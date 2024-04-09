Advertisement

2024 Masters: Scheffler, McIlroy, Rahm lead power rankings based on odds

Jon Hoefling, USA TODAY
·6 min read
Scottie Scheffler looks to his wife Meredith Scudder as he poses for photos with the championship trophy after the fourth and final round of The Players Championship PGA golf tournament Sunday, March 17, 2024 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Scheffler won at 20 under par and is the first defending champion in the 50 year history of the event.

We are just a few days away from witnessing the best golfers in the world convene for the annual tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in order to compete for a coveted green jacket at the 2024 Masters.

Many stars of the game will return once again including Tiger Woods, who last won the Masters in 2019 and is looking for his sixth victory at the event, which would tie him with Jack Nicklaus for the most all-time. Aside from Woods, the 2023 champion Jon Rahm will look to defend his title and become the first back-to-back champion since Woods in 2001 and 2002. Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy will compete as well, although their odds to win are vastly different from one another.

Arguably the most notable competitor, 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler, has kicked off 2024 on an absolute tear and is currently the favorite to win the 2024 Masters. So that begs the question, which golfers have the best odds? And which golfers are the best value at their current odds? Here is how most of the golfers participating in the 2024 Masters rank based on their title odds, per DraftKings.

Ranking Masters participants based on odds

The Favorites:

  • Scottie Scheffler (+400)

  • Rory McIlroy (+1000)

  • Jon Rahm (+1200)

  • Brooks Koepka (+1800)

Most experts believe the 2024 Masters is any one of these four's to lose. Of each of these golfers, Rahm is likely the best value given that he won the event as recently as last year. Although he is not currently playing as well as Scheffler, Rahm has played in four LIV tournaments since the start of 2024 and has not finished outside the top-10 in any of them. He may not have any wins on his resume in that time, but Rahm is still playing very solid golf and you can bet he wants to join that exclusive list of back-to-back winners alongside Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Nick Faldo.

The Contenders:

  • Xander Schauffele (+2000)

  • Jordan Spieth (+2200)

  • Viktor Hovland (+2500)

  • Joaquin Niemann (+2500)

  • Hideki Matsuyama (+2500)

  • Ludvig Aberg (+2500)

  • Patrick Cantlay (+2800)

  • Justin Thomas (+2800)

  • Cameron Smith (+2800)

  • Wyndham Clark (+3000)

  • Dustin Johnson (+3500)

  • Will Zalatoris (+3500)

  • Tony Finau (+4000)

  • Max Homa (+4000)

  • Matt Fitzpatrick (+4000)

  • Jason Day (+4000)

  • Collin Morikawa (+4000)

  • Bryson DeChambeau (+4000)

Although none of the values in this range are particularly great, Tony Finau could be someone to keep an eye on as he tends to do very well at major tournaments. In 30 career appearances at major tournaments, Finau has ten top-10 finishes, including a top-five finish in 2019. Two golfers broke through as first-time major winners last year with Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark. Finau could very well be the next one to break through.

The underdogs:

  • Shane Lowry (+4500)

  • Cameron Young (+4500)

  • Sam Burns (+5000)

  • Min Woo Lee (+5000)

  • Tommy Fleetwood (+5500)

  • Sahith Theegala (+5500)

  • Brian Harman (+5500)

  • Tyrrell Hatton (+6500)

  • Sungjae Im (+6500)

  • Tom Kim (+8000)

  • Patrick Reed (+8000)

  • Justin Rose (+8000)

  • Corey Conners (+8000)

  • Adam Scott (+8000)

  • Rick Fowler (+8000)

The two golfers that come to attention on this list are Sam Burns and Brian Harman. Obviously, Harman won The Open Championship in 2023, so he's proven capable of winning in big moments. That's an easy bet if you're looking for a potentially huge payout. Burns though, is an entirely different story. Although he has no major wins, Burns ranks in the top-20 in the PGA Tour in shots gained total, shots gained off the tee, and shots gained via putting. Those stats should not be overlooked. Although he has struggled as of late, he could put everything together at any moment and make a serious run at the top-ten or even a championship.

