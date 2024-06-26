Advertisement

2024 NBA draft: Live grades for every first-round pick

ayrton ostly, usa today
·2 min read

The 2024 NBA Draft kicks off tonight in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York with dozens of prospects set to take the next step in their basketball careers. Unlike last season when Victor Wembanyama was the heavy favorite to go No. 1 overall, there's no slam-dunk choice for the top pick.

Prospects like Zaccharie Risacher, Alexander Sarr, Reed Sheppard and more all have a chance to go with the top pick and shake up the order. The Atlanta Hawks won the draft lottery at just 3% odds and control the rest of the first round.

Follow along here as we break down each pick and grade teams on their choices.

NBA Draft 2024: How to watch

Date: June 26-27, 2024

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV: ABC, ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, fuboTV

How to watch: Catch the 2024 NBA Draft with a fuboTV subscription

2024 NBA Draft: Top Prospects entering First Round

*Rankings via Jeff Zillgitt's latest mock draft

  1. Zaccharie Risacher, JL Bourg (France)

  2. Alex Sarr, Perth (Australia) Wildcats

  3. Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

  4. Matas Buzelis, G League Ignite

  5. Cody Williams, Colorado

  6. Donovan Clingan, UConn

  7. Stephon Castle, UConn

  8. Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

  9. Ron Holland, G League Ignite

  10. Devin Carter, Providence

  11. Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

  12. Tidjane Salaun, Cholet (France)

  13. Nikola Topic, KK Crvena Zvezda

  14. Zach Edey, Purdue

  15. Jared McCain, Duke

  16. Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor

  17. Tristan da Silva, Colorado

  18. Johnny Furphy, Kansas

  19. Kyshawn George, Miami

  20. Isaiah Collier, Southern Cal

  21. Yves Missi, Baylor

  22. Kyle Filipowski, Duke

  23. Carlton Carrington, Pittsburgh

  24. Kel'el Ware, Indiana

  25. Ryan Dunn, Virginia

  26. Tyler Kolek, Marquette

  27. Terrence Shannon, Illinois

  28. DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

  29. Pacome Dadiet, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

  30. Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

2024 NBA Draft order

First Round (June 26)

  1. Atlanta Hawks

  2. Washington Wizards

  3. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn)

  4. San Antonio Spurs

  5. Detroit Pistons

  6. Charlotte Hornets

  7. Portland Trail Blazers

  8. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto)

  9. Memphis Grizzlies

  10. Utah Jazz

  11. Chicago Bulls

  12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Houston)

  13. Sacramento Kings

  14. Portland Trail Blazers (via Golden State)

  15. Miami Heat

  16. Philadelphia 76ers

  17. Los Angeles Lakers*

  18. Orlando Magic

  19. Toronto Raptors (via Indiana)

  20. Cleveland Cavaliers

  21. New Orleans Pelicans (via Milwaukee)

  22. Phoenix Suns

  23. Milwaukee Bucks (via New Orleans)

  24. New York Knicks (via Dallas)

  25. New York Knicks

  26. Washington Wizards (via LA Clippers)

  27. Minnesota Timberwolves

  28. Denver Nuggets

  29. Utah Jazz (via Oklahoma City)

  30. Boston Celtics

