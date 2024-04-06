Advertisement

2024 Masters field: Will Akshay Bhatia make it in by winning Texas Open?

Akshay Bhatia followed up his opening-round 63 with a 2-under 70 on Friday for a five-shot lead at the Valero Texas Open heading into the weekend. Bhatia was 11 under after 36 holes.

If he can hold on for a victory in San Antonio, Bhatia would qualify for his first Masters. The Texas Open champion will receive the final berth into next week's Masters, if not already qualified.

The 22-year-old from Los Angeles turned pro in 2019 and is No. 87 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Bhatia might have been given a slight break with his tee time, giving him a window in which the winds at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course stayed manageable. “It was stressful, for sure, wasn’t my best stuff,” he said. “I felt like I struggled a lot off the tee today, golf swing didn’t feel great with any of the longer stuff, but iron play was still phenomenal, wedges were good, made some nice putts."

Denny McCarthy, Brendon Todd and Russell Henley were all five shots back, tied at 6 under.

Meanwhile, at the LIV event in Miami, Sergio Garcia shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 for a share of the lead at Trump National Doral.

Akshay Bhatia tees off from the 10th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament.
Garcia is one of 13 LIV players headed to Augusta National next week for the Masters. "Obviously if you play nicely, it gives you a little bit of confidence for sure, but every week is different, and you never know how Augusta is going to play, the conditions you're going to get," Garcia said.

"Augusta is very, very tricky, and it can be a little bit tough to swallow sometimes. Just got to keep your feet on the ground, and even if you win this week, you've got to go out there with your feet on the ground and just try to do the best possible."

Masters field 2024

In alphabetical order by last name

  • Ludvig Åberg - Sweden

  • Byeong Hun An, Korea

  • Keegan Bradley - United States

  • Sam Burns - United States

  • Patrick Cantlay - United States

  • Wyndham Clark - United States

  • Eric Cole - United States

  • Corey Conners - Canada

  • Fred Couples - United States

  • Cameron Davis - Australia

  • Jason Day - Australia

  • Bryson DeChambeau - United States

  • Santiago de la Fuente - Mexico

  • Nick Dunlap - United States

  • Austin Eckroat - United States

  • Harris English - United States

  • Tony Finau - United States

  • Matt Fitzpatrick - England

  • Tommy Fleetwood - England

  • Rickie Fowler - United States

  • Ryan Fox - New Zealand

  • Sergio García - Spain

  • Lucas Glover - United States

  • Emiliano Grillo - Argentina

  • Adam Hadwin - Canada

  • Stewart Hagestad - United States

  • Brian Harman - United States

  • Tyrrell Hatton - England

  • Russell Henley - United States

  • Ryo Hisatsune - Japan

  • Lee Hodges - United States

  • Nicolai Højgaard - Denmark

  • Max Homa - United States

  • Viktor Hovland - Norway

  • Sungjae Im - Korea

  • Stephan Jaeger, Germany

  • Dustin Johnson - United States

  • Zach Johnson - United States

  • Si Woo Kim - Korea

  • Tom Kim - Korea

  • Chris Kirk - United States

  • Kurt Kitayama - United States

  • Jake Knapp - United States

  • Brooks Koepka - United States

  • Christo Lamprecht - South Africa

  • Min Woo Lee - Australia

  • Luke List - United States

  • Shane Lowry - Ireland

  • Peter Malnati - United States

  • Hideki Matsuyama - Japan

  • Denny McCarthy - United States

  • Rory McIlroy - Northern Ireland

  • Adrian Meronk - Poland

  • Phil Mickelson - United States

  • Taylor Moore - United States

  • Collin Morikawa - United States

  • Grayson Murray - United States

  • Joaquín Niemann - Chile

  • José María Olazábal - Spain

  • Thorbjørn Olesen - Denmark

  • Matthieu Pavon - France

  • J.T. Poston - United States

  • Jon Rahm - Spain

  • Patrick Reed - United States

  • Justin Rose - England

  • Xander Schauffele - United States

  • Scottie Scheffler - United States

  • Adam Schenk - United States

  • Charl Schwartzel - South Africa

  • Adam Scott - Australia

  • Neal Shipley - United States

  • Vijay Singh - Fiji

  • Cameron Smith - Australia

  • Jordan Spieth - United States

  • Sepp Straka - Austria

  • Jasper Stubbs - Australia

  • Nick Taylor - Canada

  • Sahith Theegala - United States

  • Justin Thomas - United States

  • Erik van Rooyen - South Africa

  • Camilo Villegas - Colombia

  • Bubba Watson - United States

  • Mike Weir - Canada

  • Danny Willett - England

  • Gary Woodland - United States

  • Tiger Woods - United States

  • Cameron Young - United States

  • Will Zalatoris - United States

Will Tiger Woods play in the 2024 Masters?

Tiger Woods is in the field of players for the 2024 Masters, and Saturday he was at Augusta National Golf Club playing with chairman Fred Ridley and Justin Thomas, according to Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig. Earlier Friday, Woods was listed on the interview schedule for the Masters, perhaps another sign he will play next week.

When does the Masters start?

The 2024 Masters will start on April 11 at Augusta National Golf Club. Tee times are expected to be around 8:30 a.m. ET. The tournament will play through the weekend with the final round on April 14.

Contributing: Victoria Hernandez, Tim Schmitt, Golfweek; Field Level Media

