2024 Kentucky Derby: Day-of odds for all horses, from Fierceness to Catching Freedom

The 150th Kentucky Derby, a testament to the enduring legacy of horse racing, will crown a new winner on the first Saturday in May. The countdown to this prestigious first leg of the Triple Crown is now in its final hours.

With the competition fierce and the stakes high, Fierceness has emerged as the early favorite, with odds of 5-2 of winning the Garland of Roses. Sierra Leone (at 3-1 odds) and Catching Freedom (8-1) are horses that should not be underestimated, standing as strong contenders to triumph at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Yet, as the adage goes, it's anyone's race on the dirt track. Last year's Kentucky Derby was a prime example, with Mage — a horse that hadn't even raced as a 2-year-old and had just one victory in three career starts — defying the 15-1 odds to claim the title. This unpredictability is what makes the Kentucky Derby a thrilling event.

Here is the complete list of participants and the morning-line odds for the 2024 Kentucky Derby:

2024 Kentucky Derby horses and odds

Post and Odds listed below via CBS Sports:

Post 1: Dornoch | Odds: 20-1 (+2000)

Post 2: Sierra Leone | Odds: 3-1 (+300)

Post 3: Mystik Dan | Odds: 20-1 (+2000)

Post 4: Catching Freedom | Odds: 8-1 (+800)

Post 5: Catalytic | Odds: 30-1 (+3000)

Post 6: Just Steel | Odds: 20-1 (+2000)

Post 7: Honor Marie | Odds: 20-1 (+2000)

Post 8: Just a Touch | Odds: 10-1 (+1000)

Post 9: Encino | SCRATCHED

Post 10: T O Password | Odds: 30-1 (+3000)

Post 11: Forever Young | Odds: 10-1 (+1000)

Post 12: Track Phantom | Odds: 20-1 (+2000)

Post 13: West Saratoga | Odds: 50-1 (+5000)

Post 14: Endlessly | Odds: 30-1 (+3000)

Post 15: Domestic Product | Odds: 30-1 (+3000)

Post 16: Grand Mo the First | Odds: 50-1 (+5000)

Post 17: Fierceness | Odds: 5-2 (+250)

Post 18: Stronghold | Odds: 20-1 (+2000)

Post 19: Resilience | Odds: 20-1 (+2000)

Post 20: Society Man | Odds: 50-1 (+5000)

Post 21: Epic Ride | Odds: 30-1 (+3000)

Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

When: Saturday, May 4

Coverage starts : 2:30 p.m. ET

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Where: Churchill Downs (Louisville, Kentucky)

Cable TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock | YouTube TV | Fubo (free trial)

How to watch: Watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby with a Peacock subscription

