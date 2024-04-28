Live
NFL Draft: Undrafted free agent signings include Frank Gore Jr. to Bills, Sam Hartman to Commanders
The NFL Draft is over, but players are still joining new teams
The 2024 NFL Draft is in the books. But that doesn't mean players joining teams is over.
Undrafted free agents are now beginning to sign, and NFL history shows us a lot of gems can be found among them.
Among the buzziest moves so far: Southern Miss running back Frank Gore Jr., son of NFL legend Frank Gore, is reportedly signing with the Buffalo Bills, while Missouri State wide receiver Terique Owens, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell, is reportedly signing with his father's old team the San Francisco 49ers. Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman is also reportedly signing with the Washington Commanders.
For all 257 picks from this year's draft, head to our draft hub.
Former BYU QB Kedon Slovis — the onetime USC freshman sensation — is signing with the #Colts, per source. pic.twitter.com/0zfvQrMkVH
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2024
If we're talking about names among undrafted free agents, this should probably be mentioned:
Former Louisville CB Storm Duck is signing with the #Dolphins, per source.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2024
Missouri State WR Terique Owens, son of Terrell, is signing with the #49ers as an undrafted free agent, source says.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 27, 2024
Former Southern Miss RB Frank Gore Jr. — son of future Hall of Fame RB Frank Gore Sr. — is signing with the Buffalo Bills, per sources. pic.twitter.com/x7MnieGPyL
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 27, 2024
Now the undrafted free agent feeding frenzy begins. One big name: Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman signs with the Commanders:
Former Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman is signing with the #Commanders, per source. pic.twitter.com/HHiTsmSoMZ
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2024
We have our 2024 Mr. Irrelevant, folks!
Mr. Irrelevant
With the FINAL pick in the 2024 #NFLDraft, the New York #Jets select Jaylen Key, S, Alabama.
We made it, everybody.
— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 27, 2024
#Broncos use the Deputy Mr. Irrelevant pick (No. 256) on South Carolina offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo.
— Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) April 27, 2024
Pick No. 255:
Penn State CB Kalen King falling all the way to the seventh round is interesting. High hopes for him a year ago. Packers might've gotten themselves one here, if they can get him turned back around.
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 27, 2024
With their final pick in the 2024 draft, the Rams use No. 254 on guard KT Leveston.
— Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) April 27, 2024
13 Michigan players drafted. Cornelius Johnson reunites with Jim Harbaugh:
*Triple dip #Chargers select Michigan WR Cornelius Johnson at No. 253 overall. https://t.co/l8VOpiOBHI
— Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) April 27, 2024
With their final pick of this year's draft -- No. 251 -- the #49ers select Florida State LB Tatum Bethune.
— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) April 27, 2024
With their final pick at 250 in the seventh round, the Ravens take Purdue S Sanoussi Kane.
— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 27, 2024
With pick No. 249:
Michigan has tied its all-time program record with 11 draft picks with 2017. OL LaDarius Henderson is off the board to the Houston Texans in the seventh round.
Henderson was a transfer from Arizona State. pic.twitter.com/TA1KP4vklo
— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 27, 2024
Guard out of Holy Cross with pick No, 248:
Nice. With the 248th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, we have selected C.J. Hanson! pic.twitter.com/CqwSLIukh1
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 27, 2024
With the 246th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans select Auburn's Marcus Harris. #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/oiNfMkr1tZ
— Auburn Tigers | AL.com (@aldotcomTigers) April 27, 2024
With their final pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers have selected Washington TE Devin Culp, at pick number 246 in the seventh round.
— Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) April 27, 2024
At pick No. 245:
Packers draft Tulane QB Michael Pratt. Like this pick. Green Bay's back to dipping into the quarterback well every year, like in the Ron Wolf years.
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 27, 2024
With the No. 244 selection:
The Cowboys did not draft a running back. They used their second seventh-round pick on Auburn DT Justin Rogers
— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 27, 2024
Browns at 243: Cincinnati DT Jowon Briggs. High-effort, high-motor guy. Browns deep at DT so obviously wanted him in the program, knew he'd go elsewhere if he went undrafted.
That's a wrap on the 2024 draft class. Plenty more coverage to come.
— Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) April 27, 2024
Titans at pick No. 242:
Safety James Williams out of Miami is the Titans pick. Fourth defender for Ran Carthon this draft
— Buck Reising (@BuckReising) April 27, 2024
Got ourselves a @uscfb Trojan ✌️
Welcome to the 305, @tahj_washington! pic.twitter.com/sEdSLYXDhf
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 27, 2024
Panthers take one of Harbaugh's guys at 240 -- Michigan LB Michael Barrett.
The Beast: "Barrett doesn’t have the size teams desire in base and lacks playmaking reaction
time, but he plays fast and physically with a forceful demeanor. He is a bargain bin version of Nick Bolton."
— Joe Person (@josephperson) April 27, 2024
Saints select Eastern Kentucky OT Josiah Ezirim with the No. 239 pick:
New Saints Josiah Ezirim (6-6, 329) was a defensive lineman in high school and early in college before converting to the o-line and starting at RT the last two years. ... So this is a developmental pick, but one who was widely projected to be drafted in the late rounds.
— Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) April 27, 2024
USC defensive lineman Solomon Byrd was just picked by the Houston Texans in the seventh round of the NFL Draft. He’ll join Calen Bullock in Houston.
— Connor Morrissette (@C_Morrissette) April 27, 2024
WITH THE 237TH PICK ➡️ C MATT LEE@IEL_LLC | 📺: 2024 Draft on NFLN pic.twitter.com/i5iipgzU1B
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 27, 2024
Jaguars select Texas Tech edge rusher Myles Cole with their final pick in the NFL draft
— Mark Long (@APMarkLong) April 27, 2024
#Colts select Oklahoma DT Jonah Laulu to round out the 2024 class.
— George Bremer (@gmbremer) April 27, 2024
Another Ute off the board to Denver. The #Broncos are drafting Utah WR Devaughn Vele.
He had 98 catches for 1,288 yards and eight TDs over the past two seasons.
— Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) April 27, 2024
The Cowboys are selecting Louisiana-Lafayette OT Nathan Thomas with pick No. 233 in the seventh round.
Traits, length, and a mauler in the run game. 6-foot-5, 323 pounds makes him one of the biggest tackles on the roster. Potential guard flex and a high ceiling.
— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) April 27, 2024
The #Vikings are taking Texas A&M Commerce's DL Levi Drake Rodriguez with the No. 232 pick in the NFL Draft.
— Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) April 27, 2024
The Patriots select Florida State TE Jaheim Bell with their seventh-round pick (No. 231):
🏈 6-foot-2, 241 pounds
🏈 42 games, 20 starts (first South Carolina, then FSU)
🏈 95 receptions, 1,260 yards, 9 TDs
🏈 More than 40% of snaps out of the slot in 2023
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 27, 2024
The #Vikings are taking Wake Forest C Michael Jurgens with the No. 230 pick in the NFL Draft.
— Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) April 27, 2024
The #Raiders draft Pittsburgh CB MJ Devonshire with pick No. 229. He was ranked No. 183 on @dpbrugler's big board. He was a 2-year starter and had his best season last year with 32 tackles, 14 pass deflections and 4 interceptions.
— Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) April 27, 2024
At 228 in the seventh round, the Ravens select Michigan State center Nick Samac.
The Ravens final pick is at 250.
— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 27, 2024
Browns at 227: South Dakota cornerback Myles Harden. He'll try to make the team as a slot corner and special teamer.
— Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) April 27, 2024
With their 12th and potentially final pick of this year's draft, the Cardinals select Miami CB Jaden Davis in the seventh round, pick No. 226.
— Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) April 27, 2024
The Bengals draft slot corner/safety Daijahn Anthony. He has played corner, safety and nickel. He broke up 11 passes last year. He has 32 1/2 inch arms and gives them more versatility.
— Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) April 27, 2024
Air Force safety Trey Taylor, the cousin of ex-Raven Ed Reed, goes to the Raiders in the seventh round.
— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 27, 2024
Chargers end one of the biggest falls of the draft with Brenden Rice.
The #Chargers select USC WR Brenden Rice at No. 225 overall. The son of Jerry Rice stays in California to begin his NFL career.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 27, 2024
With their final pick, the Commanders take former Notre Dame EDGE Javontae Jean-Baptiste at No. 222.
— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 27, 2024
And we've reached the seventh round!
With pick 221, the Buffalo Bills select OL Travis Clayton, who comes from the International Pathway Program. Clayton is British
That's their last scheduled pick of the draft
— katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) April 27, 2024
And that'll do it for the sixth round. 37 picks to go.
With the 220th pick, the Bucs select UTEP G Elijah Klein.
— Brianna Dix (@briannadixNFL) April 27, 2024
Dolphins WR Malik Washington: "I'm joining the best wide receiver room in the NFL."
— Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) April 27, 2024
The kicker picks will continue until morale improves.
Jaguars select Arkansas K Cam Little No. 212 overall in 2024 NFL Draft
— John Oehser (@JohnOehser) April 27, 2024
Kicker run: The #Rams selected Stanford K Joshua Karty with No. 209 overall
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2024
Would Joe Milton be interested in transitioning to the tight end position?
Joe Milton: “That’ll never happen.”
— Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) April 27, 2024
Patriots QB Joe Milton said he's close with Drake Maye.
"No matter who you are, no matter where you go, you have to compete. So, that's what I'm looking forward to." pic.twitter.com/yMnPZyOfUm
— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) April 27, 2024
We're in that stage of the draft.
From our NFL Draft coverage: We got puppies. pic.twitter.com/85bZf6aowc
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2024
Kicker pick! The #Vikings are drafting Alabama’s Will Reichard as No. 203 overall.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2024
Keon Coleman said that Josh Allen texted him yesterday, "'You the guy I wanted, I watched a lot of receivers and, you know, I wanna play with you.'
"And I'm like, 'I've been saying the same thing. I want to go play with the guy that wear No. 17.'"
— Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) April 27, 2024