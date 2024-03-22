2024 NCAA tournament: Predictions, picks, odds for Nebraska vs. Texas A&M

The daunting 8-9 matchup. Friday will feature several great games as March Madness' Round of 64 finishes up, and one of the most riveting might be the matchup between No. 8 Nebraska and No. 9 Texas A&M.

Nebraska does not have history on their side. They are the only school from a major conference to have never won an NCAA Tournament game. Streaks are meant to be broken though, and there's never a better time than the present for the program's first March Madness win. Fortunately for Huskers fans, Nebraska is coming into the matchup scalding hot, having gone 7-2 in their last nine games.

Unfortunately though, the Aggies have the experience necessary to take this game. Their top scorer, Wade Taylor IV, averaged 27.3 points per game during the SEC Tournament. As great as Nebraska's offense has been, they don't have anyone who has proven capable of taking over a game like Texas A&M's Taylor has.

Here's how to watch this Friday's matchup.

NCAA Tournament 2024: Complete schedule, times, how to watch all men's March Madness games

No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Texas A&M predictions:

Sporting News: Nebraska wins

Jacob Camenker writes, "The advantage in this game lies with the Cornhuskers. They have the size needed to limit the Aggies' potential success on the glass. Rienk Mast (6-10) is a strong rebounder who averages 7.6 per game, so he may be able to steal some potential offensive boards from the hustling Aggies, who tend to rebound by committee."

FOX Sports: Nebraska 75, Texas A&M 72

FOX Sports claims the Cornhuskers have a 52.8% chance to win the game based on the moneyline's implied probability. They give the Aggies a 51.9% implied probability to win.

DraftKings Network: Nebraska advances

Teddy Ricketson writes, "The Aggies are one of the worst shooting teams in the league. Yes, they have Wade Taylor, who can do it all, but Texas A&M is shooting 28.4% from three and 47% from the field. Unless the Cornhuskers completely fall apart on defense and the Aggies figure out how to play a more well-rounded and successful offense, Nebraska should advance."

Story continues

No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Texas A&M odds, lines:

The Cornhuskers are slight favorites to defeat the Aggies, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NCAA betting promos in 2023.

All odds as of Tuesday, March 19.

Spread: Nebraska (-1.5)

Moneyline: Nebraska (-110); Texas A&M (-110)

Over/under: 147.5

How to watch March Madness 2024, No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont:

When: Friday, March 22, 2024

Where: FedExForum in Memphis, TN

Time: 6:50 p.m. ET/3:50 p.m. PT

TV: TNT

Stream: FuboTV

Stream the game: Watch March Madness action with a Fubo subscription

College basketball: 2024 NCAA tournament predictions to win March Madness regions, Final Four

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

How to watch: Catch March Madness with a Fubo subscription

Printable March Madness bracket

You can find a printable bracket for the men's tournament here.

A women's tournament printable bracket is available here.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nebraska vs. Texas A&M: Predictions, picks, odds for March Madness game