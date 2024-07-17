2024 MLB draft grades roundup: Which teams had the best and worst drafts?

The 2024 MLB draft is behind us. 615 athletes heard their name called between July 14-16, and while some teams had more selections than others, that doesn't mean they had better drafts.

The volatility of baseball prospects, trying to figure out whether or not they'll sign with a Major League club out of high school, attempting to lure a potentially game-changing college player away from a full-ride scholarship, can lead to several top prospects falling to later in the draft. While those picks may seem like steals at the time, they could very well end up never playing for that team.

Obviously, the organizations themselves know much more about these prospects than the average Joe and any team that drafts a high school player likely has an inkling of knowledge on the decision they'll make. With that in mind, here are the teams that experts around the internet believe had the best and worst drafts of 2024.

The best MLB drafts of 2024:

Atlanta Braves: A "Atlanta returned to the college pitching well for second- and third-rounders Carter Holton and Luke Sinnard. Each has mid-rotation potential, though both have experienced some arm troubles already. Getting a player with Caminiti's upside at 24 makes this a successful draft alone, in my opinion."

Cincinnati Reds: A "I don't know that any team secured more "name" players than the Reds did; that doesn't necessarily mean much on its own, but I think they amassed a good collection of prospects along the way. Chase Burns was the best pitcher in the class in my book: he has a high-end fastball-slider combo and a four-pitch arsenal overall, and he should move quickly through the system. Tyson Lewis is an athletic shortstop with some power and speed. Luke Holman was a first-round candidate back in the spring and has a chance to become a mid-rotation starter. Outfielder Mike Sirota was also a first-round candidate in the spring: a small-school product with a big swing."

Seattle Mariners: A "Seattle's interest in switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje wasn't a well-kept secret heading into the draft. I think he has the chance to be a middle-of-the-rotation starter or better, thanks to a very good right-handed fastball, a swing-and-miss breaker, and good athleticism. The Mariners weren't done adding promising arms, either. Second-rounder Ryan Sloan is a physical right-hander whose arsenal features steak and sizzle."



Adam Wells, Bleacher Report:

Arizona Diamondbacks: A "Having three of the first 35 picks and four of the top 64 selections does make it easier to have a nice class, but the Arizona Diamondbacks made the most of their draft capital this year. Slade Caldwell, the No. 29 overall pick, seemed like a very Arizona selection because he has drawn comparisons to Corbin Carroll due to having loud tools in a smaller package."

Kansas City Royals: A

Washington Nationals: A-

Gaurav Vedak, SB Nation:

Tampa Bay Rays: A "The Rays added a ton of talent as they got their draft started by taking the elite athlete Theo Gillen. Emilien Pitres and Tyler Bell are another pair of really good hitters that they were able to snag with their second and competitive balance pick. That’s already a lot to like and that’s just three picks in the draft. Tampa Bay would go on to add an additional five from the top 250 including a massive arm in Oklahoma State right-hander Janzen Keisel."

Cleveland Guardians: A "Expectations were high for a Cleveland team who are one of best teams in the league while also having the top pick in the draft. The trio of Travis Bazzana, Braylon Doughty, and Joey Oakie gives you three picks with potential first round value as is. Add in the slugging Jacob Cozart, the undersized but big-armed Aidan Major along with going for it on Chase Mobley and you have a tremendous amount of talent in a single draft without even getting into the rest of the picks."

Minnesota Twins: A "Rounding out the AL Central are the Twins who did well for themselves with the additions of Kaelen Culpepper, Billy Amick, Dasan Hill, and Kyle DeBarge. There is risk in all of these players, but that’s what the start of the draft is all about. Gambling on high upside players that could make significant contributions in the future. Then you add in a guy like Khadim Diaw who just hits, and if he can stay at catcher can becomes a player to watch himself. The first two days, alone, make this a fantastic draft for the Twins."



The worst MLB drafts of 2024:

Texas Rangers: D "The Rangers, the defending champions, did not make their first selection until No. 30. They used it on catcher Malcolm Moore. He remains promising (foremost at the plate) despite some so-so topline numbers that I've blamed on his extreme fly-ball tendencies. Their other top picks were a little less inspiring to me. Outfielder Dylan Dreiling will have to keep hitting to atone for projecting as a left fielder without great defensive or baserunning value, and fellow outfielder Casey Cook had such a rough experience in the Cape Cod League (.175/.313/.225 over 31 games) that it's hard for me to buy in fully."

Los Angeles Angels: D "I have no issue reaching a tad for second baseman Christian Moore, an SEC-vetted hitter who could move quickly. I'm less on board with taking two pitchers who might be fast-tracked as relievers, Chris Cortez and Ryan Johnson, with two other top-75 selections. When you have a poor big-league roster and farm system, I'm not sure you can justify that kind of approach. Whatever the case, the Angels did well to nab polished Texas A&M lefty Ryan Prager in the third. It's a weird class overall, and while I recognize Cortez and Johnson's talents, I just haven't been able to talk myself into the strategy if both are relievers from the jump."

Oakland Athletics: C "I had Nick Kurtz ranked at No. 4 based on intel that linked him to the A's. Sure enough, they stayed true. Kurtz should be a safe prospect: he was highly productive at Wake Forest and pairs a good eye with strength and some athleticism. The recent history of first-round collegiate first basemen is wretched, though, and I would have dropped him on my list if I didn't feel confident about the A's interest. Second-round pick Tommy White had a prolific collegiate career as well. His lack of a sure defensive home and some approach questions (he walked a startlingly low percentage of the time, given his power output) dropped him on my list."



Adam Wells, Bleacher Report:

Houston Astros: C- "The Astros started off strong by getting Sam Houston catcher Walker Janek with their top pick (No. 28 overall). He was the top-ranked catcher in the class by MLB.com at No. 24 overall. After the Janek selection, though, Houston used six of its next eight picks on college pitchers. It would be stunning if any of them develops into a starter. Ryan Forcucci, a third-round pick, had Tommy John surgery in June after making five starts for UC San Diego last season."

New York Yankees: C

Los Angeles Angels: C+

Gaurav Vedak, SB Nation:

Texas Rangers: C- "Getting Malcolm Moore in the first round was definitely a solid pick and then adding Dylan Dreiling who should hit, but doesn’t really have a position to play made for an okay Day 1 for the Rangers. Casey Cook should hit, even though he doesn’t project to be a star but rather just a solid high average guy with a good approach. Days 2 and 3 were okay, with an interesting selection of Devin Fitz-Gerland in the fifth which looks like a reach, but they were able to grab Cade Obermuelller which definitely helps."

Seattle Mariners: C+ "There’s no denying the arm talent that Jurrangelo Cijntje has but picking him at No. 15 and then giving him full slot value is a bit interesting. Ryan Sloan in the second is fantastic as he was projected as a first round talent. The only issue is that if they don’t develop this is a bit of a weaker draft, though Josh Caron and Hunter Cranton are good picks themselves. If Cijntje and Sloan both come close to their ceiling, the Mariners will have two high end pitchers with the first two picks but there is a good amount of risk with this draft."

Houston Astros: B- "The Astros definitely had an uphill battle by having only a single pick in the first 100 of the draft but they were able to get really good value in catcher Walker Janek at No. 28 and then right-hander Ryan Forcucci in the third. Cole Hertzler in the fifth could pay off, but there is also some reliever risk with him."



