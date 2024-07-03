2024 MLB All-Star Game starters: Bryce Harper, Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani lead lineups

A gaggle of first-timers and more than a few very familiar faces fill the lineups for the National and American League All-Stars as Major League Baseball announced the winners of fan balloting to start the 94th Midsummer Classic on July 16 at Globe Life Field in Texas.

Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers slugger, made history as the first player to win fan balloting at designated hitter for a fourth consecutive season, even if he’s unable to pitch in the game as he did in 2021 and ’22. The Philadelphia Phillies, meanwhile, claimed three spots on the National League’s starting infield, with first-time All-Star Alec Bohm joining shortstop Trea Turner and first baseman Bryce Harper — the NL’s top vote-getter for the game in Arlington.

Shohei Ohtani hits a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on July 2.

A look at the American and National starting lineups, with the full roster to be revealed on Sunday:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Rutschman will make his second consecutive All-Star team and first start by posting a .291 average and 15 homers, which lead AL catchers; his .811 OPS is second to Kansas City’s Salvador Perez, whom he defeated in the final phase of voting.

First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

An unlikely route to his fourth All-Star nod, as Vladdy had just three homers and a .675 OPS through his first 34 games, before hitting 10 homers with a .964 OPS over his last 50. He’s already matched the 13 homers he amassed before last year’s break, although it’s still a far cry from 28 and 20 first-half homers he hit in 2021 and ’22, respectively.

Second base: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

Age simply doesn’t slow Altuve, 34, now a nine-time All-Star after batting .308 with 13 homers and a 134 adjusted OPS. On pace for his fifth 200-hit season, which would be his first since 2017.

Third base: José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians

Ramírez has finished second, third (twice), fourth and sixth in MVP voting and might face a similar fate this year. But that can’t keep him off his sixth All-Star squad after producing 51 extra-base hits in 80 games, including 23 homers, and driving in 76 runs for the high-flying Guardians.

Shortstop: Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

This could be the first of many All-Star nods for the 23-year-old, second only to Aaron Judge in the AL with 26 homers and a .600 slugging percentage; his .983 OPS trails only Judge and Juan Soto.

Outfield: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees; Juan Soto, New York Yankees; Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

Judge advanced to the starting lineup by claiming the most votes — 3.4 million — of any major leaguer in the first phase of voting. Well-deserved: He’s currently leading all three Triple Crown categories (.321/32/83) and his 1.158 OPS is even better than his majors-leading mark when he hit an AL record 62 home runs in 2022. Soto was atop the marquee much of the first half, and though he’s cooled off to hit “just” 20 homers, he’s tied for third with 61 RBI and second in OPS (.997). Kwan, 26, missed 24 games with a hamstring injury but has utterly mashed — a .360 average, .420 OBP and .945 OPS — when healthy.

Designated hitter: Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

This is simply water finding its level, as Alvarez, now a three-time All-Star, has slashed .297/.374/.510 and, with 18 home runs, will threaten his career high of 37.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Catcher: William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers

Made the All-Star Game as a 24-year-old in 2022 and now earns the fan vote after a first half that’s nearly MVP-worthy, with 99 hits, a .353 OBP, 10 homers and excellent work behind the plate for the surprising Brewers.

First base: Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Currently on the IL with a hamstring tweak but should be good to go by gametime in this, his eighth All-Star assignment and seventh coming via fan vote. Will have 20 homers and a 176 adjusted OPS waiting for him when he gets back.

Second base: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

His first All-Star nod since a 32-homer season in 2019, Marte has amassed 4.2 WAR and an .871 OPS. His 17 homers has him on pace for a career-best 33.

Third base: Alec Bohm, Philadelphia Phillies

Bohm’s first selection means six of the Phillies’ nine lineup regulars have made an All-Star team. Bohm has been on fire most of this season, leading the majors with 28 doubles and the NL with 68 RBI, with an .834 OPS.

Shortstop: Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies

Turner prevails in a battle of stars who hit injury potholes (Turner missed a month with a hamstring injury; Mookie Betts is still out with a hand fracture). It's well-deserved: Turner put last year's slow start behind him to post a 147 adjusted OPS and .386 OBP.

Outfield: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers; Jurickson Profar, San Diego Padres; Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres

We’ve arrived at the feel-good portion of the programming. Profar, 31, was a mega-prospect when he debuted as a 19-year-old in 2012, and has had a solid career, even if much of it’s as a utilityman. Now he goes back to Texas, where it all started, as an All-Star. Yelich makes his first All-Star Game since he finished 1-2 in NL MVP voting in 2018-19. And for good reason: A .403 OBP and an NL-leading .329 average. Tatis is in rare air, making it first as a shortstop and now as an outfielder, this after overcoming an 80-game PED suspension in 2022. He's now a Gold Glove right fielder, this year with an .821 OPS.

Designated hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

But of course. His NL-best 27 homers and .939 OPS would be more than enough — and that’s before we get started on how this game is thirsty for star power. And there’s no bigger global force than Ohtani. Just wait ‘til he starts pitching again.

