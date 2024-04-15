Advertisement

2024 NBA Playoffs: Matchups, schedules, play-in games and storylines to watch

Yahoo Sports Staff
The NBA's regular season is over, but the final playoff spots in each conference are still up for grabs with the play-in tournament kicking off on Tuesday.

Throughout the postseason, we'll keep you covered with each matchup, including series schedules, previews and predictions.

The NBA Playoffs begin on April 20.

WEST PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

(7) New Orleans Pelicans vs. (8) Los Angeles Lakers
(9) Sacramento Kings vs. (10) Golden State Warriors

April 16: Lakers at Pelicans (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)
April 16: Warriors at Kings (10 p.m. ET, TNT)
April 19: Winner of Warriors-Kings vs. Loser of Lakers-Pelicans

WEST PLAYOFFS

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - APRIL 9: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates with fans after a win against the Sacramento Kings at Paycom Center on April 9, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)
(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (8) NOP/LAL/SAC/GSW

SCHEDULE

Game 1: Sunday, April 21 (Time TBD)
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD
Game 4: TBD
Game 5: (if necessary)
Game 6: (if necessary)
Game 7: (if necessary)

(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) NOP/LAL

SCHEDULE

Game 1: Saturday, April 20 (Time TBD)
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD
Game 4: TBD
Game 5: (if necessary)
Game 6: (if necessary)
Game 7: (if necessary)

(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns

SCHEDULE

Game 1: Saturday, April 20 (Time TBD)
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD
Game 4: TBD
Game 5: (if necessary)
Game 6: (if necessary)
Game 7: (if necessary)

(4) Los Angeles Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

SCHEDULE

Game 1: Sunday, April 21 (Time TBD)
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD
Game 4: TBD
Game 5: (if necessary)
Game 6: (if necessary)
Game 7: (if necessary)

EAST PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

(7) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (8) Miami Heat
(9) Chicago Bulls vs. (10) Atlanta Hawks

April 17: Heat at 76ers (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)
April 17: Hawks at Bulls (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
April 19: Winner of Hawks-Bulls vs. Loser of Heat-76ers

EAST PLAYOFFS

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives toward the basket as New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) PHI/MIA/CHI/ATL

SCHEDULE

Game 1: Sunday, April 21 (Time TBD)
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD
Game 4: TBD
Game 5: (if necessary)
Game 6: (if necessary)
Game 7: (if necessary)

(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) PHI/MIA

SCHEDULE

Game 1: Saturday, April 20 (Time TBD)
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD
Game 4: TBD
Game 5: (if necessary)
Game 6: (if necessary)
Game 7: (if necessary)

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers

SCHEDULE

Game 1: Sunday, April 21 (Time TBD)
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD
Game 4: TBD
Game 5: (if necessary)
Game 6: (if necessary)
Game 7: (if necessary)

(4) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. (5) Orlando Magic

SCHEDULE

Game 1: Saturday, April 20 (Time TBD)
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD
Game 4: TBD
Game 5: (if necessary)
Game 6: (if necessary)
Game 7: (if necessary)

KEY DATES

  • Conference semifinals begin: May 6-7 (possible move up to May 4-5)

  • Conference finals begin: May 21-22 (possible move up to May 19-20

  • NBA Finals begin: June 6