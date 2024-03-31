2024 men's NCAA Tournament expert picks: Predictions for Sunday's Elite Eight games
No. 1 UConn beat Illinois to become the first team to clinch a spot in the men's Final Four. Sunday we’ll see which teams will join the Huskies and Alabama in Glendale, Arizona.
Sunday’s Elite Eight games feature No. 1 seed Purdue against No. 2 Tennessee in the Midwest Regional and No. 4 seed Duke vs. No. 11 NC State in the South Regional.
Duke is headed to the Elite Eight for the first time under coach Jon Scheyer. The Blue Devils beat the top-seeded Houston Cougars 54-51 on Friday night. The Blue Devils face NC State, a team built around veteran shot-making guards and a magnetic post player in DJ Burns.
Tennessee crushed Creighton with its defense, then proved its mettle in the deepest moments to win 82-75 to reach the Elite Eight for the second time in program history. Dalton Knecht led Tennessee with 24 points. The Vols meet a Purdue team led by 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey, who averages 24.6 points and 12.1 rebounds per game.
Here are USA TODAY Sports' expert picks for Sunday's Elite Eight games:
(1) Purdue vs. (2) Tennessee, 2:20 p.m. ET (CBS)
Jordan Mendoza: Tennessee
Paul Myerberg: Purdue
Dan Wolken: Tennessee
(4) Duke vs. (11) NC State, 5:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
Jordan Mendoza: Duke
Paul Myerberg: Duke
Dan Wolken: Duke
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness bracket predictions: Expert picks for Elite Eight games