The longshots:

  • Russell Henley (+10000)

  • Lucas Glover (+10000)

  • Denny McCarthy (+10000)

  • Tiger Woods (+13000)

  • Si Woo Kim (+13000)

  • Nicolai Hojgaard (+13000)

  • Nick Taylor (+13000)

  • Stephan Jaeger (+13000)

  • Byeong Hun An (+13000)

  • Sergio Garcia (+15000)

  • Sepp Straka (+15000)

  • Ryan Fox (+15000)

  • Phil Mickelson (+15000)

  • Keegan Bradley (+15000)

  • J.T. Poston (+15000)

  • Chris Kirk (+15000)

  • Eric Cole (+15000)

  • Cam Davis (+15000)

  • Adam Hadwin (+15000)

  • Thorbjorn Olesen (+15000)

  • Jake Knapp (+15000)

  • Taylor Moore (+18000)

  • Harris English (+18000)

  • Bubba Watson (+18000)

  • Luke List (+18000)

  • Austin Eckroat (+18000)

  • Matthieu Pavon (+18000)

Nobody on this list is a great bet to win this year's Masters. However, Tiger Woods would not only be a very fun bet and fun golfer to root for, given the implication of his sixth career Masters title, but he's also made 23 consecutive cuts at the Masters, tying him with Fred Couples and Gary Player for the longest streak in the event's history. Woods may not win the event, but if he keeps making cuts, he should be in contention for a top-10 finish at the end of the weekend. Woods currently holds +800 odds to finish inside the top-10 and +2000 odds to finish inside the top-five.

World Golf Rankings

Golfer

Official World Golf Ranking

Odds to win Masters

Scottie Scheffler

1

400

Rory McIlroy

2

1000

Jon Rahm

3

1200

Xander Schauffele

5

1400

Brooks Koepka

31

2000

Hideki Matsuyama

14

2000

Jordan Spieth

19

2200

Joaquin Niemann

91

2800

Ludvig Aberg

9

2800

Wyndham Clark

4

2800

Bryson DeChambeau

208

3300

Matt Fitzpatrick

11

3300

Patrick Cantlay

7

3300

Viktor Hovland

6

3300

Will Zalatoris

30

3300

Cameron Smith

62

4000

Dustin Johnson

327

4000

Justin Thomas

28

4000

Tony Finau

26

4000

Cameron Young

13

4500

Sahith Theegala

15

4500

Shane Lowry

33

4500

Tommy Fleetwood

12

4500

Collin Morikawa

16

5000

Max Homa

10

5500

Sam Burns

20

5500

Jason Day

22

6000

Russell Henley

20

6000

Brian Harman

8

6600

Min Woo Lee

32

6600

Patrick Reed

107

6600

Tyrrell Hatton

17

6600

Corey Conners

47

6600

Si Woo Kim

45

8000

Adam Scott

52

9000

Sergio Garcia

648

9000

Denny McCarthy

51

10000

Sungjae Im

39

10000

Akshay Bhatia

53

10000

Byeong Hun An

42

12500

Harris English

40

12500

Justin Rose

56

12500

Rickie Fowler

34

12500

Tom Kim

23

12500

Chris Kirk

27

15000

Stephan Jaeger

43

15000

Tiger Woods

905

15000

Adrian Meronk

55

17500

Keegan Bradley

18

17500

Kurt Kitayama

41

17500

Adam Hadwin

46

20000

Erik van Rooyen

61

20000

Nick Taylor

25

20000

Nicolai Hojgaard

37

20000

Phil Mickelson

161

20000

Sepp Straka

29

20000

Taylor Moore

53

20000

Thorbjorn Olesen

71

20000

J.T. Poston

44

22500

Matthieu Pavon

24

22500

Adam Schenk

59

25000

Austin Eckroat

50

25000

Bubba Watson

2012

25000

Cameron Davis

60

25000

Emiliano Grillo

36

25000

Eric Cole

38

25000

Gary Woodland

134

25000

Jake Knapp

48

25000

Lucas Glover

35

25000

Nick Dunlap

69

25000

Ryan Fox

49

25000

Luke List

65

30000

Charl Schwartzel

382

35000

Lee Hodges

72

40000

Peter Malnati

67

40000

Ryo Hisatsune

86

40000

Danny Willett

245

50000

Grayson Murray

54

50000

Camilo Villegas

162

75000

Christo Lamprecht

1517

75000

Zach Johnson

244

80000

Jasper Stubbs

1408

100000

Neal Shipley

---

100000

Santiago De La Fuente

1623

100000

Stewart Hagestad

2481

100000

Fred Couples

1365

100000

Mike Weir

1922

150000

Vijay Singh

4223

150000

Jose Maria Olazabal

4223

300000

Adrian Meronk

55

25000

