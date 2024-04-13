2024 NBA Playoffs: Complete seeding scenarios for each team in Eastern, Western conferences
There's just one day left in the 2023-24 NBA regular season. Now, months after tipoff and the first in-season tournament, 20 teams are set to continue in the postseason.
The 10-team field is set in both the Eastern and Western conference but, with one game left, there are still 15 total playoff spots to be determined.
The NBA split Sunday's season finale slate into two windows: All of the Eastern Conference matchups tip off at 1 p.m. ET. In the Western Conference, all games start at 3:30 p.m.. All but three of Sunday's 15 games have playoff seeding implications.
Here's a full guide to every scenario for each playoff team in the NBA:
2024 NBA playoffs: Eastern Conference scenarios
Clinched seeds
No. 1: Boston Celtics
No. 9: Chicago Bulls
No. 10: Atlanta Hawks
Eastern Conference games with playoff implications
All games tip off at 1 p.m. ET
Milwaukee Bucks playoff scenarios
Milwaukee can clinch ...
No. 2 seed WITH: win over Orlando OR loss to Orlando and wins by Chicago and Charlotte
No. 3 seed WITH: loss to Orlando plus wins by New York and Charlotte OR wins by Chicago and Cleveland
No. 4 seed WITH: loss to Orlando AND wins by New York and Cleveland
New York Knicks playoff scenarios
New York can clinch ...
No. 2 seed WITH: win over Chicago AND win by Orlando
No. 3 seed WITH: win by Milwaukee OR loss to Chicago and wins by Orlando and Charlotte
No. 4 seed WITH: loss to Chicago AND wins by Orlando and Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers playoff scenarios
Cleveland can clinch ...
No. 2 seed WITH: win over Charlotte AND wins by Orlando and Chicago
No. 3 seed WITH: win over Charlotte AND wins by Orlando and New York
No. 4 seed WITH: win by Milwaukee OR loss to Charlotte and win by Orlando
Orlando Magic playoff scenarios
Orlando can clinch ...
No. 5 seed WITH: win over Milwaukee and win by Indiana OR win over Milwaukee and wins by Atlanta and Brooklyn OR loss to Milwaukee and wins by Atlanta, Brooklyn and Toronto
No. 6 seed WITH: win over Milwuakee and win by Philadelphia OR loss to Milwaukee and wins by Atlanta, Philadelphia and Toronto
No. 7 seed WITH: loss to Milwaukee and wins by Indiana, Philadelphia and Toronto OR loss to Milwaukee and wins by Indiana, Brooklyn and Toronto OR loss to Milwaukee and wins by Atlanta, Philadelphia and Miami
No. 8 seed WITH: loss to Milwaukee and wins by Indiana, Philadelphia and Miami OR loss to Milwaukee and wins by Brooklyn and Miami
Indiana Pacers playoff scenarios
Indiana can clinch ...
No. 5 seed WITH: win over Atlanta AND win by Milwaukee
No. 6 seed WITH: win over Atlanta and win by Orlando OR loss to Atlanta and win by Orlando and Brooklyn OR loss to Atlanta and wins by Milwaukee, Brooklyn and Toronto
No. 7 seed WITH: loss to Atlanta and wins by Orlando and Philadelphia OR loss to Atlanta and win by Milwaukee
No. 8 seed WITH: loss to Atlanta AND wins by Milwaukee, Philadelphia and Miami
Philadelphia 76ers playoff scenarios
Philadelphia can clinch ...
No. 5 seed WITH: win over Brooklyn AND win by Atlanta
No. 6 seed WITH: win over Brooklyn and wins by Milwaukee and Indiana OR win over Brooklyn and wins by Milwaukee, Indiana and Toronto OR loss to Brooklyn and wins by Milwaukee, Atlanta and Miami
No. 7 seed WITH: win over Brooklyn and wins by Orlando and Indiana OR loss to Brooklyn and wins by Orlando and Toronto OR loss to Brooklyn and win by Milwaukee
No. 8 seed WITH: loss to Brooklyn AND wins by Orlando and Miami
Miami Heat playoff scenarios
Miami can clinch ...
