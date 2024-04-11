2024 NBA Play-In Tournament: Playoff bracket scenarios in the East and West

The 2023-24 NBA regular season is down to its final week. Ten teams in each conference have secured a spot in the playoffs or the NBA Play-In Tournament. Now, it's all down to positioning over these last few games before the season ends April 14.

Here's how the format works as well as scenarios for each conference:

2024 NBA Play-In Tournament format

The tournament features three games in each conference over two rounds involving four teams, structured like this:

Round 1:

Game 1: No. 7 seed vs. No. 8 seed

Game 2: No. 9 seed vs. No. 10 seed

Game 1 winner secures the No. 7 seed in their respective conference bracket.

Round 2

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 winner

Game 3 winner secures the No. 8 and final seed in their conference.

2024 NBA Play-In Tournament: Eastern Conference current picture and scenarios

In the Eastern Conference, Game 2 of the tournament is set. The Chicago Bulls - currently the No. 9 seed - and Atlanta Hawks (No. 10) may swap seeding, but the two teams will face off to determine who plays the loser of Game 1. At time of publishing, the Philadelphia 76ers (No. 7) and Miami Heat (No. 8) will play in Game 1.

The No. 1 seed Boston Celtics are the only team in the league to secure their playoff spot. Here are the highest or lowest seeds the remaining Eastern Conference teams could secure ahead of games on April 10:

Milwaukee Bucks

Highest possible: No. 2

Lowest possible: No. 6

Orlando Magic

Highest possible: No. 2

Lowest possible: No. 8

New York Knicks

Highest possible: No. 2

Lowest possible: No. 8

Cleveland Cavaliers

Highest possible: No. 2

Lowest possible: No. 8

Indiana Pacers

Highest possible: No. 2

Lowest possible: No. 8

Philadelphia 76ers

Highest possible: No. 3

Lowest possible: No. 8

Miami Heat

Highest possible: No. 3

Lowest possible: No. 8

Chicago Bulls

Highest possible: No. 9

Lowest possible: No. 10

Atlanta Hawks

Highest possible: No. 9

Lowest possible: No. 10

2024 NBA Play-In Tournament: Western Conference scenarios

The Western Conference is far more open than the East. Ten teams have secured a playoff spot but none have clinched a specific seed. At time of publishing, the Phoenix Suns (No. 7) would host the Sacramento Kings (No. 8) in Game 1 and the Los Angeles Lakers (No. 9) would host the Golden State Warriors (No. 10) in Game 2.

Three teams will avoid the Play-In Tournament even if they lose out: the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, and Oklahoma City Thunder. Here are the highest or lowest seeds the 10 playoff teams could secure ahead of games on April 10:

Minnesota Timberwolves

Highest possible: No. 1

Lowest possible: No. 3

Denver Nuggets

Highest possible: No. 1

Lowest possible: No. 4

Oklahoma City Thunder

Highest possible: No. 1

Lowest possible: No. 4

Los Angeles Clippers

Highest possible: No. 2

Lowest possible: No. 7

Dallas Mavericks

Highest possible: No. 4

Lowest possible: No. 8

New Orleans Pelicans

Highest possible: No. 4

Lowest possible: No. 10

Phoenix Suns

Highest possible: No. 4

Lowest possible: No. 10

Sacramento Kings

Highest possible: No. 5

Lowest possible: No. 10

Los Angeles Lakers

Highest possible: No. 6

Lowest possible: No. 10

Golden State Warriors

Highest possible: No. 6

Lowest possible: No. 10

2024 NBA Play-In Tournament schedule

The tournament runs from April 16-19. Round 1 games will likely take place on April 16-17 with the Round 2 game in each conference set for April 19. The NBA playoffs begin a day later.

