2024 NBA draft tracker: List of first-round picks

The players selected in the first round of the NBA draft Wednesday night in New York.

1. Atlanta Hawks — Zaccharie Risacher, forward, 6-9, 215, JL Bourg-en-Bresse (France)

Scouting report: A developing player with two-way potential. Has guard skills and showed catch-and-shoot ability after making 39% of 3-pointers between league and Eurocup play. Turned 19 in April and must get stronger. Averaged 0.9 assists and 1.6 turnovers to highlight a need to improve as a playmaker.

2. Washington Wizards — Alex Sarr, center, 7-0, 224, Perth (Australia)

Scouting report: Has athleticism, mobility and length offering upside as a shot blocker, switchable defender and rim-running lob threat. Grew up in France but spent two seasons with Overtime Elite developmental program in Atlanta, then played in Australian-based National Basketball League. Ranked among NBL leaders in blocks (1.5) despite averaging just 17.3 minutes. Has 7-4 wingspan. Must add strength and improve outside shot (29% on 3-pointers).

3. Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn) — Reed Sheppard, guard, 6-2, 182, Kentucky

Scouting report: The shooting stroke stands out. He hit 52.1% of 3s last year and 83% of his free throws. Elite potential as a catch-and-shoot threat. Averaged 4.5 assists to show potential for both guards spots. Uncertain how he’ll match up with bigger guards, particularly off the ball.

4. San Antonio Spurs — Stephon Castle, guard, 6-6, 210, UConn

Scouting report: A combo guard with size and ability to overpower smaller defenders. Big potential as a defender and playmaker. Accepted complementary role in Huskies’ run to a second straight NCAA title despite his touted-recruit status. Must improve outside shot (26.7% on 3s).

5. Detroit Pistons — Ron Holland II, forward, 6-7, 197, G League Ignite

Scouting report: Offers versatility with floor-running ability to attack the rim. Has 6-11 wingspan and defensive upside. Made 24% of 3s. Had 42 turnovers against 45 assists in injury-shortened season. Turns 19 in July. McDonald’s All-American who bypassed college basketball.

6. Charlotte Hornets — Tidjane Salaun, forward, 6-9, 217, Cholet (France)

Scouting report: A fluid athlete with a nearly 7-2 wingspan. Offers long-term potential to stretch defenses and harass smaller perimeter players. Still honing outside shot (32% on 3s last season). Turns 19 in August.

7. Portland Trail Blazers — Donovan Clingan, center, 7-2, 282, UConn

Scouting report: Imposing rim-protecting force (7-7 wingspan) and floor-running finisher for two-time reigning NCAA champs. Averaged 2.5 blocks in just 22.6 minutes. Value highlighted in Illinois going 0 for 19 in Clingan-challenged shots in NCAA Elite Eight. Unclear how well he’d handle switches to defend in space. Poor free-throw shooter (55.8% career).

8. San Antonio (from Toronto)

9. Memphis Grizzlies

10. Utah Jazz

11. Chicago Bulls

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Houston)

13. Sacramento Kings

14. Portland Trail Blazers (from Golden State via Boston and Memphis)

15. Miami Heat

16. Philadelphia 76ers

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Orlando Magic

19. Toronto Raptors (from Indiana)

20. Cleveland Cavaliers

21. New Orleans Pelicans (from Milwaukee)

22. Phoenix Suns

23. Milwaukee Bucks (from New Orleans)

24. New York Knicks (from Dallas)

25. New York Knicks

26. Washington Wizards (from LA Clippers via Dallas and Oklahoma City)

27. Minnesota Timberwolves

28. Denver Nuggets

29. Utah Jazz (from Oklahoma City via Toronto and Indiana)

30. Boston Celtics

Aaron Beard, The Associated Press