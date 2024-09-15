2024 NFL Week 2: How to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game today

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Bo Nix #10 and the Denver Broncos host the PIttsburgh Steelers this Sunday during week 2 of the NFL season (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers, led by head coach Mike Tomlin. are 1-0 this season after defeating the Atlanta Falcons last week, 18-10. Quarterback Russell Wilson, sidelined with an injury last week, will remain out for their game against the Denver Broncos this week, replaced by Justin Fields. Rookie QB Bo Nix will play for the Broncos, who are hoping for a win after a disappointing loss to the Seattle Seahawks last weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday and the game will air on CBS. Here’s all the info you need to watch the Broncos vs. Steelers game this Sunday.

How to watch the Broncos vs. Steelers game:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT

Game: Broncos vs. Steelers

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV, NFL+, and more

What channel is the Broncos vs. Steelers game on?

The Steelers will play the Broncos at Mile High Stadium this Sunday, Sept. 15, with a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS.

The Broncos vs. Steelers game is also available to stream on Paramount+ through their NFL on CBS channel, which is included in both their Essential plan and their Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. You can also watch CBS on platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV. Out of market viewers will be able to find the game on YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL+.

2024 NFL season Week 2 full schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, Sept. 12

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins: 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Sept. 15

New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts at Green Bay Packers: 1 p.m. (FOX)

New York Jets at Tennessee Titans: 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Carolina Panthers: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals: 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos: 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Washington Commanders: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs: 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Houston Texans: 8:20 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, Sept. 16

Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

