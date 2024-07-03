2024 MLB All-Star Game starters: Gunnar Henderson, Shohei Ohtani among vote-winners

Shohei Ohtani was an All-Star with the Angels and now he's an All-Star with the Dodgers. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game rosters are beginning to take shape, with the voting results for Phase 2 of fan voting revealed Wednesday.

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper had already made their teams by topping out each league in Phase 1, with every other slot in the starting lineup to be determined by a head-to-head run-off between the top two vote-getters at each position.

The Philadelphia Phillies, who hold the top record in MLB at 56-29, led all teams with three starters, all of them in the infield. The New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros, Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres also had multiple starters.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' sole representative will be Shohei Ohtani, making his first appearance with the Dodgers amid a season in which he leads all NL players in batting average, OPS, home runs and WAR. The Dodgers could have had a second starter, but ESPN's announcement show reported Teoscar Hernández lost the final outfield spot to Fernando Tatis Jr. by about 3,000 votes.

First-time All-Stars are italicized.

American League All-Star starters

National League All-Star starters

When are the rest of the All-Star players announced?

The All-Star pitchers and reserves for both rosters, totaling 23 total players from each league, will be decided by a player vote and selections from the commissioner's office.

The full rosters will be announced Sunday, July 7, at 5:30 p.m. ET via another show on ESPN.

MLB All-Star Game time, channel

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 16 at Globe Life Field (Fox).

The Home Run Derby will take place the preceding night at 8 p.m. ET on July 15 (ESPN). There is also the 2024 MLB Draft, which will holds its first round on Sunday, July 14 at 7p.m. ET (MLB Network, ESPN) and the Futures Game, featuring the sport's top prospects, at 4:10 p.m. ET on July 13 (Peacock).