2024 NBA Cup: Bracket, semifinal matchups, how to watch knockout games

The 2024 Emirates NBA Cup semifinals have arrived, and the four remaining teams are converging on Las Vegas to determine the winner of the second edition of the NBA's in-season knockout tournament.

T-Mobile Arena will host Saturday's semifinals as well as Tuesday night's championship game. The action will start with an Eastern Conference battle between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks.

Milwaukee swept East Group B before holding off the Orlando Magic in the quarterfinals, with Giannis Antetokounmpo's 37 points leading the way. Atlanta won East Group C and claimed a semifinal place by ousting the New York Knicks thanks in part to a double-double from Trae Young.

Later on Saturday, the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Houston Rockets in a game between the top two teams in the Western Conference standings.

Oklahoma beat the Dallas Mavericks 118-104 in the quarterfinals, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 39 points a major factor. Houston, meanwhile, capitalized on a late collapse by the Golden State Warriors to win their quarterfinal 91-90.

Here's what to know about the NBA Cup bracket heading into the semifinal round:

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) posts up against Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder (17).

2024 NBA Cup quarterfinals

All times ET

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Orlando Magic 109, Milwaukee Bucks 114, FINAL

Dallas Mavericks 104, Oklahoma City Thunder 118, FINAL

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Atlanta Hawks 108, New York Knicks 100, FINAL

Golden State Warriors 90, Houston Rockets 91, FINAL

2024 NBA Cup semifinals

Saturday, Dec. 14

Semifinal 1: Milwaukee Bucks, 110 , Atlanta Hawks 102, FINAL

Semifinal 2: Oklahoma City Thunder 111, Houston Rockets 96, FINAL

2024 NBA Cup Championship

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Championship: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets-Oklahoma City Thunder winner, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

