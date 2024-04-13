2024 NBA Playoffs: Complete seeding scenarios for each team in Eastern, Western conferences

There's just one day left in the 2023-24 NBA regular season. Now, months after tipoff and the first in-season tournament, 20 teams are set to continue in the postseason.

The 10-team field is set in both the Eastern and Western conference but, with one game left, there are still 15 total playoff spots to be determined.

The NBA split Sunday's season finale slate into two windows: All of the Eastern Conference matchups tip off at 1 p.m. ET. In the Western Conference, all games start at 3:30 p.m.. All but three of Sunday's 15 games have playoff seeding implications.

NBA PLAYOFFS: Tiebreaker scenarios headed into final day of regular season

Here's a full guide to every scenario for each playoff team in the NBA:

2024 NBA playoffs: Eastern Conference scenarios

Clinched seeds

Eastern Conference games with playoff implications

All games tip off at 1 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Bucks playoff scenarios

Milwaukee can clinch ...

No. 2 seed WITH : win over Orlando OR loss to Orlando and wins by Chicago and Charlotte

No. 3 seed WITH : loss to Orlando plus wins by New York and Charlotte OR wins by Chicago and Cleveland

No. 4 seed WITH: loss to Orlando AND wins by New York and Cleveland

New York Knicks playoff scenarios

New York can clinch ...

No. 2 seed WITH : win over Chicago AND win by Orlando

No. 3 seed WITH : win by Milwaukee OR loss to Chicago and wins by Orlando and Charlotte

No. 4 seed WITH: loss to Chicago AND wins by Orlando and Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers playoff scenarios

Cleveland can clinch ...

No. 2 seed WITH : win over Charlotte AND wins by Orlando and Chicago

No. 3 seed WITH : win over Charlotte AND wins by Orlando and New York

No. 4 seed WITH: win by Milwaukee OR loss to Charlotte and win by Orlando

Orlando Magic playoff scenarios

Orlando can clinch ...

No. 5 seed WITH : win over Milwaukee and win by Indiana OR win over Milwaukee and wins by Atlanta and Brooklyn OR loss to Milwaukee and wins by Atlanta, Brooklyn and Toronto

No. 6 seed WITH : win over Milwuakee and win by Philadelphia OR loss to Milwaukee and wins by Atlanta, Philadelphia and Toronto

No. 7 seed WITH : loss to Milwaukee and wins by Indiana, Philadelphia and Toronto OR loss to Milwaukee and wins by Indiana, Brooklyn and Toronto OR loss to Milwaukee and wins by Atlanta, Philadelphia and Miami

No. 8 seed WITH: loss to Milwaukee and wins by Indiana, Philadelphia and Miami OR loss to Milwaukee and wins by Brooklyn and Miami

Indiana Pacers playoff scenarios

Indiana can clinch ...

No. 5 seed WITH : win over Atlanta AND win by Milwaukee

No. 6 seed WITH : win over Atlanta and win by Orlando OR loss to Atlanta and win by Orlando and Brooklyn OR loss to Atlanta and wins by Milwaukee, Brooklyn and Toronto

No. 7 seed WITH : loss to Atlanta and wins by Orlando and Philadelphia OR loss to Atlanta and win by Milwaukee

No. 8 seed WITH: loss to Atlanta AND wins by Milwaukee, Philadelphia and Miami

Philadelphia 76ers playoff scenarios

Philadelphia can clinch ...

No. 5 seed WITH : win over Brooklyn AND win by Atlanta

No. 6 seed WITH : win over Brooklyn and wins by Milwaukee and Indiana OR win over Brooklyn and wins by Milwaukee, Indiana and Toronto OR loss to Brooklyn and wins by Milwaukee, Atlanta and Miami

No. 7 seed WITH : win over Brooklyn and wins by Orlando and Indiana OR loss to Brooklyn and wins by Orlando and Toronto OR loss to Brooklyn and win by Milwaukee

No. 8 seed WITH: loss to Brooklyn AND wins by Orlando and Miami

Miami Heat playoff scenarios

Miami can clinch ...

