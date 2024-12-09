USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

2024 Heisman Trophy: Date, time, and how to watch the ceremony

The Heisman Memorial Trophy at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on December 09, 2023 in New York City.

The 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist will be announced today and the Heisman ceremony presentation is now less than six days away. It will feature the top college football players who have demonstrated exceptional skill, leadership, and performance on the field and have risen to the occasion all season.

The Heisman Trophy Trust manages the distribution of 928 ballots to designated representatives every year, which include media personnel, previous winners, and one collective fan vote conducted by ESPN through the Nissan Heisman House. These representatives cast their votes using a three-point system, ranking their top three players who had the most outstanding seasons in college football.

The Heisman Trophy, a symbol of excellence in college football, has been awarded each year since 1935, recognizing the top college football player at the end of the season.

Last year, Jayden Daniels, the quarterback for Louisiana State, won the 2023 Heisman Trophy. Michael Penix Jr., the quarterback for Washington, finished in second place, while Oregon's quarterback, Bo Nix, came in third.

Here is how to watch the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony.

How to watch the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony

The 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 14. It can be streamed on ESPN+.

When are the 2024 Heisman Trophy finalists announced?

The 2024 Heisman finalists will be announced on Monday, Dec. 9.

