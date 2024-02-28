When is 2024 March Madness women's basketball tournament? Dates, times, odds and more

March is upon us and it's sure to be mad.

Last year's national championship game between Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers and Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes drew a record 9.9 million viewers, marking the most-watched NCAA women's basketball game of all-time.

The No. 7 Tigers got the best of the No. 6 Hawkeyes last year, but will we get a rematch of Reese and Clark, who broke the women's all-time NCAA scoring record and is closing in on Pete Maravich’s record?

Not if South Carolina has a say. The No. 1 Gamecocks remain undefeated as the women's college basketball season winds down. The USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll's top five is rounded out by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Virginia Tech and No. 5 Stanford.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 March Madness women's basketball tournament:

OPINION: Women's NCAA tournament and Caitlin Clark will outshine the men in March

When is 2024 March Madness women's basketball tournament?

The women's basketball tournament will run from March 20-April 7, with Selection Sunday set to take place three days before the women's tournament tips off. Here is the full schedule:

All times Eastern

Selection Sunday: March 17 (8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

First Four: March 20-21

First round: March 22-23

Second round: March 24-25

Sweet 16: March 29-30

Elite Eight: March 31-April 1

Final Four: April 5 (7:30 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET on ESPN)

NCAA championship game: April 7 (3 p.m. ET on ABC)

When is the Final Four?

The Women's Final Four will be held in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, on Friday, April 5. The national semifinal games, which will be played at 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET, will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

When is the national championship game?

The women's title game will be held on Sunday, April 7 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ABC.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley speaks to the crowd after the Gamecocks clinched a share of the SEC regular-season title on Feb. 22, 2024.

Who won 2023 March Madness?

Angel Reese led the LSU Tigers to the program's first-ever national championship with a 102–85 win over Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the title game. With the win, LSU head coach Kim Mulkey became the first coach in the women’s game to lead two schools to national championships after winning three at Baylor.

Story continues

LSU is looking to become the first team to go back-to-back since the Connecticut Huskies, who won four consecutive titles from 2013-2016.

2024 March Madness championship odds

Iowa's Caitlin Clark went through senior-day ceremonies, although she has the option to return to college for a fifth season.

The Gamecocks are the favorites to hoist a trophy, according to BetMGM:

South Carolina (+110)

Iowa (+650)

LSU (+700)

Connecticut (+1800)

Stanford (+1800)

Ohio State (+2000)

March Madness champions, by year

Here is every national champion and their record since the March Madness women's basketball tournament began in 1982:

2023 : LSU (34-2)

2022: South Carolina (35-2)

2021 : Stanford (31-2)

2020: The tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic

2019: Baylor (37-1)

2018: Notre Dame (34-3)

2017: South Carolina (33-4)

2016: Connecticut (38-0)

2015 : Connecticut (38-1)

2014 : Connecticut (40-0)

2013 : Connecticut (35-4)

2012 : Baylor (40-0)

2011 : Texas A&M (33-5)

2010 : Connecticut (39-0)

2009 : Connecticut (39-0)

2008 : Tennessee (36-2)

2007 : Tennessee (34-3)

2006 : Maryland (34-4)

2005 : Baylor (33-3)

2004 : Connecticut (31-4)

2003 : Connecticut (37-1)

2002 : Connecticut (39-0)

2001 : Notre Dame (34-2)

2000: Connecticut (36-1)

1999 : Purdue (34-1)

1998 : Tennessee (39-0)

1997 : Tennessee (29-10)

1996 : Tennessee (32-4)

1995: Connecticut (35-0)

1994 : North Carolina (33-2)

1993 : Texas Tech (31-3)

1992 : Stanford (30-3)

1991 : Tennessee (30-5)

1990 : Stanford (32-1)

1989: Tennessee (35-2)

1988 : Louisiana Tech (32-2)

1987 : Tennessee (28-6)

1986 : Texas (34-0)

1985 : Old Dominion (31-3)

1984 : Southern California (29-4)

1983 : Southern California (31-2)

1982: Louisiana Tech (35-1)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY operates independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March Madness 2024: Dates, locations for women's basketball tournament