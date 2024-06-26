2024 NBA draft: Live grades for every first-round pick
The 2024 NBA Draft kicks off tonight in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York with dozens of prospects set to take the next step in their basketball careers. Unlike last season when Victor Wembanyama was the heavy favorite to go No. 1 overall, there's no slam-dunk choice for the top pick.
Prospects like Zaccharie Risacher, Alexander Sarr, Reed Sheppard and more all have a chance to go with the top pick and shake up the order. The Atlanta Hawks won the draft lottery at just 3% odds and control the rest of the first round.
Follow along here as we break down each pick and grade teams on their choices.
NBA Draft 2024: How to watch
Date: June 26-27, 2024
Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT
Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
TV: ABC, ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+, fuboTV
2024 NBA Draft: Top Prospects entering First Round
*Rankings via Jeff Zillgitt's latest mock draft
Zaccharie Risacher, JL Bourg (France)
Alex Sarr, Perth (Australia) Wildcats
Reed Sheppard, Kentucky
Matas Buzelis, G League Ignite
Cody Williams, Colorado
Donovan Clingan, UConn
Stephon Castle, UConn
Rob Dillingham, Kentucky
Ron Holland, G League Ignite
Devin Carter, Providence
Dalton Knecht, Tennessee
Tidjane Salaun, Cholet (France)
Nikola Topic, KK Crvena Zvezda
Zach Edey, Purdue
Jared McCain, Duke
Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor
Tristan da Silva, Colorado
Johnny Furphy, Kansas
Kyshawn George, Miami
Isaiah Collier, Southern Cal
Yves Missi, Baylor
Kyle Filipowski, Duke
Carlton Carrington, Pittsburgh
Kel'el Ware, Indiana
Ryan Dunn, Virginia
Tyler Kolek, Marquette
Terrence Shannon, Illinois
DaRon Holmes II, Dayton
Pacome Dadiet, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)
Baylor Scheierman, Creighton
2024 NBA Draft order
First Round (June 26)
Atlanta Hawks
Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn)
San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto)
Oklahoma City Thunder (via Houston)
Portland Trail Blazers (via Golden State)
Toronto Raptors (via Indiana)
Milwaukee Bucks (via New Orleans)
New York Knicks (via Dallas)
New York Knicks
Washington Wizards (via LA Clippers)
Utah Jazz (via Oklahoma City)
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 NBA draft: Instant grades, analysis for every Round 1 pick