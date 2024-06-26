2024 NBA draft: Live grades for every first-round pick

The 2024 NBA Draft kicks off tonight in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York with dozens of prospects set to take the next step in their basketball careers. Unlike last season when Victor Wembanyama was the heavy favorite to go No. 1 overall, there's no slam-dunk choice for the top pick.

Prospects like Zaccharie Risacher, Alexander Sarr, Reed Sheppard and more all have a chance to go with the top pick and shake up the order. The Atlanta Hawks won the draft lottery at just 3% odds and control the rest of the first round.

Follow along here as we break down each pick and grade teams on their choices.

NBA Draft 2024: How to watch

Date: June 26-27, 2024

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV: ABC, ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, fuboTV

How to watch: Catch the 2024 NBA Draft with a fuboTV subscription

2024 NBA Draft: Top Prospects entering First Round

*Rankings via Jeff Zillgitt's latest mock draft

Zaccharie Risacher, JL Bourg (France) Alex Sarr, Perth (Australia) Wildcats Reed Sheppard, Kentucky Matas Buzelis, G League Ignite Cody Williams, Colorado Donovan Clingan, UConn Stephon Castle, UConn Rob Dillingham, Kentucky Ron Holland, G League Ignite Devin Carter, Providence Dalton Knecht, Tennessee Tidjane Salaun, Cholet (France) Nikola Topic, KK Crvena Zvezda Zach Edey, Purdue Jared McCain, Duke Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor Tristan da Silva, Colorado Johnny Furphy, Kansas Kyshawn George, Miami Isaiah Collier, Southern Cal Yves Missi, Baylor Kyle Filipowski, Duke Carlton Carrington, Pittsburgh Kel'el Ware, Indiana Ryan Dunn, Virginia Tyler Kolek, Marquette Terrence Shannon, Illinois DaRon Holmes II, Dayton Pacome Dadiet, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany) Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

2024 NBA Draft order

First Round (June 26)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 NBA draft: Instant grades, analysis for every Round 1 pick