final, which will take place on Wednesday, July 31 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Are you ready to watch Katie Ledecky in Olympic swimming? Here's what you need to know about tuning in, including who else is swimming for Team USA, Ledecky's Olympic Swimming schedule and more.
How to watch Katie Ledecky's next race at the 2024 Olympics:
Date: Wednesday, July 31
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Location: La Defense Arena, Seine River
Event: W 1500m free final
TV channels: N/A
Streaming: Peacock
Where can I stream Katie Ledecky swimming at the Olympics?
You can watch every single Olympic sport and event this summer on Peacock, including every swimming event. You can also find most events covered on NBCOlympics.com — but you'll only get a 30-minute free trial to watch before you'll be prompted to login with your cable provider (or simply sign up for Peacock).
Where to watch Katie Ledecky compete in Olympic Swimming on TV:
In addition to streaming on Peacock, select swimming events will air live or on delay on NBC or USA Network. However, today's swimming events will only be available to watch on Peacock.
To check if an event is airing live on TV, check out the official NBC Olympics schedule and toggle the filter to "TV only."
How to watch Olympic Swimming without cable:
Starting at $8 a month, a Peacock subscription is the easiest way to stream all of the 2024 Olympics. Peacock will have coverage of every Olympic sport at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Plus, the platform offers subscribers an Olympics Discovery Multiview, allowing you to watch up to four events at once. Peacock will also have several original shows covering the Games, including Gold Zone, Watch with Alex Cooper and a mobile-app exclusive, customizable and individualized Olympics recap show, narrated by an A.I.-generated voice of Al Michaels.
On top of coverage of every Olympic sport in 2024, you’ll also get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office. For $14 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.
Which events is Katie Ledecky competing in?
Ledecky qualified for five Olympic Swimming events at the Paris Games: 800m freestyle, 1,500m freestyle, 400m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay and 200m freestyle. She is expected to abstain from the 200m freestyle event to focus on the other four — all of which she has medaled in before.
Katie Ledecky Olympics schedule: When is Ledecky competing?
All times Eastern
Wednesday, July 31
*Finals: W 1500m Free, M&W 100m Free & more: 2:30 - 4:45 p.m.
Thursday, August 1
Heats: M 50m Free, W 200m Back & more: 5 - 7 a.m.
*Finals: W 200m Fly, M 200m Back & more: 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.
Friday, August 2
Heats: M 100m Fly, W 800m Free & more: 5 - 7 a.m.
Saturday, August 3
*Finals: M 100m Fly, W 800m Free & more: 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.
*If Ledecky advances
Women's Team USA swimming:
Phoebe Bacon
Katharine Berkoff
Kate Douglass
Erin Gemmell
Katie Grimes
Torri Huske
Lilly King
Katie Ledecky
Paige Madden
Simone Manuel
Alex Shackell
Regan Smith
Alex Walsh
Gretchen Walsh
Emma Weber
Claire Weinstein
Men's Team USA swimming;
Jack Alexy
Hunter Armstrong
Shaine Casas
Caeleb Dressel
Matt Fallon
Nic Fink
Bobby Finke
Carson Foster
Chris Guiliano
Thomas Heilman
Luke Hobson
David Johnston
Keaton Jones
Chase Kalisz
Kalisz, 30, will be competing in the 400m IM.
Drew Kibler
Josh Matheny
Ryan Murphy
Aaron Shackell
Kieran Smith
Charlie Swanson
Luca Urlando
Luke Whitlock
Which Olympics events will be held in the Seine?
After the Opening Ceremony parade on the river, there will be two days of men's and women's Open Water Swimming events held on August 8 and 9. In addition, both the Triathlon and Marathon Swimming will be held in the Seine River as well.
More ways to watch the 2024 Olympics:
