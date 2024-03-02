2024 MMA retirement tracker: A list of those who hung up the gloves

MMA is a constantly evolving sport with a revolving door of athletes entering and exiting. Currently, fighters from the era who helped make the sport so popular are beginning to trickle away from competition and hang up their gloves in order to move on to the next chapter in life.

If there’s one thing that’s well known about combat sports retirements, though, it’s that they often don’t last long. The urge to compete, and perhaps more importantly get a payday, will continue to drive fighters back even well beyond their expiration dates.

2024 has already seen a number of notable fighters announcing they are done with the sport, and we have a list of those who have opted to walk away this year (the list will update as new retirements are announced).

Malcolm Gordon

Malcolm Gordon

MMA debut date: Oct. 19, 2012

Retirement date: Jan. 21, 2024

Age: 33

Record: 14-8

Notable wins: Francisco Figueiredo and Chris Kelades

Source: Gordon’s retirement announcement

Mark Madsen

Mark Madsen

MMA debut date: Sept. 26, 2013

Retirement date: Jan. 31, 2024

Age: 39

Record: 12-2

Notable wins: Clay Guida and Vinc Pichel

Source: Madsen’s retirement announcement

Felice Herrig

Felice Herrig

MMA debut date: Feb. 21, 2009

Retirement date: Feb. 10, 2024

Age: 39

Record: 14-10

Notable wins: Alexa Grasso and Cortney Casey

Source: Herrig’s retirement announcement

Jamie Pickett

Jamie Pickett

MMA debut date: Sept. 24, 2011

Retirement date: March 2, 2024

Age: 35

Record: 13-11

Notable wins: Jhonoven Pati on DWCS, Joseph Holmes and Laureano Staropoli in the UFC

Source: UFC Fight Night 238 post-fight news conference

Tyson Pedro

Tyson Pedro

MMA debut date: Sept. 23, 2013

Retirement date: March 2, 2024

Age: 32

Record: 10-5

Notable wins: Khalil Rountree Jr., Paul Craig in the UFC.

Source: UFC Fight Night 238 in-cage interview after loss to Vitor Petrino.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie