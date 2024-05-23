Advertisement

2024 Monaco Grand Prix: F1 schedule, how to watch, and odds for race winner

jack mckessy, usa today
Formula One's most iconic race is this weekend.

The 2024 Monaco Grand Prix will begin this Sunday as the 81st iteration of the competition. This year's race comes at the heels of back-to-back-to-back strong performances from McLaren driver Lando Norris, including his first career win at the Miami Grand Prix earlier this month.

All eyes will be on McLaren this weekend. The team are the winningest constructors in Monaco Grand Prix history with 15 wins, six of which came from all-time winningest Monaco driver Ayrton Senna.

McLaren plans to honor Senna this weekend, 30 years after his death, with driver suits, helmets and car liveries. The cosmetic updates for the weekend are based on the yellow and green color combination that the Brazilian driver made iconic in his time driving for the team.

No McLaren driver has won at Monaco since Lewis Hamilton did in his sixth career race win in 2008.

Here's everything to know about the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix.

(Front to rear) Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen, Aston Martin's Spanish driver Fernando Alonso and Alpine's French driver Esteban Ocon compete during the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix. (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images)
2024 Monaco Grand Prix: Schedule and how to watch

Schedule

All times ET

  • Location: Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco

  • Free Practice 1: Friday, May 24, 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.

  • Free Practice 2: Friday, May 24, 11 a.m. - noon

  • Free Practice 3: Saturday, May 25, 6:30 - 7:30 a.m.

  • Qualifying: Saturday, May 25, 10 - 11 a.m.

  • 2024 Monaco Grand Prix: Sunday, May 26, 9 a.m.

TV, streaming info

  • TV:

    • Free Practices 1, 2 and 3: ESPN2

    • Qualifying: ESPN

    • 2024 Monaco Grand Prix: ABC

  • Streaming: ESPN+; F1 TV Pro; fuboTV

2024 Monaco Grand Prix odds

All odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday.

  • Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -125

  • Lando Norris (McLaren): +400

  • Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +400

  • Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +1000

  • Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +1600

  • Sergio Pérez (Red Bull): +2200

  • George Russell (Mercedes): +5000

  • Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +5000

  • Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +6600

  • Yuki Tsunoda (VCARB): +15000

  • Daniel Ricciardo (VCARB): +25000

  • Nico Hülkenberg (Haas): +25000

  • Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +25000

  • Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +25000

  • Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +25000

  • Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +50000

  • Alexander Albon (Williams): +75000

  • Valtteri Bottas (Stake F1 Kick Sauber): +100000

  • Guanyu Zhou (Stake F1 Kick Sauber): +150000

  • Logan Sargeant (Williams): +250000

