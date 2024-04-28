Advertisement
Live

NFL Draft: Undrafted free agent signings include Frank Gore Jr. to Bills, Sam Hartman to Commanders

The NFL Draft is over, but players are still joining new teams

Yahoo Sports Staff

The 2024 NFL Draft is in the books. But that doesn't mean players joining teams is over.

Undrafted free agents are now beginning to sign, and NFL history shows us a lot of gems can be found among them.

Among the buzziest moves so far: Southern Miss running back Frank Gore Jr., son of NFL legend Frank Gore, is reportedly signing with the Buffalo Bills, while Missouri State wide receiver Terique Owens, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell, is reportedly signing with his father's old team the San Francisco 49ers. Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman is also reportedly signing with the Washington Commanders.

For all 257 picks from this year's draft, head to our draft hub.

Live242 updates

  • If we're talking about names among undrafted free agents, this should probably be mentioned:

  • Now the undrafted free agent feeding frenzy begins. One big name: Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman signs with the Commanders:

  • We have our 2024 Mr. Irrelevant, folks!

  • Pick No. 255:

  • 13 Michigan players drafted. Cornelius Johnson reunites with Jim Harbaugh:

  • With pick No. 249:

  • Guard out of Holy Cross with pick No, 248:

  • At pick No. 245:

  • With the No. 244 selection:

  • Titans at pick No. 242:

  • Saints select Eastern Kentucky OT Josiah Ezirim with the No. 239 pick:

  • Chargers end one of the biggest falls of the draft with Brenden Rice.

  • And that'll do it for the sixth round. 37 picks to go.

  • The kicker picks will continue until morale improves.

  • We're in that stage of the draft.