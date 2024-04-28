Overall Las Vegas Raiders grade: B

The Raiders got a couple of impact players on offense, even if the fit isn’t immediately clear. Brock Bowers has superstar potential in the NFL. Figuring out how he’ll mesh with Michael Mayer and where their skills can be used simultaneously will be an interesting challenge for the Raiders’ coaching staff. Jackson Powers-Johnson should be a good fixture on the offensive line for the next few years and Delmar Glaze may wind up being a starter too. Solid first Raiders draft for general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Antonio Pierce. Now it’s time to figure out how the pieces fit together.

Favorite pick: Jackson Powers-Johnson, G, Oregon (44th overall)

Powers-Johnson played center at Oregon, but will be sliding over to guard in the NFL. That will probably be a fine transition for him as he already has the baseline traits to be an immediate starter along the interior of the line. Good, clean pick for the Raiders in a spot where they needed to upgrade.

Least favorite pick: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia (13th overall)

This has nothing to do with the prospect. Bowers was one of the best players in this year’s draft class. However, the Raiders have a promising tight end on the roster already in Michael Mayer, and there will be some overlap in their responsibilities. Bowers is a far more dynamic threat than Mayer, so he may just run to the slot and own that area of the field. This is going to need to be worked out in training camp. Ideally, the Raiders will find a way to get both of them working while also feeding targets to Davante Adams.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 13: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia R

ound 2, Pick 44: Jackson Powers-Johnson, G, Oregon

Round 3, Pick 77: Delmar Glaze, OT, Maryland

Round 4, Pick 112: Decamerion Richardson, CB, Mississippi State

Round 5, Pick 148: Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State

Round 6, Pick 208: Dylan Laube, RB, New Hampshire

Round 7, Pick 223: Trey Taylor, S, Air Force

Round 7, Pick 229: M.J. Devonshire, CB, Pittsburgh