2024 NFL Draft: Grading the Panthers’ class. How did GM Dan Morgan do in his debut?

The Carolina Panthers closed out the first draft of the Dan Morgan-Dave Canales era Saturday.

The selection process led to four trades and seven draft picks. And with the dust settled, the Panthers got better — from a projection standpoint — at a handful of positions with a new leadership group in place.

While the ultimate success or failure of the group will take years to determine, the Panthers appear to feel confident with what they accomplished throughout draft weekend.

Here is how the Panthers’ draft graded out for The Observer:

First round — 32nd overall: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

The Panthers surprised outsiders Thursday when they traded up from No. 33 to No. 32 to sneak into the first round and select Legette with the final pick of Day 1.

Carolina sent a fifth-round pick (141st overall — from the New York Giants) to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a sixth-round pick (200th overall) to make the slight climb up the board.

The trade itself, on the surface, looks like a forced action. However, when you consider that first-round picks come with a built-in fifth-year option on their rookie contracts, the difference in value between No. 32 and No. 33 isn’t irrelevant.

Also, given the way wide receiver salaries have climbed over the past few years — Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown reportedly signed a three-year, $96 million deal Thursday and Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown reportedly got a four-year, $120 million pact on Wednesday — it makes sense for the Panthers to want to cost control their top talent at the position.

Regarding the trade compensation, there have been higher-stakes trades in middle school cafeterias — shout out to Pokemon card and Pogs collectors from the 90s — than the deal made with the Bills on Thursday.

Sure, the Panthers dropped a round on Day 3 in the deal, but the difference between fifth- and sixth-round picks from a talent perspective is typically negligible. Those rounds depend on deep-dive evaluation, and the Panthers’ scouting department, for what it’s worth, hasn’t been all that successful on Day 3 over the past few years.

Ultimately, the Panthers just played musical chairs in the later rounds for the opportunity to cost-control a wideout they believe will be very good for an extra year. The Panthers, historically, have favored using the fifth-year option on their Day 1 picks.

South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) makes a reception during USC’s Pro Day March 12, 2024.

Regarding Legette as the pick, the selection makes sense, even if there were several other notable players at the position on the board. Still, the Panthers were intrigued by the size (6-1, 221 lbs.) and speed (4.39-second 40-yard dash) combo that Legette possesses. Legette, 23, is an explosive playmaker — with extremely dependable hands — who also plays to his size. He’s a “go up and get it” jump ball receiver, and he can also pick up plenty of yards after catch (YAC) as a speedster over the middle.

Legette played college ball in the Panthers’ backyard. Their scouts are very familiar with him and his slow but ultimately promising rise up the program’s ranks. Last season, Legette broke out for 71 catches for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns. While he’s an older prospect, he doesn’t have a ton of wear and tear on his big-framed body. He’s also quite different from Diontae Johnson and Adam Thielen in size and ability. The trio can complement each other as Legette learns the ropes as a route runner — where he has shown upside potential on film.

Legette’s arrival comes one year after the Panthers selected Jonathan Mingo with the 39th overall pick. While Morgan was part of that decision as Scott Fitterer’s right-hand man, the new GM clearly felt the position needed a major upgrade. Morgan pounced on the opportunity to add Legette as his first pick as a GM, and the buy-in is there from Canales, who is a former wide receivers coach.

While Legette’s age and lack of long-term success will give some pause, the Panthers clearly project him to be a major difference-maker. Still, like with Mingo, the size-speed combo can take a while to sync up in the NFL.

Ultimately, the Panthers’ process in making a minor trade, getting the value of the fifth-year option and nabbing their guy — who is unlike the rest of their incumbent wideout group — is sound, if not savvy.

Grade: B+

Second round — 46th overall pick: Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas

There’s a lot to unpack here.

First, the Panthers traded back from the 39th overall pick — the centerpiece of the Brian Burns trade with the New York Giants — to the 52nd overall pick in the second round in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. The swap allowed the Panthers to pick up an extra fifth-round pick (155th overall) as well as a 2025 second-round pick, which was missing from the Panthers’ draft inventory due to the 2023 trade up to the first overall pick for quarterback Bryce Young.

