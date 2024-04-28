NFL Draft: Undrafted free agent signings include Frank Gore Jr. to Bills, Sam Hartman to Commanders

The 2024 NFL Draft is in the books. But that doesn't mean players joining teams is over.

Undrafted free agents are now beginning to sign, and NFL history shows us a lot of gems can be found among them.

Among the buzziest moves so far: Southern Miss running back Frank Gore Jr., son of NFL legend Frank Gore, is reportedly signing with the Buffalo Bills, while Missouri State wide receiver Terique Owens, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell, is reportedly signing with his father's old team the San Francisco 49ers. Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman is also reportedly signing with the Washington Commanders.

