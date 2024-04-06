2024 Masters field: Will Akshay Bhatia make it in by winning Texas Open?

Akshay Bhatia followed up his opening-round 63 with a 2-under 70 on Friday for a five-shot lead at the Valero Texas Open heading into the weekend. Bhatia was 11 under after 36 holes.

If he can hold on for a victory in San Antonio, Bhatia would qualify for his first Masters. The Texas Open champion will receive the final berth into next week's Masters, if not already qualified.

The 22-year-old from Los Angeles turned pro in 2019 and is No. 87 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Bhatia might have been given a slight break with his tee time, giving him a window in which the winds at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course stayed manageable. “It was stressful, for sure, wasn’t my best stuff,” he said. “I felt like I struggled a lot off the tee today, golf swing didn’t feel great with any of the longer stuff, but iron play was still phenomenal, wedges were good, made some nice putts."

Denny McCarthy, Brendon Todd and Russell Henley were all five shots back, tied at 6 under.

Meanwhile, at the LIV event in Miami, Sergio Garcia shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 for a share of the lead at Trump National Doral.

Akshay Bhatia tees off from the 10th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament.

Garcia is one of 13 LIV players headed to Augusta National next week for the Masters. "Obviously if you play nicely, it gives you a little bit of confidence for sure, but every week is different, and you never know how Augusta is going to play, the conditions you're going to get," Garcia said.

"Augusta is very, very tricky, and it can be a little bit tough to swallow sometimes. Just got to keep your feet on the ground, and even if you win this week, you've got to go out there with your feet on the ground and just try to do the best possible."

Masters field 2024

In alphabetical order by last name

Ludvig Åberg - Sweden

Byeong Hun An, Korea

Keegan Bradley - United States

Sam Burns - United States

Patrick Cantlay - United States

Wyndham Clark - United States

Eric Cole - United States

Corey Conners - Canada

Fred Couples - United States

Cameron Davis - Australia

Jason Day - Australia

Bryson DeChambeau - United States

Santiago de la Fuente - Mexico

Nick Dunlap - United States

Austin Eckroat - United States

Harris English - United States

Tony Finau - United States

Matt Fitzpatrick - England

Tommy Fleetwood - England

Rickie Fowler - United States

Ryan Fox - New Zealand

Sergio García - Spain

Lucas Glover - United States

Emiliano Grillo - Argentina

Adam Hadwin - Canada

Stewart Hagestad - United States

Brian Harman - United States

Tyrrell Hatton - England

Russell Henley - United States

Ryo Hisatsune - Japan

Lee Hodges - United States

Nicolai Højgaard - Denmark

Max Homa - United States

Viktor Hovland - Norway

Sungjae Im - Korea

Stephan Jaeger, Germany

Dustin Johnson - United States

Zach Johnson - United States

Si Woo Kim - Korea

Tom Kim - Korea

Chris Kirk - United States

Kurt Kitayama - United States

Jake Knapp - United States

Brooks Koepka - United States

Christo Lamprecht - South Africa

Min Woo Lee - Australia

Luke List - United States

Shane Lowry - Ireland

Peter Malnati - United States

Hideki Matsuyama - Japan

Denny McCarthy - United States

Rory McIlroy - Northern Ireland

Adrian Meronk - Poland

Phil Mickelson - United States

Taylor Moore - United States

Collin Morikawa - United States

Grayson Murray - United States

Joaquín Niemann - Chile

José María Olazábal - Spain

Thorbjørn Olesen - Denmark

Matthieu Pavon - France

J.T. Poston - United States

Jon Rahm - Spain

Patrick Reed - United States

Justin Rose - England

Xander Schauffele - United States

Scottie Scheffler - United States

Adam Schenk - United States

Charl Schwartzel - South Africa

Adam Scott - Australia

Neal Shipley - United States

Vijay Singh - Fiji

Cameron Smith - Australia

Jordan Spieth - United States

Sepp Straka - Austria

Jasper Stubbs - Australia

Nick Taylor - Canada

Sahith Theegala - United States

Justin Thomas - United States

Erik van Rooyen - South Africa

Camilo Villegas - Colombia

Bubba Watson - United States

Mike Weir - Canada

Danny Willett - England

Gary Woodland - United States

Tiger Woods - United States

Cameron Young - United States

Will Zalatoris - United States

Will Tiger Woods play in the 2024 Masters?

Tiger Woods is in the field of players for the 2024 Masters, and Saturday he was at Augusta National Golf Club playing with chairman Fred Ridley and Justin Thomas, according to Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig. Earlier Friday, Woods was listed on the interview schedule for the Masters, perhaps another sign he will play next week.

When does the Masters start?

The 2024 Masters will start on April 11 at Augusta National Golf Club. Tee times are expected to be around 8:30 a.m. ET. The tournament will play through the weekend with the final round on April 14.

Contributing: Victoria Hernandez, Tim Schmitt, Golfweek; Field Level Media

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Masters field 2024: Who's in as Valero Texas Open heads to weekend