The Panthers then traded up from No. 52 to No. 46 in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts, shipping a pair of fifth-round picks — 142nd and 155th overall — to make the jump and select Brooks.

The running back position has been devalued in the NFL over the years, but Canales has gone on record to say that he wants to be stubborn with running the ball on offense. Adding Brooks, 20, to the backfield falls in line with that mindset.

The Panthers’ current backfield had long-term question marks. Chuba Hubbard is coming off a career year, but he is entering the final season of his rookie contract. Miles Sanders, a big 2023 free-agent addition, has failed to live up to his contract after a disastrous first year in Carolina. So, Morgan decided to take the first running back off the board.

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks during a 2023 game against Houston.

According to Brooks, who suffered a clean ACL tear in November, he is on pace to recover in time for training camp. Prior to the injury, Brooks was having an epic junior season at Texas. He’s been compared to former Texas running back Jamaal Charles, a multiple time Pro Bowl selection during his NFL career, as he is elusive with the ball in his hands. In 11 games last year, Brooks produced 1,139 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Brooks is likely to compete for snaps with Hubbard and Sanders this summer as he gets back in football shape. The Panthers don’t need to rush Brooks onto the field, but he should have a role relatively quickly, even if he isn’t able to earn the starting job in camp.

The evaluation of this pick has to include the value that was added with the 2025 second-round pick as well, because that is a huge acquisition for the future. The ability to land that asset in a trade for a 13-pick fall is pretty impressive. And while running back wasn’t the biggest position of need for the Panthers, they did get better on offense for the long haul with another backfield weapon.

Brooks’ injury is notable, but he is expected to recover in time for his 21st birthday in July. Younger players typically recover from ACL injuries without much long-term deterioration. Brooks also visited with the Panthers’ medical team before the draft and they clearly feel he will make a strong recovery.

Grade: B

Third round — 72nd overall pick: Trevin Wallace, LB Kentucky

Let’s get this out of the way: Inside linebacker was a legitimate need heading into the draft. More notably, finding a potential succession plan for Shaq Thompson should have been a priority.

So, the Panthers selecting Wallace, following another trade back that netted them a fifth-round pick, was a logical move. While the Panthers missed out on Edgerrin Cooper in the second round, Wallace brings a similar athletic profile to the position, albeit not with the same playmaking prowess.

Wallace profiles as a developmental linebacker, and Morgan says he has very high upside. Wallace was selected with the idea that he’d upgrade the depth behind Thompson and fellow starter Josey Jewell, who was signed in free agency.

Ball State Cardinals tight end Tanner Koziol (88) is tackled by Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Trevin Wallace (32) during their 2023 game.

Overall, the pick is somewhat underwhelming because of the cornerback, tight end and offensive line talent that was still on the board. Morgan is a former linebacker, so it’s understandable that he prioritized a youth influx at the position. Thompson and Jewell will both be 30 by season’s end, so having a young developmental successor is advantageous.

The fan criticism for this pick — and Brooks’ selection — has been largely about the needs at other spots. That criticism is somewhat valid. But forcing a need pick is also how a lot of front offices get in trouble. The Panthers are planning for the long haul, and while this pick isn’t particularly exciting, it could look a lot better next offseason.

Wallace has athletic traits as a former track athlete. He ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and had 10 sacks and 18 tackles for loss in three seasons at an SEC program.

On paper, he’s no slouch. But it’ll be worth monitoring the picks that came after him as he develops on the depth chart.

Grade: C+

Fourth round — 101st overall: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

It took three days, but the Panthers finally used their only original draft pick during the fourth round. The squad picked up a dynamic tight end prospect with the 101st overall selection.

Sanders is a raw talent, but he’s also extremely athletic. He caught 99 passes for 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns during a three-year career with Texas, showing off intriguing playmaking skills in the process.

Texas Longhorns tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders evades the Washington Huskies defense during the College Football Playoff semifinals in January in New Orleans. The Huskies won the game over the Texas Longhorns 37-31.

Sanders should be able to come in and compete with Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas and Stephen Sullivan for snaps at tight end. Sanders and Tremble would make for strong, young complements in 12 personnel looks, as Sanders is an athletic playmaker, and Tremble is a versatile tight end with top-notch blocking skills. If anything, Sanders’ arrival puts a ton of pressure on Thomas, who is an elder statesman on the roster.

