2024 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, standings, latest playoff picture in the final week of the regular season

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 31: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors drives around a screen set by Trayce Jackson-Davis #32 against Tre Jones #33 of the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at Frost Bank Center on March 31, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas.

The final week of games is upon us as we approach the end of the 2023-24 NBA regular season. Some teams have already secured their playoff spots and have decided to rest their key players, while others are still fighting for an opportunity to make it to the postseason.

The Boston Celtics are leading the Eastern Conference with an impressive record of 60-16. They have already secured the regular season title and are guaranteed home-court advantage through the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks have the second seed, with the Cleveland Cavaliers trailing just behind them with a record of 45-30. And the Orlando Magic have moved up a spot and are now in fourth seed with a record of 45-31.

In the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves are leading with a record of 53-23, followed closely by the Denver Nuggets with a 53-23 record. The Oklahoma City Thunder are the third seed and have been giving rest to their star player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as they prepare for a playoff push. They currently have a five-game lead over the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers.

The Golden State Warriors are among the teams striving to catch up and secure a play-in spot in the Western Conference. Currently, the Warriors hold the 10th seed with a 42-35 recorded and will need to keep it in the final stretch of the season to secure the play-in bid.

Here's how the NBA playoff picture currently looks with just one week left to play in the regular season.

NBA playoff standings

Current after April 5 games, the top 6 teams in each conference automatically make the playoffs. Teams in positions 7-10 qualify for the play-in tournament.

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

NBA Eastern Conference playoff bracket

Here's how the first round of the playoffs would shake out in the East if the season ended after Monday.

No. 1 seed Boston Celtics vs. No. 8 seed (Winner of the Play-In Tournament)

No. 2 seed Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 7 seed (Winner of the Play-In Tournament)

No. 3 seed Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 6 seed Indiana Pacers

No. 4 seed Orlando Magic vs. No. 5 seed New York Knicks

NBA Western Conference playoff bracket

Here's how the matchups look with the current standings in the Western Conference.

No. 1 seed Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 8 seed (Winner of the Play-In Tournament)

No. 2 seed Denver Nuggets vs. No. 7 seed (Winner of the Play-In Tournament)

No. 3 seed Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 6 seed Phoenix Suns

No. 4 seed Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 5 seed Dallas Mavericks

What is the NBA Play-In Tournament?

The NBA Play-In Tournament, with its current system implemented for the 2021 playoffs, allowed each conference to expand its potential playoff field from eight teams to 10. The seventh- through 10th-ranked teams in each conference at the end of the regular season play in a four-day tournament to decide the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in the first round of the playoffs.

In one set of games, the seventh-place team for each conference hosts the eighth-place finisher. The winners in each conference gets the No. 7 seed in their brackets.

In another set of games, the ninth-ranked team in each conference hosts the 10th-place team. The winners of those games play the losers of the seventh place vs. eighth place matchups to determine the No. 8 seed in their respective conferences.

This year, the play-in tournament begins April 16 and concludes April 19. The first round of the NBA playoffs begin April 20.

NBA Eastern Conference play-in tournament matchup

Here's how things currently look for the play-in in the East:

Seventh-place Miami Heat vs. eighth-place Philadelphia 76ers

Ninth-place Chicago Bulls vs. 10th-place Atlanta Hawks

NBA Western Conference play-in tournament matchup

Here's how things currently look for the play-in in the West:

Seventh-place New Orleans Pelicans vs. eighth-place Sacramento Kings

Ninth-place Los Angeles Lakers vs. 10th-place Golden State Warriors

When do the 2024 NBA Playoffs start?

The first round of the NBA playoffs begins April 20. Depending on how quickly first-round matchups are decided, the conference semifinals begin either May 4-5 or May 6-7. The conference finals are scheduled to begin May 21-22 but could move to May 19-20 pending conference semifinal results.

The NBA Finals begin June 6.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 NBA playoff bracket, standings and play-in updates as season ends