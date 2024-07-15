2024 MLB All-Star Game lineups: Paul Skenes, Corbin Burnes are starting pitchers
ARLINGTON, Texas – Gunnar Henderson. Aaron Judge. Juan Soto.
Paul Skenes has never seen a lineup like this – but perhaps those sluggers have never seen a pitcher quite like Skenes.
It will happen Tuesday night at Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, when Skenes – barely a year removed from getting drafted first overall out of LSU – starts for the National League against a loaded American League lineup.
The AL and NL unveiled their lineups Monday at Globe Life Field, with Baltimore Orioles right-hander Corbin Burnes anointed to oppose Skenes. The 6-foot-6 Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander will pit his 100-mph fastball against the 2022 AL MVP in Judge – who leads the majors in OPS (1.112), homers (34) and RBI (85).
And then there’s Soto, second to Judge in the AL with a .984 OPS and, to start it all, Henderson, who’s led off eight games with home runs and has 28 homers and a .947 OPS.
They’ll battle a pitcher who has twice taken a no-hitter into at least the sixth inning, joining Nolan Ryan as the only hurlers to pair that feat with an 11-strikeout effort in one season.
Skenes has 89 strikeouts in 66 ⅓ innings, though the 22-year-old will likely only see one inning.
Burnes, 29, is 9-4 with a 2.43 ERA in 19 starts after joining the Orioles in an offseason trade. The 2021 NL Cy Young winner has 110 strikeouts in 118 ⅔ innings.
The All-Star Game (7:30 ET, Fox) returns to Arlington for the first time since 1995, when another rookie – Japanese star Hideo Nomo – started for the NL after a captivating first half. That field – now called Choctaw Stadium – can still be seen through the windows of Globe Life Field.
All-Star Game starting lineups
National League
Starting pitcher: Paul Skenes, Pirates
2B Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks
DH Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers
SS Trea Turner, Phillies
1B Bryce Harper, Phillies
C William Contreras, Brewers
RF Christian Yelich, Brewers
3B Alec Bohm, Phillies
CF Tesocar Hernandez, Dodgers
LF Jurickson Profar, Padres
American League
Starting pitcher: Corbin Burnes, Orioles
LF Steven Kwan, Guardians
SS Gunnar Henderson, Orioles
RF Juan Soto, Yankees
CF Aaron Judge, Yankees
DH Yordan Alvarez, Astros
3B Jose Ramirez, Guardians
1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
C Adley Rutschman, Orioles
2B Marcus Semien, Rangers
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 MLB All-Star Game lineups: Paul Skenes, Corbin Burnes starting