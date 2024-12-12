2024 Grant Thornton Invitational Friday tee times, pairings and how to watch

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

It's time for the stars of the PGA Tour and LPGA to pair up in a mixed-team, silly-season event.

The 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational gets underway Friday at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. Jason Day and Lydia Ko are the defending champions, and they're back to defend their title against 15 other teams.

The three-day, 54-hole event has a $4 million purse and a $1 million first-place prize.

Grant Thornton: Odds, picks

From Friday's first-round starting times as well as TV information, here's what you need to know about the 2024 Grant Thornton. All times listed are ET.

Grant Thornton Invitational Friday tee times

Time Players 9 a.m. Mel Reid/Cameron Champ; Maja Stark/J.T. Poston 9:15 a.m. Jennifer Kupcho/Akshay Bhatia; Celine Boutier/Matthieu Pavon 9:30 a.m. Lauren Coughlin/Cameron Young; Megan Khang/Matt Kuchar 9:45 a.m. Andrea Lee/Max Greyserman; Gabi Ruffels/Nick Dunlap 10 a.m. Patty Tavatanakit/Jake Knapp; Lilia Vu/Luke List 10:15 a.m. Jeeno Thitikul/Tom Kim; Brooke Henderson/Corey Conners 10:30 a.m. Allisen Corpuz/Sahith Theegala; Lexi Thompson/Rickie Fowler 10:45 a.m. Nelly Korda/Daniel Berger; Lydia Ko/Jason Day

How to watch 2024 Hero World Challenge

Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock will have live coverage of all three days of the 2024 Grant Thornton. Golf Channel will have all three days while NBC picks up the second and final rounds.

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fubo. You can get Peacock here.

Friday, Dec. 13

1-4 p.m. ET, Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Dec. 14

2-3 p.m., Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

3-5 p.m., NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Dec. 15

1-2 p.m., Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

2-4 p.m., NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Grant Thornton Invitational 2024 tee times, pairings and how to watch