No. 5 seed WITH: win over Toronto AND wins by Milwaukee, Atlanta and Brooklyn
No. 6 seed WITH: win over Toronto AND win by Milwaukee
No. 7 seed WITH: win over Toronto and wins by Orlando and Brooklyn OR win over Toronto and wins by Milwaukee, Indiana and Philadelphia
No. 8 seed WITH: loss to Toronto OR wins by Orlando and Philadelphia
2024 NBA playoffs: Western Conference scenarios
Clinched seeds
No. 4: Los Angeles Clippers
No. 5: Dallas Mavericks
Western Conference games with playoff implications
All games tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET
Oklahoma City Thunder playoff scenarios
Oklahoma City can clinch ...
No. 1 seed WITH: win over Dallas and win by Denver OR wins by Phoenix and Memphis
No. 2 seed WITH: wins by Minnesota and Memphis
No. 3 seed WITH: loss to Dallas AND win by Denver
Minnesota Timberwolves playoff scenarios
Minnesota can clinch the...
No. 1 seed WITH: win over Phoenix and win by Memphis OR win over Phoenix and wins by Denver and Dallas
No. 2 seed WITH: win over Phoenix and wins by Denver and Oklahoma City OR loss to Phoenix and wins by Denver and Dallas OR loss to Phoenix and win by Memphis
No. 3 seed WITH: loss to Phoenix AND wins by Denver and Oklahoma City
Denver Nuggets playoff scenarios
Denver can clinch ...
No. 1 seed WITH: win over Memphis AND wins by Phoenix and Dallas
No. 2 seed WITH: win over Memphis
No. 3 seed WITH: win over Memphis and wins by Minnesota and Oklahoma City OR loss to Memphis
New Orleans Pelicans playoff scenarios
New Orleans can clinch ...
No. 6 seed WITH: win over Los Angeles OR loss to Los Angeles and win by Minnesota
No. 7 seed WITH: loss to Los Angeles AND win by Phoenix
Phoenix Suns playoff scenarios
Phoenix can clinch ...
No. 6 seed WITH: win over Minnesota AND win by Los Angeles
No. 7 seed WITH: loss to Minnesota and win by Los Angeles OR win by New Orleans
Los Angeles Lakers playoff scenarios
Los Angeles can clinch ...
No. 8 seed WITH: win over New Orleans OR loss to New Orleans and wins by Utah and Portland
No. 9 seed WITH: loss to New Orleans
No. 10 seed WITH: loss to New Orleans AND wins by Golden State and Sacramento
Sacramento Kings playoff scenarios
Sacramento can clinch the...
No. 8 seed WITH: win over Portland AND win by New Orleans
No. 9 seed WITH: win over Portland and win by Los Angeles OR loss to Portland and win by Utah
No. 10 seed WITH: loss to Portland AND win by Golden State
Golden State Warriors playoff scenarios
Golden State can clinch the...
No. 8 seed WITH: win over Utah AND wins by Portland and New Orleans
No. 9 seed WITH: win over Utah and wins by Sacramento and New Orleans OR win over Utah and wins by Portland and Los Angeles
No. 10 seed WITH: win over Utah and wins by Sacramento and Los Angeles OR loss to Utah
NBA Eastern Conference standings and bracket
Seed
Team
Record
Games back
1.
63-18
--
2.
49-32
14
3.
49-32
14
4.
48-33
15
5.
46-35
17
6.
46-35
17
7.
46-35
17
8.
45-36
18
9.
39-42
24
10.
36-45
27
11.
32-49
31
12.
25-56
38
13.
20-61
43
14.
15-66
48
15.
14-67
49
Eastern Conference bracket entering Sunday
Boston (1) vs. play-in tournament winner
Milwaukee (2) vs. play-in tournament winner
New York (3) vs. Indiana (6)
Cleveland (4) vs. Orlando (5)
Play-In Tournament
Chicago (9) vs. Atlanta (10)
Philadelphia (7) vs. Miami (8)
NBA Western Conference standings
Seed
Team
Record
Games back
1.
56-25
--
2.
56-25
--
3.
56-25
--
4.
51-30
5
5.
50-31
6
6.
49-32
7
7.
48-33
8
8.
46-35
10
9.
45-36
11
10.
45-36
11
11.
40-41
16
12.
31-50
25
13.
27-54
29
14.
21-60
35
15.
21-60
35
Western Conference bracket entering Sunday
Oklahoma City (1) vs. play-in tournament winner
Minnesota (2) vs. play-in tournament winner
Denver (3) vs. New Orleans (6)
Los Angeles (4) vs. Dallas (5)
Play-In Tournament
Sacramento (9) vs. Golden State (10)
Phoenix (7) vs. Los Angeles (8)
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA playoff picture: Seeding scenarios for Eastern, Western brackets