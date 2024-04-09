2024 Masters: Scheffler, McIlroy, Rahm lead power rankings based on odds
We are just a few days away from witnessing the best golfers in the world convene for the annual tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in order to compete for a coveted green jacket at the 2024 Masters.
Many stars of the game will return once again including Tiger Woods, who last won the Masters in 2019 and is looking for his sixth victory at the event, which would tie him with Jack Nicklaus for the most all-time. Aside from Woods, the 2023 champion Jon Rahm will look to defend his title and become the first back-to-back champion since Woods in 2001 and 2002. Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy will compete as well, although their odds to win are vastly different from one another.
Arguably the most notable competitor, 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler, has kicked off 2024 on an absolute tear and is currently the favorite to win the 2024 Masters. So that begs the question, which golfers have the best odds? And which golfers are the best value at their current odds? Here is how most of the golfers participating in the 2024 Masters rank based on their title odds, per DraftKings.
The Masters 2024: Tiger Woods' chances of winning again, and that time he admitted getting hustled
Ranking Masters participants based on odds
The Favorites:
Scottie Scheffler (+400)
Rory McIlroy (+1000)
Jon Rahm (+1200)
Brooks Koepka (+1800)
Most experts believe the 2024 Masters is any one of these four's to lose. Of each of these golfers, Rahm is likely the best value given that he won the event as recently as last year. Although he is not currently playing as well as Scheffler, Rahm has played in four LIV tournaments since the start of 2024 and has not finished outside the top-10 in any of them. He may not have any wins on his resume in that time, but Rahm is still playing very solid golf and you can bet he wants to join that exclusive list of back-to-back winners alongside Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Nick Faldo.
The Contenders:
Xander Schauffele (+2000)
Jordan Spieth (+2200)
Viktor Hovland (+2500)
Joaquin Niemann (+2500)
Hideki Matsuyama (+2500)
Ludvig Aberg (+2500)
Patrick Cantlay (+2800)
Justin Thomas (+2800)
Cameron Smith (+2800)
Wyndham Clark (+3000)
Dustin Johnson (+3500)
Will Zalatoris (+3500)
Tony Finau (+4000)
Max Homa (+4000)
Matt Fitzpatrick (+4000)
Jason Day (+4000)
Collin Morikawa (+4000)
Bryson DeChambeau (+4000)
Although none of the values in this range are particularly great, Tony Finau could be someone to keep an eye on as he tends to do very well at major tournaments. In 30 career appearances at major tournaments, Finau has ten top-10 finishes, including a top-five finish in 2019. Two golfers broke through as first-time major winners last year with Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark. Finau could very well be the next one to break through.
The underdogs:
Shane Lowry (+4500)
Cameron Young (+4500)
Sam Burns (+5000)
Min Woo Lee (+5000)
Tommy Fleetwood (+5500)
Sahith Theegala (+5500)
Brian Harman (+5500)
Tyrrell Hatton (+6500)
Sungjae Im (+6500)
Tom Kim (+8000)
Patrick Reed (+8000)
Justin Rose (+8000)
Corey Conners (+8000)
Adam Scott (+8000)
Rick Fowler (+8000)
The two golfers that come to attention on this list are Sam Burns and Brian Harman. Obviously, Harman won The Open Championship in 2023, so he's proven capable of winning in big moments. That's an easy bet if you're looking for a potentially huge payout. Burns though, is an entirely different story. Although he has no major wins, Burns ranks in the top-20 in the PGA Tour in shots gained total, shots gained off the tee, and shots gained via putting. Those stats should not be overlooked. Although he has struggled as of late, he could put everything together at any moment and make a serious run at the top-ten or even a championship.
