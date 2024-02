2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Jake Knapp.

The 29-year-old rookie from California won the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico, after an even-par 71 on Sunday to claim his first PGA Tour victory at 19 under in just his ninth start. For his efforts, Knapp will take home the top prize of $1,458,000.

Sami Valimaki, who was aiming to become the first player from Finland to win on the Tour, finished two shots back at 17 under and earned $882,900 as a consolation prize. Stephan Jaeger, Justin Lower and C.T. Pan finished T-3 at 14 under and each bagged $429,300.

With $8.1 million up for grabs, check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Prize money payouts

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Jake Knapp -19 $1,458,000 2 Sami Valimaki -17 $882,900 T3 C.T. Pan -14 $429,300 T3 Stephan Jaeger -14 $429,300 T3 Justin Lower -14 $429,300 T6 Patrick Rodgers -13 $283,500 T6 Robert MacIntyre -13 $283,500 T8 Carson Young -12 $220,725 T8 Doug Ghim -12 $220,725 T8 Andrew Novak -12 $220,725 T8 Erik van Rooyen -12 $220,725 T8 Chan Kim -12 $220,725 T13 Maverick McNealy -11 $145,125 T13 Tony Finau -11 $145,125 T13 Brandon Wu -11 $145,125 T13 Alvaro Ortiz -11 $145,125 T13 Ben Silverman -11 $145,125 T13 Henrik Norlander -11 $145,125 T19 Greyson Sigg -10 $99,549 T19 Aaron Rai -10 $99,549 T19 Martin Trainer -10 $99,549 T19 Keith Mitchell -10 $99,549 T19 Jorge Campillo -10 $99,549 T24 Dylan Wu -9 $61,695 T24 Nico Echavarria -9 $61,695 T24 Parker Coody -9 $61,695 T24 Stuart Macdonald -9 $61,695 T24 Aaron Baddeley -9 $61,695 T24 Chandler Phillips -9 $61,695 T24 Chesson Hadley -9 $61,695 T24 Davis Thompson -9 $61,695 T24 Cameron Champ -9 $61,695 T33 Harry Hall -8 $44,145 T33 James Hahn -8 $44,145 T33 Chad Ramey -8 $44,145 T33 Emiliano Grillo -8 $44,145 T33 Matt Wallace -8 $44,145 T38 Austin Eckroat -7 $32,805 T38 Rafael Campos -7 $32,805 T38 Ryan McCormick -7 $32,805 T38 Hayden Springer -7 $32,805 T38 Wilson Furr -7 $32,805 T38 Jimmy Stanger -7 $32,805 T38 Kevin Dougherty -7 $32,805 T38 Joseph Bramlett -7 $32,805 T46 Santiago De la Fuente (a) -6 — T46 Thorbjorn Olesen -6 $25,515 T48 Ryo Hisatsune -5 $22,194 T48 Cristobal Del Solar -5 $22,194 T48 Lanto Griffin -5 $22,194 T48 Mark Hubbard -5 $22,194 T52 Nicolai Højgaard -4 $19,467 T52 Austin Smotherman -4 $19,467 T52 Padraig Harrington -4 $19,467 T52 Victor Perez -4 $19,467 T52 Carl Yuan -4 $19,467 T52 Ryan Palmer -4 $19,467 T58 Erik Barnes -3 $18,630 T58 Troy Merritt -3 $18,630 T60 Trace Crowe -1 $18,063 T60 Ryan Moore -1 $18,063 T60 Garrick Higgo -1 $18,063 T60 Jhonattan Vegas -1 $18,063 T60 Robby Shelton -1 $18,063 65 MJ Daffue 6 $17,577

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek