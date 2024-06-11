2024 Men's College World Series: Teams, matchups, schedule, TV for every game

It's time for "The Greatest Show on Dirt."

The field for the 2024 Men's College World Series is set with eight teams ready to battle it out at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. It will be a final round heavily influenced by the SEC and ACC with all the participating teams coming from the two conferences, meaning we should see several rematches from earlier in the regular season.

The action is set to begin this weekend and it will carry into the final week of June in what should be an exciting 10-plus days of baseball.

Here is what to know for the 2024 Men's College World Series:

When is 2024 Men's College World Series?

The 2024 Men's College World Series begins on Friday, June 14 and runs through Monday, June 24.

How to watch 2024 Men's College World Series

ESPN is broadcasting nearly all of the games with Game 2 of the championship series on ABC.

Who is in 2024 Men's College World Series?

No. 1 Tennessee

No. 2 Kentucky

No. 3 Texas A&M

No. 4 North Carolina

No. 8 Florida State

No. 10 NC State

No. 12 Virginia

Florida

2024 Men's College World Series schedule

All times in Eastern.

June 14

Game 1: Virginia vs. North Carolina, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Florida State vs. Tennessee, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

June 15

Game 3: NC State vs. Kentucky, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4: Florida vs. Texas A&M, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

June 16

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

June 17

Game 7: TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 8: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

June 18

Game 9: TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 10: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

June 19

Game 11: TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 12: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

June 20

Game 13 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 14 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

June 22

Final Game 1: TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

June 23

Final Game 2: TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. (ABC)

June 24

Final Game 3 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

When is 2024 Men's College World Series final?

The championship series of the Men's College World Series will be played June 22-24. The series is best-of-three.

