2024 NFL Christmas Day: How to watch the Ravens vs. Texans game

Justice Hill and the Baltimore Ravens will play the Houston Texans on Christmas Day, here's how to watch. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

The NFL is coming to Netflix this Christmas Day, with two huge games airing on the platform. The Kansas City Chiefs play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m., and then later that afternoon the Baltimore Ravens play the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. The two games would be enough of a Christmas present for most of us, but just to stuff our stockings a little more, the Ravens vs. Texans game will also feature a halftime performance by Beyoncé at Houston's NRG Stadium. With Cowboy Carter in the house, it's definitely going to be a real life boogie and a real life hoedown this Christmas. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Wednesday's Ravens vs. Texans game.

How to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans Christmas Day game:

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m.

TV channel: N/A

Streaming: Netflix

Where to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game:

What channel is football on this Christmas?

This Christmas, football will stream on Netflix as opposed to airing on a national channel like NBC or FOX. You'll also be able to catch them on mobile with an NFL+ subscription.

Additionally, the Ravens vs. Texans game will be broadcast locally on television for the teams' respective home and away markets.

CBS-HOU: KHOU

CBS-BAL: WJZ-TV

How to watch NFL football this Christmas:

2024 NFL season complete Week 17 schedule:

Thursday, Dec. 26

Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears: 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Sunday, Dec. 29

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, Universo, Telexitos)

Monday, Dec. 30

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers: 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

How to watch every NFL game this season:

Many NFL games are broadcast on local channels, so if you're looking to catch an in-market game, it may be as simple as turning on your TV (or setting up a digital TV antenna). A $7/month subscription to NFL+ will get you access to NFL Network which can be great for watching some games, but the downside of NFL+ is that when it comes to the regular season, it's just local and primetime games (and only on mobile or tablet!). In which case, here's what we recommend to watch the NFL.

