2024 Olympic men's soccer bracket: Latest standings, scores and results

The men's soccer competition at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games has begun with surprising upsets and shocking fan invasions during Group Play, marking the start of the Summer Games.

The opening match between Argentina and Morocco was a dramatic spectacle. Fans became violent, running onto the pitch and throwing bottles from the stands to protest a late goal scored by Argentina in added time. The game was ultimately suspended for two hours as the fans were forced to leave the stadium. After the interruption, the two teams returned to finish the game. In the end, Morocco emerged victorious, defeating Argentina 2-1 in a match filled with suspense and VAR unexpected results.

Later in the first day of play, the United States was dealt an early blow in their campaign to gold after the host nation, France, defeated the Americans 3-0. Meanwhile, Japan put on a masterful display, cruising to a 5-0 victory against Paraguay in Group D, leaving fans impressed of their dominant performance.

Here is the schedule for the second game of group play, along with the current standings at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

2024 Paris Olympic Games: Complete schedule with TV, time and streaming for every event

How to watch the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Every event at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be aired live across NBC, USA Network, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel, and there will be a Spanish broadcast on Universo and Telemundo. All events will be available to stream live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

How to watch: Catch all the 2024 Paris Olympic Games action with a subscription to Peacock

All times Eastern.

Wednesday, July 24

Group A

Guinea 1-2 New Zealand, Final

France 3-0 United States, Final

Group B

Argentina 1-2 Morocco, Final

Iraq 2-1 Ukraine, Final

Group C

Uzbekistan 1-2 Spain, Final

Egypt 0-0 Dominican Republic, Final

Group D

Japan 5-0 Paraguay, Final

Mali 1-1 Israel, Final

Saturday, July 27

Group A

New Zealand vs. United States, 1 p.m.

France vs. Guinea, 3 p.m.

Group B

Argentina 3-1 Iraq Final

Ukraine vs. Morocco, 11 a.m.

Group C

Dominican Republic 1-3 Spain Final

Uzbekistan vs. Egypt, 11 a.m.

Group D

Israel vs. Paraguay, 1 p.m.

Japan vs. Mali, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30

Group A

United States vs. Guinea, 1 p.m.

New Zealand vs. France, 1 p.m.

Group B

Ukraine vs. Argentina, 11 a.m.

Morocco vs. Iraq, 11 a.m.

Group C

Dominican Republic vs. Uzbekistan, 9 a.m.

Spain vs. Egypt, 9 a.m.

Group D

Paraguay vs. Mali, 3 p.m.

Israel vs. Japan, 3 p.m.

Olympics 2024: Men's soccer knockout rounds schedule

Friday, August 2

Men's Quarterfinal #1 : 9 a.m.

Men's Quarterfinal #2: 11 a.m.

Men's Quarterfinal #3: 1 p.m.

Men's Quarterfinal #4: 3 p.m.

Monday, August 5

Men's Semifinal #1: Noon

Men's Semifinal #2: 3 p.m.

Thursday, August 8

Men's bronze medal match: 11 a.m.

Friday, August 9

Men's gold medal match: Noon

Olympics 2024: Men's soccer Olympic groups for Paris, updated standings

Group A

France | 3 points

New Zealand | 3 points

United States | 0 points

Guinea | 0 points

Group B

Iraq | 3 points

Morocco | 3 points

Argentina | 3 points

Ukraine | 0 points

Group C

Spain | 6 points

Egypt | 1 points

Dominican Republic | 1 points

Uzbekistan | 0 points

Group D

Japan | 3 points

Israel | 1 points

Mali | 1 points

Paraguay | 0 points

How to watch: Watch the 2024 Paris Olympic Games events with a subscription to Fubo

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Olympic men's soccer bracket: Standings, schedule and results