The longshots:
Russell Henley (+10000)
Lucas Glover (+10000)
Denny McCarthy (+10000)
Tiger Woods (+13000)
Si Woo Kim (+13000)
Nicolai Hojgaard (+13000)
Nick Taylor (+13000)
Stephan Jaeger (+13000)
Byeong Hun An (+13000)
Sergio Garcia (+15000)
Sepp Straka (+15000)
Ryan Fox (+15000)
Phil Mickelson (+15000)
Keegan Bradley (+15000)
J.T. Poston (+15000)
Chris Kirk (+15000)
Eric Cole (+15000)
Cam Davis (+15000)
Adam Hadwin (+15000)
Thorbjorn Olesen (+15000)
Jake Knapp (+15000)
Taylor Moore (+18000)
Harris English (+18000)
Bubba Watson (+18000)
Luke List (+18000)
Austin Eckroat (+18000)
Matthieu Pavon (+18000)
Nobody on this list is a great bet to win this year's Masters. However, Tiger Woods would not only be a very fun bet and fun golfer to root for, given the implication of his sixth career Masters title, but he's also made 23 consecutive cuts at the Masters, tying him with Fred Couples and Gary Player for the longest streak in the event's history. Woods may not win the event, but if he keeps making cuts, he should be in contention for a top-10 finish at the end of the weekend. Woods currently holds +800 odds to finish inside the top-10 and +2000 odds to finish inside the top-five.
World Golf Rankings
Golfer
Official World Golf Ranking
Odds to win Masters
Scottie Scheffler
1
400
Rory McIlroy
2
1000
Jon Rahm
3
1200
Xander Schauffele
5
1400
Brooks Koepka
31
2000
Hideki Matsuyama
14
2000
Jordan Spieth
19
2200
Joaquin Niemann
91
2800
Ludvig Aberg
9
2800
Wyndham Clark
4
2800
Bryson DeChambeau
208
3300
Matt Fitzpatrick
11
3300
Patrick Cantlay
7
3300
Viktor Hovland
6
3300
Will Zalatoris
30
3300
Cameron Smith
62
4000
Dustin Johnson
327
4000
Justin Thomas
28
4000
Tony Finau
26
4000
Cameron Young
13
4500
Sahith Theegala
15
4500
Shane Lowry
33
4500
Tommy Fleetwood
12
4500
Collin Morikawa
16
5000
Max Homa
10
5500
Sam Burns
20
5500
Jason Day
22
6000
Russell Henley
20
6000
Brian Harman
8
6600
Min Woo Lee
32
6600
Patrick Reed
107
6600
Tyrrell Hatton
17
6600
Corey Conners
47
6600
Si Woo Kim
45
8000
Adam Scott
52
9000
Sergio Garcia
648
9000
Denny McCarthy
51
10000
Sungjae Im
39
10000
Akshay Bhatia
53
10000
Byeong Hun An
42
12500
Harris English
40
12500
Justin Rose
56
12500
Rickie Fowler
34
12500
Tom Kim
23
12500
Chris Kirk
27
15000
Stephan Jaeger
43
15000
Tiger Woods
905
15000
Adrian Meronk
55
17500
Keegan Bradley
18
17500
Kurt Kitayama
41
17500
Adam Hadwin
46
20000
Erik van Rooyen
61
20000
Nick Taylor
25
20000
Nicolai Hojgaard
37
20000
Phil Mickelson
161
20000
Sepp Straka
29
20000
Taylor Moore
53
20000
Thorbjorn Olesen
71
20000
J.T. Poston
44
22500
Matthieu Pavon
24
22500
Adam Schenk
59
25000
Austin Eckroat
50
25000
Bubba Watson
2012
25000
Cameron Davis
60
25000
Emiliano Grillo
36
25000
Eric Cole
38
25000
Gary Woodland
134
25000
Jake Knapp
48
25000
Lucas Glover
35
25000
Nick Dunlap
69
25000
Ryan Fox
49
25000
Luke List
65
30000
Charl Schwartzel
382
35000
Lee Hodges
72
40000
Peter Malnati
67
40000
Ryo Hisatsune
86
40000
Danny Willett
245
50000
Grayson Murray
54
50000
Camilo Villegas
162
75000
Christo Lamprecht
1517
75000
Zach Johnson
244
80000
Jasper Stubbs
1408
100000
Neal Shipley
---
100000
Santiago De La Fuente
1623
100000
Stewart Hagestad
2481
100000
Fred Couples
1365
100000
Mike Weir
1922
150000
Vijay Singh
4223
150000
Jose Maria Olazabal
4223
300000
Adrian Meronk
55
25000
Augusta National: These 11 notables missed the cut at the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur
Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Masters: Power ranking golfers in this year's field based on odds