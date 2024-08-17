2024 NFL preseason: How to watch the Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs game today

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Travis Kelce #87 and the Kansas City Chiefs play the Detroit Lions on Saturday during their 2024 NFL Preseason matchup. (Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

Despite being the reigning Superbowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars during their first game of the 2024 NFL preseason and are hoping to redeem themselves when they face the Detroit Lions on Saturday afternoon. The Lions also lost their preseason opener last Thursday against the New York Giants, 14-3. The Chiefs vs. Lions game kicks off Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Here’s all the info you need about today's game, plus the dates and times for all 32 NFL teams’ preseason games, and how to watch the whole NFL preseason.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

Game: Chiefs vs. Lions

TV channel: NFL Network

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV and more

How long is the NFL preseason?

The 2024 NFL preseason began on Thursday, Aug. 8 and games will be played through Sunday, Aug. 25.

What channel is the Chiefs vs. Lions game on?

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City this Saturday, Aug. 17, airing live at 4 p.m. ET on NFL Network. The game will also air on local stations in select markets in Kansas City (KSHB, NBC/41 - Kansas City) and Detroit (WJBK, FOX/2 - Detroit). Don't have easy access to the NFL Network? Here's what we recommend:

How to watch the Chiefs vs. Lions game:

Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, ABC, CBS and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans. But it offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL preseason and regular season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some preseason games risk-free.

A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live out-of-market preseason games across supported devices, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, and live audio for every game of the season across supported devices. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL Network and NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial.

2024 NFL preseason remaining schedule:

All times Eastern

Week 2

Saturday, Aug. 17

Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens, noon

Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

New York Giants at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs 4 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m.

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers, 7 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts, 7 p.m.

Washington Commanders at Miami Dolphins, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos, 8 p.m.

New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers, 8 p.m.

Week 3

Thursday, Aug. 22

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 8 p.m.

Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 23

Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons, 7 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys, 4 p.m.

New York Giants at New York Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints, 2 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos (CBS), 4:30 p.m.

New England Patriots at Washington Commanders (NBC), 8 p.m.

How to watch all the NFL preseason games:

Many NFL preseason games are broadcast on local channels, so if you're looking to catch an in-market game, it may be as simple as turning on your TV (or setting up a digital TV antenna). If you want to watch out-of-market games, a $7/month subscription to NFL+ will get you access to NFL Network, which will have every out-of-market game in the preseason. The downside of NFL+? When it comes to the regular season, it's a much less helpful option because there are far fewer NFL Network games during the regular season. In which case, here's what we recommend to watch both the 2024 NFL preseason AND regular season.

Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, ABC, CBS and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans. But it offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL preseason and regular season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some preseason games risk-free.

The next NFL season, made up of 272 regular-season games, kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 with a match between 2024 Super Bowl Champions the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.

