2024 NCAAB: How to watch every college basketball game this season

The Connecticut Huskies are hoping for yet another NCAA championship in men's basketball this year: here's how to watch the 2024-2025 season. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The 2024-25 college basketball season is approaching, and while it may be hard to top last year's riveting men's season, which saw the Connecticut Huskies come out of March Madness on top for the second year in a row, or Caitlin Clark's stellar senior year with the Iowa Hawkeyes, this year holds a lot of promise. From Duke's highly anticipated new freshman recruit Cooper Flagg to the arrival of a new women's coach in Iowa to kick off the post-Caitlin Clark era, there's a lot to be excited about this college basketball season. Men's and women's basketball begins on Monday, November 4, and the regular season runs through March 9. Here's how to watch every men's and women's basketball game of the NCAA season.

How to watch the 2024 NCAA basketball season:

Dates: November 4, 2024 - March 9, 2025

TV channels: ESPN, ABC, Fox, FS1, NBC, CBS, CBSSN, ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network

Streaming: ESPN+, Paramount+, Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Max and more

2024 NCAA Week 1 Schedule:

ESPN has a full rundown of the schedule for Week 1 of the college basketball season with channels for both the women and men.

How to watch college basketball games in 2024:

NCAA basketball games air across a wide range of channels, from common cable networks including the full ESPN suite (that's ESPN2 and ESPNU too), Fox and FS1, ABC, NBC and CBS, to CBSSN, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network and more.

Overwhelmed? You're not alone. Here's a breakdown of the platforms we recommend checking out ahead of the 2024 NCAA basketball season, so that come game time, tuning into your favorite team's games will be as easy as simply turning on the TV....

Every way to watch NCAA Basketball games this season: