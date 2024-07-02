2024 high school baseball Fort Worth All-Area Team. See individual awards, more
The Star-Telegram released the Fort Worth All-Area girls soccer, boys soccer and softball teams last week. Now, we’re introducing the 2024 high school baseball Fort Worth All-Area Team.
Individual Awards
Player of the Year: Dasan Hill, Senior Pitcher, Grapevine
Hill was dominant in 2024, picking up 10 wins, zero losses and 155 strikeouts en route to being named the District 7-5A Pitcher of the Year. Hill, a Dallas Baptist commit, made the State Tournament All-Tournament Team and is also an All-State selection.
His pitching, along with teammates Luke Schreyer and JoJo Kubo, were the driving force behind Grapevine’s Class 5A State Championship win. Hill posted a 1.27 ERA.
Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Jorvorskie Lane Jr., Sophomore utility, Fort Worth Wyatt
After a terrific debut season with Wyatt baseball, Lane continued his elite play as a sophomore. His batting numbers were off the charts; his .588 batting average and 1.789 OPS best any athlete in the Fort Worth-area. He tallied 50 hits, five triples, eight home runs, 61 stolen bases and 37 RBIs.
Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Sawyer Strosnider, Senior outfielder, Brock
Strosnider, a TCU commit, is likely to be selected in the upcoming MLB draft. He hit .547 and drove in 44 runs for the Brock Eagles en route to a Class 3A state championship game appearance, and was named the District 8-3A MVP.
“Sawyer can change the scope of the game with one swing at any time,” said Brock head coach Koby Page. “A tremendous talent and has been a huge part of the Brock Eagles getting back to Round Rock.”
Newcomer of the Year: Jett Vindiola, Sophomore catcher, Weatherford
Vindiola hit .375 in his second season for the Roos (25-8-1) and was named the District 3-6A Newcomer of the Year. He is also a member of the THSBCA All-State Third Team.
Co-Coach of the Year: Jimmy Webster, Grapevine
Webster led Grapevine to secure its second state championship.The Mustangs (40-5) won both state tournament games in walk off fashion.
The current Grapevine senior class won just 10 games as sophomores. In 2024, the group helped quadruple the Mustangs’ total wins en route to the state title.
Co-Coach of the Year: Quinlin D. Germany, Fort Worth Wyatt
Fort Worth Wyatt did not win a playoff game in 2024 but what the Chaparrals did accomplish was extraordinary. Germany coached his team to a second place finish in District 6-5A, breaking a 52 year playoff drought.
All-Area Team
Ethan Baiotto, Junior pitcher, Southlake Carroll
Baiotto, the District 4-6A MVP, was a consistent, productive pitcher for the Dragons, finishing the season with a 1.1 ERA in 70 innings of work. He struck out 72 batters and walked 24.
Luke Schreyer, Senior pitcher, Grapevine
Schreyer won 12 games and suffered two losses. Both defeats were to Argyle, the Mustangs District 7-5A rival and regional final opponent. Schreyer, a All-District 7-5A First Team member, was the winning pitcher in both state tournament games and recorded a 1.71 ERA with 80 strikeouts.
Alex D’Angelo, Senior pitcher, Argyle
D’Angelo, a Weatherford College signee and the District 7-5A Utility Player of the Year, was dominant the entire season for the Eagles, recording a terrific 0.46 ERA. He finished with 10 wins and two losses.
CJ Thornton, Senior Pitcher, Weatherford
Thornton, an Amarillo Junior College Signee, was dominant for the Roos, allowing six earned runs all season and recording 0.84 ERA. Opponents had a 0.158 batting average against him, and he was named to the District 3-6A First Team.
Christopher Langley, Senior pitcher, Keller
Langley, a Tyler Junior College commit, was the driving force behind the Indians’ trip to the regional semifinals. He ended a stellar senior season with a 1.02 ERA.
Owen Skinner, Junior pitcher, Mansfield Legacy
Skinner, the District 11-6A Pitcher of the Year, picked up 11 wins and two losses for Legacy. He posted a 1.015 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 84 innings. He threw five complete game shutouts.
Boyd Thompson, Senior INF, Aledo
Thompson, an All-State First Team member, led the Bearcats to the regional quarterfinals.
Sawyer Farr, Senior INF, Boswell
Farr, a Texas A&M commit, was one of the Pioneer’s best offensive players and a team leader. He hit .387 with six home runs and 22 RBIs and was named the unanimous District 3-6A MVP. He was a clutch bat, hitting game tying and go ahead home runs against Paschal and Weatherford, respectively.
Jarrett Boswell, Junior INF, Grapevine
Boswell, the District 7-5A MVP and an All-State selection, hit .398 with 38 RBIs. He was named the Class 5A State Tournament MVP following his walk off base hit in the title game.
Garrin Graves, Junior INF, Azle
Graves hit .441 and drove home 20 runs. He was named the District 5-5A Offensive MVP and made the THSBCA All-State Second Team.
