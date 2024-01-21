2024 NFC Championship: Odds, TV, date and how to watch Detroit Lions-San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) scores a touchdown on a 39-yard run during the third quarter of their NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Levi's™ Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 24-21.

After taking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Detroit Lions will play in their first NFC Championship Game since 1991. Their opponents will be the San Francisco 49ers, playing in their fourth NFC Championship in the last five years.

All the pressure appears to be on the 49ers. This was the same team that many consider the best roster top-to-bottom in all of football. They barely snuck past the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round, and now face a Lions team that dominated the NFC North this season, going 5-1 against their divisional opponents. The Lions, meanwhile, have nothing to lose. They've already inspired the entire city of Detroit and have surpassed everyone's expectations.

On paper, this seems like a matchup between David and Goliath. One team is loaded with Pro Bowlers and has had immense success in recent years, even if they have not won a Super Bowl. The other has been the laughingstock of the NFL for more than a decade. The 49ers should, by all means, win this game, but the Lions have a mighty powerful sling and they sure know how to use it.

Here's what you need to know.

2024 NFC Championship Game, Lions vs. 49ers odds, lines:

The 49ers are favorites to defeat the Lions, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds, as of Sunday afternoon:

Spread: 49ers (-7)

Moneyline: 49ers (-300); Lions (+240)

Over/under: 51.5

How to watch NFC Championship, Lions-49ers:

When: Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024

Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

Stream: FuboTV

Watch the game: Stream the 2024 NFC Championship Game with Fubo

