2024 Masters: Scheffler, McIlroy, Rahm lead power rankings based on odds

Scottie Scheffler looks to his wife Meredith Scudder as he poses for photos with the championship trophy after the fourth and final round of The Players Championship PGA golf tournament Sunday, March 17, 2024 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Scheffler won at 20 under par and is the first defending champion in the 50 year history of the event.

We are just a few days away from witnessing the best golfers in the world convene for the annual tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in order to compete for a coveted green jacket at the 2024 Masters.

Many stars of the game will return once again including Tiger Woods, who last won the Masters in 2019 and is looking for his sixth victory at the event, which would tie him with Jack Nicklaus for the most all-time. Aside from Woods, the 2023 champion Jon Rahm will look to defend his title and become the first back-to-back champion since Woods in 2001 and 2002. Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy will compete as well, although their odds to win are vastly different from one another.

Arguably the most notable competitor, 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler, has kicked off 2024 on an absolute tear and is currently the favorite to win the 2024 Masters. So that begs the question, which golfers have the best odds? And which golfers are the best value at their current odds? Here is how most of the golfers participating in the 2024 Masters rank based on their title odds, per DraftKings.

Ranking Masters participants based on odds

The Favorites:

Scottie Scheffler (+400)

Rory McIlroy (+1000)

Jon Rahm (+1200)

Brooks Koepka (+1800)

Most experts believe the 2024 Masters is any one of these four's to lose. Of each of these golfers, Rahm is likely the best value given that he won the event as recently as last year. Although he is not currently playing as well as Scheffler, Rahm has played in four LIV tournaments since the start of 2024 and has not finished outside the top-10 in any of them. He may not have any wins on his resume in that time, but Rahm is still playing very solid golf and you can bet he wants to join that exclusive list of back-to-back winners alongside Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Nick Faldo.

The Contenders:

Xander Schauffele (+2000)

Jordan Spieth (+2200)

Viktor Hovland (+2500)

Joaquin Niemann (+2500)

Hideki Matsuyama (+2500)

Ludvig Aberg (+2500)

Patrick Cantlay (+2800)

Justin Thomas (+2800)

Cameron Smith (+2800)

Wyndham Clark (+3000)

Dustin Johnson (+3500)

Will Zalatoris (+3500)

Tony Finau (+4000)

Max Homa (+4000)

Matt Fitzpatrick (+4000)

Jason Day (+4000)

Collin Morikawa (+4000)

Bryson DeChambeau (+4000)

Although none of the values in this range are particularly great, Tony Finau could be someone to keep an eye on as he tends to do very well at major tournaments. In 30 career appearances at major tournaments, Finau has ten top-10 finishes, including a top-five finish in 2019. Two golfers broke through as first-time major winners last year with Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark. Finau could very well be the next one to break through.

The underdogs:

Shane Lowry (+4500)

Cameron Young (+4500)

Sam Burns (+5000)

Min Woo Lee (+5000)

Tommy Fleetwood (+5500)

Sahith Theegala (+5500)

Brian Harman (+5500)

Tyrrell Hatton (+6500)

Sungjae Im (+6500)

Tom Kim (+8000)

Patrick Reed (+8000)

Justin Rose (+8000)

Corey Conners (+8000)

Adam Scott (+8000)

Rick Fowler (+8000)

The two golfers that come to attention on this list are Sam Burns and Brian Harman. Obviously, Harman won The Open Championship in 2023, so he's proven capable of winning in big moments. That's an easy bet if you're looking for a potentially huge payout. Burns though, is an entirely different story. Although he has no major wins, Burns ranks in the top-20 in the PGA Tour in shots gained total, shots gained off the tee, and shots gained via putting. Those stats should not be overlooked. Although he has struggled as of late, he could put everything together at any moment and make a serious run at the top-ten or even a championship.

