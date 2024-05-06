2024 NBA Draft Lottery: Time, date, TV and streaming info

The first round of the NBA playoffs is over. The NBA Finals are one month away. For the 14 teams that missed the playoffs, all eyes are on next Sunday.

As the eight remaining teams continue their battle toward the Larry O'Brien Trophy, the non-playoff teams hope to secure the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NBA draft lottery.

Next Sunday, NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum will announce the results of the drawing. Four teams will be selected for the top four overall picks, while the remaining 10 will pick in the reverse order of their regular-season records at the draft in late June.

Here's everything to know about the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, including when coverage starts, how to watch it, which teams are eligible and what each team's odds are.

How to watch the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery

Date: Sunday, May 12

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Cable TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+; YouTube TV; fuboTV

How does the NBA draft lottery work?

All teams that missed this year's playoffs – including teams eliminated during the play-in tournament – have a chance to win the No. 1 overall pick in the draft lottery.

The teams with the worst regular season records have the best chance to win the lottery, while teams with better records have chances that go as low as 0.5% for the 14th-worst team. As of 2019, the bottom three teams have an equal chance to win the lottery at 14% each, but the team with the lowest record can pick no lower than fourth.

Here's how the official process works behind the scenes, according to the NBA:

Context: Four ping-pong balls drawn at random from a sample of 14 balls will yield 1,001 possible combinations. One thousand of those combinations will be assigned to the 14 lottery teams. The one extraneous combination is a null result and is discarded should it come up during the drawing.

Step 1: 14 ping-pong balls are placed in a lottery machine and mixed for 20 seconds (time is kept by an official timekeeper, who "faces away from the machine and signals the machine operator after the appropriate amount of time has elapsed.")

Step 2: The operator draws the first ball, then mixes the remaining balls for 10 seconds.

Step 3: The operator draws the second through fourth balls, mixing the machine for 10 seconds in between each drawing.

Step 4: The team assigned the resulting combination will be awarded the No. 1 overall pick.

Step 5: The process is repeated four times for the top four selections.

Step 6: The remaining 10 teams that were not selected for one of the top four selections will select in positions 5-14 in reverse order of their regular-season records.

2024 NBA Draft Lottery teams and odds

Here are the 14 teams in the 2024 lottery and how their odds stack up. Random drawings determined the order in the case of teams with identical records. These tie-breaking procedures slightly shift odds.

Detroit Pistons: 14%

Washington Wizards: 14%

Charlotte Hornets: 13.3%

Portland Trail Blazers: 13.2%

San Antonio Spurs: 10.5%

Toronto Raptors: 9.0%

Memphis Grizzlies: 7.5%

Utah Jazz: 6.0%

Brooklyn Nets (to Houston Rockets): 4.5%

Atlanta Hawks: 3.0%

Chicago Bulls: 2.0%

Houston Rockets: 1.5%

Sacramento Kings: 0.8%

Golden State Warriors: 0.7%

