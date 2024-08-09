2024 Paris Olympic Games: Breaking debut at Summer Games and full event schedule

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will be a landmark event, with breaking, also known as breakdancing, making its debut. It will join the likes of 3x3 basketball, skateboarding, and freestyle BMX, which joined in Tokyo 2020, as one of the newer events.

This unique dance form, which originated in the Bronx, New York City, in the late 1960s and early 1970s, will now take center stage at the Olympics.

Breaking was created and popularized by African Americans and Latinos who incorporated sophisticated footwork and athletic moves. It is primarily improvised and consists of variations of moves or steps that emphasize energy, creativity, and an element of danger, such as head spins and backbends.

32 breakers from around the world will make Olympic history in the Breaking competition. This event will feature 16 B-boys and 16 B-girls, each representing their country in one-on-one battles. The breakers will showcase their unique dance styles and techniques, and will be judged on five criteria: technique, vocabulary, execution, musicality, and originality, according to Olympics.com. These criteria were created to ensure a fair and comprehensive evaluation of the breakers' performances.

Breaking 2024 Paris Olympic Games schedule

Friday, August 9:

B-Girls Round Robin: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

B-Girls Quarterfinal 1: 2 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

B-Girls Quarterfinal 2: 2:07 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

B-Girls Quarterfinal 3: 2:14 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

B-Girls Quarterfinal 4: 2:21 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

B-Girls Semifinal 1: 2:45 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

B-Girls Semifinal 2: 2:52 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

B-Girls Bronze Medal Battle: 3:14 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

B-Girls Gold Medal Battle: 3:23 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Saturday, August 10:

B-Boys Round Robin: 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

B-Boys Quarterfinal 1: 2 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

B-Boys Quarterfinal 2: 2:07 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

B-Boys Quarterfinal 3 : 2:14 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

B-Boys Quarterfinal 4: 2:21 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

B-Boys Semifinal 1: 2:45 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

B-Boys Semifinal 2: 2:52 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

B-Boys Bronze Medal Battle: 3:14 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

B-Boys Gold Medal Battle: 3:23 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Every event at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be aired live across NBC, USA Network, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel, and there will be a Spanish broadcast on Universo and Telemundo. All events will be available to stream live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

