2024 Monaco Grand Prix: F1 schedule, how to watch, and odds for race winner

Formula One's most iconic race is this weekend.

The 2024 Monaco Grand Prix will begin this Sunday as the 81st iteration of the competition. This year's race comes at the heels of back-to-back-to-back strong performances from McLaren driver Lando Norris, including his first career win at the Miami Grand Prix earlier this month.

All eyes will be on McLaren this weekend. The team are the winningest constructors in Monaco Grand Prix history with 15 wins, six of which came from all-time winningest Monaco driver Ayrton Senna.

McLaren plans to honor Senna this weekend, 30 years after his death, with driver suits, helmets and car liveries. The cosmetic updates for the weekend are based on the yellow and green color combination that the Brazilian driver made iconic in his time driving for the team.

For the King of Monaco. 👑 We're proud to race in his honour and in his colours at the #MonacoGP.



Pelo Rei de Monaco. 👑 Estamos orgulhosos de pilotar em sua homenagem e com suas cores no #MonacoGP#Senna30 #SennaSempre #OKX pic.twitter.com/dVCR5LyLWM — McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 21, 2024

No McLaren driver has won at Monaco since Lewis Hamilton did in his sixth career race win in 2008.

Here's everything to know about the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix.

(Front to rear) Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen, Aston Martin's Spanish driver Fernando Alonso and Alpine's French driver Esteban Ocon compete during the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix. (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images)

2024 Monaco Grand Prix: Schedule and how to watch

Schedule

All times ET

Location: Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco

Free Practice 1: Friday, May 24, 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.

Free Practice 2: Friday, May 24, 11 a.m. - noon

Free Practice 3: Saturday, May 25, 6:30 - 7:30 a.m.

Qualifying: Saturday, May 25, 10 - 11 a.m.

2024 Monaco Grand Prix: Sunday, May 26, 9 a.m.

TV, streaming info

TV: Free Practices 1, 2 and 3: ESPN2 Qualifying: ESPN 2024 Monaco Grand Prix: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+; F1 TV Pro; fuboTV

2024 Monaco Grand Prix odds

All odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -125

Lando Norris (McLaren): +400

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +400

Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +1000

Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +1600

Sergio Pérez (Red Bull): +2200

George Russell (Mercedes): +5000

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +5000

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +6600

Yuki Tsunoda (VCARB): +15000

Daniel Ricciardo (VCARB): +25000

Nico Hülkenberg (Haas): +25000

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +25000

Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +25000

Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +25000

Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +50000

Alexander Albon (Williams): +75000

Valtteri Bottas (Stake F1 Kick Sauber): +100000

Guanyu Zhou (Stake F1 Kick Sauber): +150000

Logan Sargeant (Williams): +250000

