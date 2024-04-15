2024 NBA Playoffs: Matchups, schedules, play-in games and storylines to watch

The NBA's regular season is over, but the final playoff spots in each conference are still up for grabs with the play-in tournament kicking off on Tuesday.

Throughout the postseason, we'll keep you covered with each matchup, including series schedules, previews and predictions.

The NBA Playoffs begin on April 20.

WEST PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

(7) New Orleans Pelicans vs. (8) Los Angeles Lakers

(9) Sacramento Kings vs. (10) Golden State Warriors



April 16: Lakers at Pelicans (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

April 16: Warriors at Kings (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

April 19: Winner of Warriors-Kings vs. Loser of Lakers-Pelicans

WEST PLAYOFFS

Can the Thunder make noise in the playoffs? (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images) (Joshua Gateley via Getty Images)

SCHEDULE

Game 1: Sunday, April 21 (Time TBD)

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5: (if necessary)

Game 6: (if necessary)

Game 7: (if necessary)

SCHEDULE

Game 1: Saturday, April 20 (Time TBD)

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5: (if necessary)

Game 6: (if necessary)

Game 7: (if necessary)

SCHEDULE

Game 1: Saturday, April 20 (Time TBD)

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5: (if necessary)

Game 6: (if necessary)

Game 7: (if necessary)

SCHEDULE

Game 1: Sunday, April 21 (Time TBD)

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5: (if necessary)

Game 6: (if necessary)

Game 7: (if necessary)

EAST PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

(7) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (8) Miami Heat

(9) Chicago Bulls vs. (10) Atlanta Hawks

April 17: Heat at 76ers (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

April 17: Hawks at Bulls (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

April 19: Winner of Hawks-Bulls vs. Loser of Heat-76ers

EAST PLAYOFFS

The Celtics and the Knicks await their first-round opponents. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) PHI/MIA/CHI/ATL

SCHEDULE

Game 1: Sunday, April 21 (Time TBD)

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5: (if necessary)

Game 6: (if necessary)

Game 7: (if necessary)



(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) PHI/MIA

SCHEDULE

Game 1: Saturday, April 20 (Time TBD)

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5: (if necessary)

Game 6: (if necessary)

Game 7: (if necessary)



SCHEDULE

Game 1: Sunday, April 21 (Time TBD)

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5: (if necessary)

Game 6: (if necessary)

Game 7: (if necessary)



SCHEDULE

Game 1: Saturday, April 20 (Time TBD)

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5: (if necessary)

Game 6: (if necessary)

Game 7: (if necessary)



KEY DATES