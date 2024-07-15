2024 Home Run Derby: Time, how to watch, participants and more

Let the dingers commence.

Arguably the most exciting event of MLB All-Star week will take place Monday night with 2024 Home Run Derby.

Eight sluggers will take part in the ball-crushing competition inside Globe Life Field. However, the format for this year's edition will differ from the past and offer every home run hitter an even chance to advance and eventually take home the crown. The Home Run Derby has always captivated fans for how far some balls can be hit, and it should be much of the same when people in the outfield try to catch all of the no-doubters.

Here's what to know to make sure no moonshot homers are missed:

When is the 2024 Home Run Derby?

The Home Run Derby is Monday, July 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch 2024 Home Run Derby

The Home Run Derby will be broadcast live on ESPN, with streaming available on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

Who is in 2024 Home Run Derby

Four American League players and four National League players make up the field:

1B Pete Alonso, New York Mets

3B Alec Bohm, Philadelphia Phillies

OF Adolis García, Texas Rangers

SS Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

OF Teoscar Hernández, Los Angeles Dodgers

DH Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves

3B Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

SS Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

2024 Home Run Derby format

It won't be a full-on bracket for the 2024 derby. The first round will be all eight hitters getting the same opportunity to hit as many home runs as possible. After the first round, the top four sluggers will advance to the semifinals. The semifinalists will be seeded 1-4 based on how many home runs they hit, and from there, it will be bracket-style competition for the penultimate round and finals.

There will also be restrictions on the time and the amount of pitches a hitter gets. In the first round and semifinals, each hitter will have three minutes or 40 total pitches — whichever comes first — to get up as many home runs as possible. Each will be granted one 45-second timeout that must be used before their allotted time is up, but they can get bonus time, which is obtained for home runs longer than 425 feet. In the finals, the two hitters will get two minutes or 27 pitches — whichever comes first — before awarded bonus time.

