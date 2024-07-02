2024 high school baseball Fort Worth All-Area Team. See individual awards, more

The Star-Telegram released the Fort Worth All-Area girls soccer, boys soccer and softball teams last week. Now, we’re introducing the 2024 high school baseball Fort Worth All-Area Team.

Individual Awards

Player of the Year: Dasan Hill, Senior Pitcher, Grapevine

Hill was dominant in 2024, picking up 10 wins, zero losses and 155 strikeouts en route to being named the District 7-5A Pitcher of the Year. Hill, a Dallas Baptist commit, made the State Tournament All-Tournament Team and is also an All-State selection.

His pitching, along with teammates Luke Schreyer and JoJo Kubo, were the driving force behind Grapevine’s Class 5A State Championship win. Hill posted a 1.27 ERA.

Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Jorvorskie Lane Jr., Sophomore utility, Fort Worth Wyatt

After a terrific debut season with Wyatt baseball, Lane continued his elite play as a sophomore. His batting numbers were off the charts; his .588 batting average and 1.789 OPS best any athlete in the Fort Worth-area. He tallied 50 hits, five triples, eight home runs, 61 stolen bases and 37 RBIs.

Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Sawyer Strosnider, Senior outfielder, Brock

Strosnider, a TCU commit, is likely to be selected in the upcoming MLB draft. He hit .547 and drove in 44 runs for the Brock Eagles en route to a Class 3A state championship game appearance, and was named the District 8-3A MVP.

“Sawyer can change the scope of the game with one swing at any time,” said Brock head coach Koby Page. “A tremendous talent and has been a huge part of the Brock Eagles getting back to Round Rock.”

Newcomer of the Year: Jett Vindiola, Sophomore catcher, Weatherford

Vindiola hit .375 in his second season for the Roos (25-8-1) and was named the District 3-6A Newcomer of the Year. He is also a member of the THSBCA All-State Third Team.

Co-Coach of the Year: Jimmy Webster, Grapevine

Webster led Grapevine to secure its second state championship.The Mustangs (40-5) won both state tournament games in walk off fashion.

The current Grapevine senior class won just 10 games as sophomores. In 2024, the group helped quadruple the Mustangs’ total wins en route to the state title.

Co-Coach of the Year: Quinlin D. Germany, Fort Worth Wyatt

Fort Worth Wyatt did not win a playoff game in 2024 but what the Chaparrals did accomplish was extraordinary. Germany coached his team to a second place finish in District 6-5A, breaking a 52 year playoff drought.

All-Area Team

Ethan Baiotto, Junior pitcher, Southlake Carroll

Baiotto, the District 4-6A MVP, was a consistent, productive pitcher for the Dragons, finishing the season with a 1.1 ERA in 70 innings of work. He struck out 72 batters and walked 24.

Luke Schreyer, Senior pitcher, Grapevine

Schreyer won 12 games and suffered two losses. Both defeats were to Argyle, the Mustangs District 7-5A rival and regional final opponent. Schreyer, a All-District 7-5A First Team member, was the winning pitcher in both state tournament games and recorded a 1.71 ERA with 80 strikeouts.

Alex D’Angelo, Senior pitcher, Argyle

D’Angelo, a Weatherford College signee and the District 7-5A Utility Player of the Year, was dominant the entire season for the Eagles, recording a terrific 0.46 ERA. He finished with 10 wins and two losses.

CJ Thornton, Senior Pitcher, Weatherford

Thornton, an Amarillo Junior College Signee, was dominant for the Roos, allowing six earned runs all season and recording 0.84 ERA. Opponents had a 0.158 batting average against him, and he was named to the District 3-6A First Team.

Christopher Langley, Senior pitcher, Keller

Langley, a Tyler Junior College commit, was the driving force behind the Indians’ trip to the regional semifinals. He ended a stellar senior season with a 1.02 ERA.

Owen Skinner, Junior pitcher, Mansfield Legacy

Skinner, the District 11-6A Pitcher of the Year, picked up 11 wins and two losses for Legacy. He posted a 1.015 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 84 innings. He threw five complete game shutouts.

Boyd Thompson, Senior INF, Aledo

Thompson, an All-State First Team member, led the Bearcats to the regional quarterfinals.

Sawyer Farr, Senior INF, Boswell

Farr, a Texas A&M commit, was one of the Pioneer’s best offensive players and a team leader. He hit .387 with six home runs and 22 RBIs and was named the unanimous District 3-6A MVP. He was a clutch bat, hitting game tying and go ahead home runs against Paschal and Weatherford, respectively.

Jarrett Boswell, Junior INF, Grapevine

Boswell, the District 7-5A MVP and an All-State selection, hit .398 with 38 RBIs. He was named the Class 5A State Tournament MVP following his walk off base hit in the title game.

Garrin Graves, Junior INF, Azle

Graves hit .441 and drove home 20 runs. He was named the District 5-5A Offensive MVP and made the THSBCA All-State Second Team.