The longshots:

Russell Henley (+10000)

Lucas Glover (+10000)

Denny McCarthy (+10000)

Tiger Woods (+13000)

Si Woo Kim (+13000)

Nicolai Hojgaard (+13000)

Nick Taylor (+13000)

Stephan Jaeger (+13000)

Byeong Hun An (+13000)

Sergio Garcia (+15000)

Sepp Straka (+15000)

Ryan Fox (+15000)

Phil Mickelson (+15000)

Keegan Bradley (+15000)

J.T. Poston (+15000)

Chris Kirk (+15000)

Eric Cole (+15000)

Cam Davis (+15000)

Adam Hadwin (+15000)

Thorbjorn Olesen (+15000)

Jake Knapp (+15000)

Taylor Moore (+18000)

Harris English (+18000)

Bubba Watson (+18000)

Luke List (+18000)

Austin Eckroat (+18000)

Matthieu Pavon (+18000)

Nobody on this list is a great bet to win this year's Masters. However, Tiger Woods would not only be a very fun bet and fun golfer to root for, given the implication of his sixth career Masters title, but he's also made 23 consecutive cuts at the Masters, tying him with Fred Couples and Gary Player for the longest streak in the event's history. Woods may not win the event, but if he keeps making cuts, he should be in contention for a top-10 finish at the end of the weekend. Woods currently holds +800 odds to finish inside the top-10 and +2000 odds to finish inside the top-five.

World Golf Rankings

Golfer Official World Golf Ranking Odds to win Masters Scottie Scheffler 1 400 Rory McIlroy 2 1000 Jon Rahm 3 1200 Xander Schauffele 5 1400 Brooks Koepka 31 2000 Hideki Matsuyama 14 2000 Jordan Spieth 19 2200 Joaquin Niemann 91 2800 Ludvig Aberg 9 2800 Wyndham Clark 4 2800 Bryson DeChambeau 208 3300 Matt Fitzpatrick 11 3300 Patrick Cantlay 7 3300 Viktor Hovland 6 3300 Will Zalatoris 30 3300 Cameron Smith 62 4000 Dustin Johnson 327 4000 Justin Thomas 28 4000 Tony Finau 26 4000 Cameron Young 13 4500 Sahith Theegala 15 4500 Shane Lowry 33 4500 Tommy Fleetwood 12 4500 Collin Morikawa 16 5000 Max Homa 10 5500 Sam Burns 20 5500 Jason Day 22 6000 Russell Henley 20 6000 Brian Harman 8 6600 Min Woo Lee 32 6600 Patrick Reed 107 6600 Tyrrell Hatton 17 6600 Corey Conners 47 6600 Si Woo Kim 45 8000 Adam Scott 52 9000 Sergio Garcia 648 9000 Denny McCarthy 51 10000 Sungjae Im 39 10000 Akshay Bhatia 53 10000 Byeong Hun An 42 12500 Harris English 40 12500 Justin Rose 56 12500 Rickie Fowler 34 12500 Tom Kim 23 12500 Chris Kirk 27 15000 Stephan Jaeger 43 15000 Tiger Woods 905 15000 Adrian Meronk 55 17500 Keegan Bradley 18 17500 Kurt Kitayama 41 17500 Adam Hadwin 46 20000 Erik van Rooyen 61 20000 Nick Taylor 25 20000 Nicolai Hojgaard 37 20000 Phil Mickelson 161 20000 Sepp Straka 29 20000 Taylor Moore 53 20000 Thorbjorn Olesen 71 20000 J.T. Poston 44 22500 Matthieu Pavon 24 22500 Adam Schenk 59 25000 Austin Eckroat 50 25000 Bubba Watson 2012 25000 Cameron Davis 60 25000 Emiliano Grillo 36 25000 Eric Cole 38 25000 Gary Woodland 134 25000 Jake Knapp 48 25000 Lucas Glover 35 25000 Nick Dunlap 69 25000 Ryan Fox 49 25000 Luke List 65 30000 Charl Schwartzel 382 35000 Lee Hodges 72 40000 Peter Malnati 67 40000 Ryo Hisatsune 86 40000 Danny Willett 245 50000 Grayson Murray 54 50000 Camilo Villegas 162 75000 Christo Lamprecht 1517 75000 Zach Johnson 244 80000 Jasper Stubbs 1408 100000 Neal Shipley --- 100000 Santiago De La Fuente 1623 100000 Stewart Hagestad 2481 100000 Fred Couples 1365 100000 Mike Weir 1922 150000 Vijay Singh 4223 150000 Jose Maria Olazabal 4223 300000 Adrian Meronk 55 25000