No. 5 seed WITH : win over Toronto AND wins by Milwaukee, Atlanta and Brooklyn

No. 6 seed WITH : win over Toronto AND win by Milwaukee

No. 7 seed WITH : win over Toronto and wins by Orlando and Brooklyn OR win over Toronto and wins by Milwaukee, Indiana and Philadelphia

No. 8 seed WITH: loss to Toronto OR wins by Orlando and Philadelphia

2024 NBA playoffs: Western Conference scenarios

Clinched seeds

Western Conference games with playoff implications

All games tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET

Oklahoma City Thunder playoff scenarios

Oklahoma City can clinch ...

No. 1 seed WITH : win over Dallas and win by Denver OR wins by Phoenix and Memphis

No. 2 seed WITH : wins by Minnesota and Memphis

No. 3 seed WITH: loss to Dallas AND win by Denver

Minnesota Timberwolves playoff scenarios

Minnesota can clinch the...

No. 1 seed WITH : win over Phoenix and win by Memphis OR win over Phoenix and wins by Denver and Dallas

No. 2 seed WITH : win over Phoenix and wins by Denver and Oklahoma City OR loss to Phoenix and wins by Denver and Dallas OR loss to Phoenix and win by Memphis

No. 3 seed WITH: loss to Phoenix AND wins by Denver and Oklahoma City

Denver Nuggets playoff scenarios

Denver can clinch ...

No. 1 seed WITH : win over Memphis AND wins by Phoenix and Dallas

No. 2 seed WITH : win over Memphis

No. 3 seed WITH: win over Memphis and wins by Minnesota and Oklahoma City OR loss to Memphis

New Orleans Pelicans playoff scenarios

New Orleans can clinch ...

No. 6 seed WITH : win over Los Angeles OR loss to Los Angeles and win by Minnesota

No. 7 seed WITH: loss to Los Angeles AND win by Phoenix

Phoenix Suns playoff scenarios

Phoenix can clinch ...

No. 6 seed WITH : win over Minnesota AND win by Los Angeles

No. 7 seed WITH: loss to Minnesota and win by Los Angeles OR win by New Orleans

Los Angeles Lakers playoff scenarios

Los Angeles can clinch ...

No. 8 seed WITH : win over New Orleans OR loss to New Orleans and wins by Utah and Portland

No. 9 seed WITH : loss to New Orleans

No. 10 seed WITH: loss to New Orleans AND wins by Golden State and Sacramento

Sacramento Kings playoff scenarios

Sacramento can clinch the...

No. 8 seed WITH : win over Portland AND win by New Orleans

No. 9 seed WITH : win over Portland and win by Los Angeles OR loss to Portland and win by Utah

No. 10 seed WITH: loss to Portland AND win by Golden State

Golden State Warriors playoff scenarios

Golden State can clinch the...

No. 8 seed WITH : win over Utah AND wins by Portland and New Orleans

No. 9 seed WITH : win over Utah and wins by Sacramento and New Orleans OR win over Utah and wins by Portland and Los Angeles

No. 10 seed WITH: win over Utah and wins by Sacramento and Los Angeles OR loss to Utah

NBA Eastern Conference standings and bracket

Eastern Conference bracket entering Sunday

Boston (1) vs. play-in tournament winner

Milwaukee (2) vs. play-in tournament winner

New York (3) vs. Indiana (6)

Cleveland (4) vs. Orlando (5)

Play-In Tournament

Chicago (9) vs. Atlanta (10)

Philadelphia (7) vs. Miami (8)

NBA Western Conference standings

Western Conference bracket entering Sunday

Oklahoma City (1) vs. play-in tournament winner

Minnesota (2) vs. play-in tournament winner

Denver (3) vs. New Orleans (6)

Los Angeles (4) vs. Dallas (5)

Play-In Tournament

Sacramento (9) vs. Golden State (10)

Phoenix (7) vs. Los Angeles (8)

