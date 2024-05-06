2024 MLB mock draft: Who are the top picks in this year's class?

At December's MLB Winter Meetings, the second-ever MLB draft lottery awarded the Cleveland Guardians, Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies with the top three picks, respectively, in the 2024 MLB Draft.

The college baseball season has entered its final month, and some of the top prospects at the collegiate level have really set themselves apart as candidates to draft early. With conference tournament play and the College World Series approaching, there are still opportunities for more players to step up and prove themselves.

Though as things currently stand – two and a half months ahead of the draft – one player in particular has seemingly cemented his status atop mock drafts.

Here's which players will make up the top three picks of the 2024 MLB Draft according to mock drafts from around the web.

MLB POWER RANKINGS: Los Angeles Dodgers finally bully their way to the top

2024 MLB Draft projections

No. 1 overall pick, Cleveland Guardians

Jonathan Mayo – MLB.com: Charlie Condon, OF/3B, Georgia

Mayo writes: "There does seem to be consensus in the scouting industry that Condon, who brings his ridiculous .456/.563/1.088 line with 30 homers into this weekend’s series against Vanderbilt, is the best player in the class."

Joel Reuter – Bleacher Report: Charlie Condon, OF/3B, Georgia

Reuter writes: "Condon is hitting .483/.584/1.119 with an NCAA-leading 26 home runs in 39 games as a draft-eligible sophomore at Georgia, building off a 2023 season that saw him launch an SEC freshman-record 25 homers."

Prospects Live: Charlie Condon, OF/3B, Georgia

They write: "Condon is having a season for the ages, slashing .461/.567/1.090 with 29 home runs in 43 games played, and he's shown increased athleticism and definisive utility, as he's shown he can play a viable third base or corner outfield spot."

No. 2 overall pick, Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan Mayo – MLB.com: Travis Bazzana, 2B, Oregon State

Mayo writes: "If Condon is No. 1, Bazzana isn’t exactly a distant No. 2, with his 1.517 OPS, 21 homers and 10 steals. The left-handed-hitting second baseman does seem like a prototypical Reds college hitter type."

Story continues

Joel Reuter – Bleacher Report: Jac Caglianone, 1B/LHP, Florida

Reuter writes: "Caglianone might be the best two-way player on the planet right now since Shohei Ohtani is not pitching in 2024. The Florida star is hitting .410/.503/.888 with 25 home runs and 49 RBI in 191 plate appearances as a first baseman, and he is 5-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 44.1 innings on the mound."

Prospects Live: Jac Caglianone, 1B/LHP, Florida

They write: "He's a viable first baseman, plus he can find himself in a position to chuck upper-90s fuego on the bump, though that'll likely be as a reliever."

No. 3 overall pick, Colorado Rockies

Jonathan Mayo – MLB.com: Jac Caglianone, 1B/LHP, Florida

Mayo writes: "Caglianone took big steps forward at the plate and on the mound, but his future seems to be as a left-handed slugger, one who has made terrific adjustments in terms of his approach and chase rate, allowing him to post a .402/.505/.862 line with 26 homers to date."

Joel Reuter – Bleacher Report: Chase Burns, RHP, Wake Forest

Reuter writes: "Burns has shown the best combination of stuff, consistency and results among college pitchers so far this spring, going 7-1 with a 3.19 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and an NCAA-leading 113 strikeouts against just 19 walks in 62 innings."

Prospects Live: Nick Kurtz, 1B, Wake Forest

They write: "After hitting just two home runs across the first 25 games, Kurtz has smashed 15 home runs since and has seen his average jump from a paltry .217 to a healthier .314."

COLLEGE BASEBALL POWER RANKINGS: Ranking teams in order of their odds to win 2024 College World Series

When is the 2024 MLB Draft?

Where: Cowtown Coliseum, Fort Worth, Texas

When: July 14-16, 2024

Cable TV: ESPN (first round); MLB Network

Streaming: ESPN+; fuboTV

HOW TO WATCH: Catch the 2024 MLB Draft with a fuboTV subscription

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 MLB mock draft: Projections for the top three picks