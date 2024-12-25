2024 NFL Christmas Day: How to watch the Chiefs vs. Steelers game

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Alex Highsmith, T.J. Watt and the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Kansas City Chiefs for an NFL Christmas Day game, here's how to watch. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

This year it seems like Christmas and the Kansas City Chiefs have a real connection. First came the Chiefs-themed Hallmark holiday romance Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story (I came for the appearance from Donna Kelce, but I stayed for the cameo from a kitten named Catrick Mahomes) and this week, Santa is delivering a Christmas Day NFL game between the AFC West No. 1 seeded Chiefs and the AFC East's top-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers. The NFL has teamed up with Netflix to deliver two Christmas Day games, the first of which is the Steelers vs. Chiefs kicking off at 1 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium. The second game of the day, the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans, will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Are you ready for some Christmas Day NFL action? Here's everything you need to know about the Chiefs vs. Steelers Christmas game.

How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Christmas Day game:

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024

Time: 1 p.m.

TV channel: N/A

Streaming: Netflix

Where to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game:

The first of two NFL Christmas Day games on Wednesday, Dec. 25 will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET, airing on Netflix.

The Chiefs vs. Steelers game on Netflix will be followed by the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m.

All times Eastern.

What channel is football on this Christmas?

This Christmas, football will stream on Netflix as opposed to airing on a national channel like NBC or FOX. You'll also be able to catch them on mobile with an NFL+ subscription.

Additionally, the Chiefs vs. Steelers game will be broadcast locally on television for the teams' respective home and away markets.

CBS-PIT: KDKA

CBS-KC: KCTV

How to watch NFL football this Christmas:

2024 NFL season complete Week 17 schedule:

All times Eastern

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 1 p.m. ET (Netflix)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans: 4:30 p.m. ET (Netflix)

Thursday, Dec. 26

Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears: 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Sunday, Dec. 29

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, Universo, Telexitos)

Monday, Dec. 30

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers: 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

