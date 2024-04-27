2024 NFL Day 3 Mock Draft Roundup: Notable prospects still left on the board

Jan 2, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA;Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Collin Duncan (19) celebrates with cornerback Decamerion Richardson (3) against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half in the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The third and final day of the 2024 NFL Draft is here. Undervalued talented gems among draft prospects are often overlooked in the first two days of the draft and will be picked up on Day 3. This will be the last opportunity for teams to pick up strong players before turning to the undrafted market.

It's clear that talent and determination can outweigh draft position in the NFL.

For instance, Brock Purdy, the No. 262 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, played a crucial role in the San Francisco 49ers’ journey to the Super Bowl. Another example is Tom Brady, who was picked at No. 199 in the 2000 NFL Draft but went on to become one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Over his impressive 23-year career, Brady won three league MVPs, seven Super Bowl titles, and five Super Bowl MVPs.

These are the top prospects to watch for on Day 3 according to the latest mock drafts.

Day 3 NFL Mock Draft

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: CB D.J. James, No. 101 overall pick to Carolina

Trapasso writes: "Darn good football player in the slot with plus ball skills. The Panthers could use more defenders who can take the football away."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: CB Decamerion Richardson, No. 102 overall pick to Seattle

Trapasso writes: "Length and awesome athletic skill at the boundary cornerback spot for Mike Macdonald in Seattle."

Will, Pro Football Network: TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, No. 101 overall pick to Carolina

Will writes: "Carolina was wheeling and dealing Friday, moving back and up and back and ultimately ending up with another weapon for Bryce Young and a solid off-ball linebacker in Trevin Wallace. Now, to find a starting tight end. Ja’Tavion Sanders is big, athletic, and productive."

Will, Pro Football Network: CB T.J. Tampa, No. 103 overall pick to New England

Will writes: "New England tried to address the offensive line in Round 3, and the moves made might allow them to look at the defense early on Day 3. There’s good value at cornerback, with T.J. Tampa somehow available. That’s a great pick, barring some medical issues we’re unaware of."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic Best Available players: QB Spencer Rattler

Brugler writes: Rattler has a methodical play style and needs to be more urgent in his movements/reads, but he has the arm talent, self-confidence and work habits that give him a fighting chance to work his way up an NFL depth chart. He offers upside at the position, but the interview process will be crucial to his draft grades."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic Best Available players: S Jaden Hicks

Brugler writes: "Hicks is a rangy, intimidating presence, both downhill and on the back end, and he offers the multi-dimensional traits to develop into an NFL starter. He projects as a scheme-friendly safety who should also contribute immediately on special teams."