Trent Bower, Senior INF, Colleyville Heritage

Bower, an All-District player, hit .468 for the Panthers. He also made the All-State Second Team.

Cayden Mitchell, Junior INF, Mansfield Timberview

Mitchell, the District 8-5A MVP, hit .371 and tallied five home runs, 26 RBIs and eight stolen bases.

Grady Emerson, Sophomore INF, Argyle

Emerson, a TCU commit, is one of the highest profile recruits in the Fort Worth-area, and he backs up his reputation with elite play. He hit .397 and led the Eagles to the regional finals, where they lost to eventual state champion Grapevine.

Logan Ramirez, Senior INF, Mansfield Lake Ridge

Ramirez hit .397 with two home runs, 21 RBIs, 46 runs and 18 stolen bases.

Braxton Van Cleave, Junior outfielder, Mansfield

Van Cleave, a Kentucky commit, was productive for the District 11-6A champions. He hit .437 and drove in 22 runs. He was named to the All-State Second Team and the District 11-6A First Team.

Fabian Ortega, Sophomore INF, Fort Worth Benbrook

Ortega led the Benbrook Bobcats to three series victories in the playoffs. He hit .396 and drove home 44 runs. He flashed some speed too, tallying 50 stolen bases.

Sammy Kelley, Senior outfielder, Grapevine

Sammy Kelley, an All-State selection, was District 7-5A First Team player and also made the State Tournament All-Tournament Team with elite play that powered the Mustangs to a Class 5A State Championship. He scored 51 runs and recorded a .383 batting average.

Jesse Rusinek, Junior outfield/utility, Brock

Rusinek, a Texas Tech commit, hit .430 and drove home 26 runs. He walked 25 times and had a .545 on-base percentage. As a pitcher, he collected eight wins and allowed two earned runs in 35.1 innings of work en route to a 0.396 ERA.

JT Cienega, Senior outfielder, Weatherford

Cienega, the District 3-6A Offensive Player of the Year, hit .472 and stuck out only six times. He drove home 25 runs and hit .553 with runners in scoring position. Cienega made the All-State team and is a Grayson Junior College signee.

Ryan Williams, Senior utility, Grapevine

Williams, the District 7-5A Offensive Player of the Year, is now Grapevine’s all time single season RBI leader (44). He was named to the All-State team and hit .372 with eight stolen bases.

Hayden Swenson, Senior utility, Kennedale

Swenson, a Third Team All-State selection, was the District 10-4A Pitcher of the Year with a 1.3 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 55 innings. He was also elite on offense, posting a .398 batting average and driving home 32 runs.

Cam Harris, Senior utility, Brock

Harris was an all-around player for the Eagles. He hit .375 and drove in 38 runs. As a pitcher, he tallied five wins and allowed two earned runs en route to a 0.56 ERA. Harris was named the District 8-3A Co-Offensive Player of the Year.

Mason Bell, utility, Boswell

Bell was a top player for Boswell (32-8), one of the best teams in the Fort Worth-area and the undefeated champions of District 3-6A (14-0). Bell boasted a 10-2 record with a 0.855 ERA and 84 strikeouts while holding batters to a 0.175 average. As a hitter, he hit .358 and drove home 31 RBIs.

Honorable mentions

Chase Pockrus, Senior pitcher, Boswell

Jobe Reed, Sophomore pitcher, Colleyville Heritage

JoJo Kubo, Senior pitcher, Grapevine

Hudson Holm, Junior pitcher, Fort Worth Country Day

Reid Brezing, Junior pitcher, Justin Northwest

Cooper Powell, Senior pitcher, Colleyville Heritage

Ty Bonnett, Junior outfielder, Azle

Ryan Jones, Senior INF, Aledo

Rudy Fernandez, Senior utility, North Side

Aviel Webster, Senior outfielder, Burleson

Colton McClure, Junior pitcher/INF, Weatherford

Cooper Davidson, Junior pitcher, Justin Northwest

Elijah Esquivel, Junior utility, North Crowley

Jonny Meza, Junior DH, Mansfield Timberview

Nick Hawkins, Senior pitcher, Mansfield Timberview

Brett Holmes, Junior INF, Keller Fossil Ridge

Scout Steinhilber, Senior catcher, Kennedale

Mason Nguyen, Senior pitcher, Mansfield Lake Ridge

Matt Milett, Senior DH, Mansfield Lake Ridge

Jack Fuller, Senior pitcher, Southlake Carroll

Cody Cashon, Senior catcher Southlake Carroll

Brenton Lee, Senior INF, Grapevine

Asa Parenteau, Junior catcher, Brock

Cooper Massey, Senior outfielder, Brock

Kelsen Martin, Senior INF, Kennedale

Carter Collins, Senior INF, Grandview

Lukas Boone, Senior INF, Alvarado

Eric Rogers, Senior pitcher, Boyd

Jax Heid, Junior INF, Boyd

Caleb Eager, Junior catcher, Arlington Heights

David Hogg II II, Senior INF, Mansfield