Trent Bower, Senior INF, Colleyville Heritage
Bower, an All-District player, hit .468 for the Panthers. He also made the All-State Second Team.
Cayden Mitchell, Junior INF, Mansfield Timberview
Mitchell, the District 8-5A MVP, hit .371 and tallied five home runs, 26 RBIs and eight stolen bases.
Grady Emerson, Sophomore INF, Argyle
Emerson, a TCU commit, is one of the highest profile recruits in the Fort Worth-area, and he backs up his reputation with elite play. He hit .397 and led the Eagles to the regional finals, where they lost to eventual state champion Grapevine.
Logan Ramirez, Senior INF, Mansfield Lake Ridge
Ramirez hit .397 with two home runs, 21 RBIs, 46 runs and 18 stolen bases.
Braxton Van Cleave, Junior outfielder, Mansfield
Van Cleave, a Kentucky commit, was productive for the District 11-6A champions. He hit .437 and drove in 22 runs. He was named to the All-State Second Team and the District 11-6A First Team.
Fabian Ortega, Sophomore INF, Fort Worth Benbrook
Ortega led the Benbrook Bobcats to three series victories in the playoffs. He hit .396 and drove home 44 runs. He flashed some speed too, tallying 50 stolen bases.
Sammy Kelley, Senior outfielder, Grapevine
Sammy Kelley, an All-State selection, was District 7-5A First Team player and also made the State Tournament All-Tournament Team with elite play that powered the Mustangs to a Class 5A State Championship. He scored 51 runs and recorded a .383 batting average.
Jesse Rusinek, Junior outfield/utility, Brock
Rusinek, a Texas Tech commit, hit .430 and drove home 26 runs. He walked 25 times and had a .545 on-base percentage. As a pitcher, he collected eight wins and allowed two earned runs in 35.1 innings of work en route to a 0.396 ERA.
JT Cienega, Senior outfielder, Weatherford
Cienega, the District 3-6A Offensive Player of the Year, hit .472 and stuck out only six times. He drove home 25 runs and hit .553 with runners in scoring position. Cienega made the All-State team and is a Grayson Junior College signee.
Ryan Williams, Senior utility, Grapevine
Williams, the District 7-5A Offensive Player of the Year, is now Grapevine’s all time single season RBI leader (44). He was named to the All-State team and hit .372 with eight stolen bases.
Hayden Swenson, Senior utility, Kennedale
Swenson, a Third Team All-State selection, was the District 10-4A Pitcher of the Year with a 1.3 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 55 innings. He was also elite on offense, posting a .398 batting average and driving home 32 runs.
Cam Harris, Senior utility, Brock
Harris was an all-around player for the Eagles. He hit .375 and drove in 38 runs. As a pitcher, he tallied five wins and allowed two earned runs en route to a 0.56 ERA. Harris was named the District 8-3A Co-Offensive Player of the Year.
Mason Bell, utility, Boswell
Bell was a top player for Boswell (32-8), one of the best teams in the Fort Worth-area and the undefeated champions of District 3-6A (14-0). Bell boasted a 10-2 record with a 0.855 ERA and 84 strikeouts while holding batters to a 0.175 average. As a hitter, he hit .358 and drove home 31 RBIs.
Honorable mentions
Chase Pockrus, Senior pitcher, Boswell
Jobe Reed, Sophomore pitcher, Colleyville Heritage
JoJo Kubo, Senior pitcher, Grapevine
Hudson Holm, Junior pitcher, Fort Worth Country Day
Reid Brezing, Junior pitcher, Justin Northwest
Cooper Powell, Senior pitcher, Colleyville Heritage
Ty Bonnett, Junior outfielder, Azle
Ryan Jones, Senior INF, Aledo
Rudy Fernandez, Senior utility, North Side
Aviel Webster, Senior outfielder, Burleson
Colton McClure, Junior pitcher/INF, Weatherford
Cooper Davidson, Junior pitcher, Justin Northwest
Elijah Esquivel, Junior utility, North Crowley
Jonny Meza, Junior DH, Mansfield Timberview
Nick Hawkins, Senior pitcher, Mansfield Timberview
Brett Holmes, Junior INF, Keller Fossil Ridge
Scout Steinhilber, Senior catcher, Kennedale
Mason Nguyen, Senior pitcher, Mansfield Lake Ridge
Matt Milett, Senior DH, Mansfield Lake Ridge
Jack Fuller, Senior pitcher, Southlake Carroll
Cody Cashon, Senior catcher Southlake Carroll
Brenton Lee, Senior INF, Grapevine
Asa Parenteau, Junior catcher, Brock
Cooper Massey, Senior outfielder, Brock
Kelsen Martin, Senior INF, Kennedale
Carter Collins, Senior INF, Grandview
Lukas Boone, Senior INF, Alvarado
Eric Rogers, Senior pitcher, Boyd
Jax Heid, Junior INF, Boyd
Caleb Eager, Junior catcher, Arlington Heights
David Hogg II II, Senior INF, Mansfield