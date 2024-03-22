2024 NCAA tournament: Predictions, picks and odds for Purdue vs. Grambling State

Holy moly! What a First Four game! Now Grambling State Tigers' reward is a trip to the dance against the Purdue Boilermakers.

Montana State seemed to have the game in the bag early on up 14 points, but the Grambling State Tigers were not going to be denied a tournament win in their program's first ever trip apparently. The Tigers roared back to secure an 88-81 overtime win. Antwan Burnett, Jourdan Smith, and Jimel Cofer put up 18, 18, and 19 points respectively in order to secure the victory. Unfortunately for them, their next opponent will be a much, much tougher test.

The No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers are playing with a massive chip on their shoulders after becoming just the second No. 1 seed to fall to a No. 16 seed in the first round a year ago. That's embarrassing and the Boilermakers absolutely do not want that to happen again. Thankfully, history is on their side, since the first team to lose to a No. 16 seed in the opening round, 2018 Virginia, wound up winning the national title a year later. Purdue fans are hoping history repeats itself this year.

Here's how to watch Friday's matchup between No. 1 Purdue and No. 16 Grambling State.

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Grambling State predictions:

DraftKings Network: Purdue wins

David Fucillo writes, "You generally are going to pick the No. 1 seed to advance in the first round of the 2024 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. That shouldn’t change for this game, but you’ll at least want to take a second to think about it. Purdue is in danger of a quick exit, and while it probably won’t happy on Friday, their opponent could be an intriguing spread bet."

College Football News: Purdue wins

Pete Fiutak writes, "The loss last year, the home crowd in Indianapolis, and, of course, the talent disparity - Purdue won’t have any problems."

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Grambling State odds, lines:

The Boilermakers are favorites to defeat the Tigers, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NCAA betting promos in 2023.

All odds as of Wednesday, March 20.

Spread: Purdue (-26.5)

Moneyline: Purdue (-10000); Grambling State (+3300)

Over/under: 140.5

How to watch March Madness 2024, No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Grambling State:

When: Friday, March 22, 2024

Where: Gainbridge Field House in Indianapolis, IN

Time: 7:25 p.m. ET/4:25 p.m. PT

TV: TBS

Stream: FuboTV, Paramount+, Sling TV

Stream the game: Watch March Madness action with a Fubo subscription

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

How to watch: Catch March Madness with a Fubo subscription