Sanders is entering an advantageous situation. He will be reunited with his college teammate, Brooks, in Charlotte, and he is the only noteworthy tight end on the roster who will enter the offseason program with a contract that goes beyond this season. Sanders is a long-term piece and an excellent red-zone target for quarterback Bryce Young.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound playmaker has extremely high upside. From a value standpoint, this appears to be a home run for Morgan and company, but only time will tell.

Grade: A

Fifth round — 157th overall pick: Chau Smith-Wade, CB, Washington State

Regardless of what happens with Stephon Gilmore and the Panthers, Carolina needed cornerback depth — both on the boundary and at nickel. While the Panthers picked up Jaycee Horn’s fifth-year option on Friday and signed Dane Jackson in free agency, the overall group lacked long-term depth.

Smith-Wade was a standout at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., in January. The 5-10, 184-pound defensive back has versatility, according to NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, as he can play boundary cornerback, nickel corner and safety.

Jeremiah was quick to point out during the NFL Scouting Combine — where Smith-Wade ran a 4.54-second 40-yard dash — that the cornerback is very good against the run, a trait that defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero cherishes.

Former Oregon QB Bo Nix (10) cheers on as former Washington State DB Chau Smith-Wade (6) lays out to intercept a pass during the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Smith-Wade returned the ball 83 yards and was stopped just before reaching the end zone.

In theory, Smith-Wade should be able to compete with Dicaprio Bootle and D’Shawn Jamison for one of the main backup spots behind Horn, Jackson (and possibly Gilmore) and Troy Hill.

Smith-Wade fits the defense, has plenty of playing experience and provides clarity at a position of need. His versatility is also intriguing from a long-term standpoint as Hill, the primary nickel corner, is set to turn 33 this year on a one-year deal.

Grade: B+

Sixth round — 200th overall pick: Jaden Crumedy, DL, Mississippi State

The Panthers had an understated need for defensive line depth heading into the draft. While the team spent money on A’Shawn Robinson in free agency, the platoon needed more bodies for camp and beyond.

Crumedy has good size (6-4, 301 lbs.) and athleticism (4.97-second 40-yard dash) for a trench player. He could rotate behind Robinson, Shy Tuttle and Derrick Brown as a rookie. He will probably compete with the likes of Raequan Williams, LaBryan Ray and Nick Thurman this summer for a job and snaps.

Jan 2, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (94) looks on during a break in play against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first quarter during the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Crumedy told local media he was comfortable with taking on double teams and playing nose tackle. Crumedy has a lot of college experience after playing for five seasons at Mississippi State. He was relatively productive with 16 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

Crumedy was worth a flier ahead of undrafted free agency even as a soon-to-be-24-year-old rookie.

Grade: C

Seventh round — 240th overall pick: Michael Barrett, ILB, Michigan

The Panthers decided to double up on linebackers in the seventh round. They selected Barrett, a short and stout defender, with their final pick of the draft.

Like Crumedy, Barrett is an older rookie at age 24. He is also somewhat undersized at 5-11 and 233 pounds.

Nov 11, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Michael Barrett (23) interacts with fans following a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Michigan won 24-15. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Barrett did a nice job of filling out the stat sheet at Michigan, and the Panthers likely view him as a potential special teams ace with the new kickoff rule in place. While the pick isn’t going to get buzz, Barrett comes from a winning college program and is just a few months removed from a national championship campaign.

The defense needed depth, but it was somewhat surprising to see the Panthers add another body to the linebacker room over supporting the edge group or the center position. Time will tell if that was worth it from a flier standpoint.

Grade: C+

Overall grade

Morgan’s first turn as a GM in an NFL Draft offered twists, turns and surprises. He moved up and down the board during the first two days and maintained patience on Day 3.

The Panthers upgraded the wide receiver, running back, tight end, cornerback and linebacker depth charts while also adding competition on the defensive line.

Ultimately, time will tell with how this group works out. But on the surface the process appears to be relatively sound, even if the immediate fan response might not be completely flattering.

Overall grade: B