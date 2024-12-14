USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

When is 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony? What to know for college football award show

The 90th Heisman Trophy winner is set to be crowned Saturday night in New York, with an intriguing group of finalists vying for the award this year.

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is the betting favorite to capture college football's top individual honor, but Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty also has a strong case after rushing for nearly 2,500 yards and leading the Broncos to the College Football Playoff. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Miami quarterback Cam Ward round out the potential recipients now that the 2024 college football regular season is complete and all the votes are in.

Here's more on how to watch Saturday's Heisman Trophy ceremony, including when it's happening and which channel will be broadcasting the announcement of college football's latest winner:

USA TODAY SPORTS ALL-AMERICA TEAM: Colorado's Travis Hunter, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty lead the way

When is 2024 Heisman Trophy announced

The 2024 Heisman Trophy will be announced during a ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 14, held at the Lincoln Center in New York.

What time is Heisman Trophy ceremony

The 2024 Heisman Trophy will be awarded during a ceremony that's scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony

The 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony will be broadcast live by ESPN starting at 8 p.m. ET. ESPN's Chris Fowler will serve as emcee of the event for the 31st consecutive year.

Date : Saturday, Dec. 14

Time : 8 p.m. ET

TV : ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo

Watch the Heisman ceremony with Fubo

Heisman Trophy winners

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was named the most recent Heisman Trophy winner in 2023. The now-Washington Commanders quarterback was the seventh quarterback to win the award in the last eight years since 2016.

USA Today Sports has compiled a complete list of past winners. Here's a look at the past 10 Heisman Trophy winners.

2014: QB Marcus Mariota (Oregon)

2015: RB Derrick Henry (Alabama)

2016: QB Lamar Jackson (Louisville)

2017: QB Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma)

2018: QB Kyler Murray (Oklahoma)

2019: QB Joe Burrow (LSU)

2020: WR Devonta Smith (Alabama)

2021: QB Bryce Young (Alabama)

2022: QB Caleb Williams (USC)

2023: QB Jayden Daniels (LSU)

2024: TBD

2024 Heisman Trophy finalists

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When time is Heisman Trophy ceremony? TV, award schedule