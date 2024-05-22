When is the 2024 French Open? Everything you need to know about tennis' second major

The second Grand Slam event on the 2024 tennis calendar, the French Open, gets underway this weekend in Paris.

The French Open is the only one of the four major tournaments to be contested on clay.

Novak Djokovic will look to win a record-setting 25th Grand Slam singles title on the storied courts of Roland Garros. After winning last year's U.S. Open, the Serbian star currently stands tied with Margaret Smith Court, who won 24 major titles from 1960-1973.

On the women's side, top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland is the clear favorite as a two-time defending champion and the winner of both of this spring's top clay-court events in Madrid and Rome.

Novak Djokovic won his 23rd career Grand Slam title by defeating Casper Ruud in last year's French Open final.

When is 2024 French Open?

The main draw of the French Open will run from May 26-June 9, 2024.

How to watch 2024 French Open

The 2024 French Open will be televised live on NBC, Tennis Channel and NBC's streaming service, Peacock.

Tennis Channel will have live, daily coverage from the first round through the quarterfinals. Tennis Channel coverage begins at 5 a.m. ET each weekday and runs though 5:30 p.m. Coverage on the weekend is from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NBC will have live coverage:

Monday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2 from 1-3 p.m.

Thursday, June 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (women's semifinals)

Friday, June 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (men's semifinals)

Saturday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (women's final)

Sunday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (men's final)

Interested viewers can also watch on Fubo.

French Open prize money

The total purse for the 2024 French Open is $58.12 million (53.5 million euros), which marks a 7.8% increase from last year. The payouts are equal for both the men's and women's divisions, with the champions set to receive $2.61 million (2.4 million euros).

Will Rafael Nadal play in the French Open?

A 14-time French Open champion, Rafael Nadal did not get an opportunity to extend his record at last year's tournament because of a hip flexor injury.

The Spaniard had his comeback stalled in January by a muscle tear and, although he has since returned to competition, he's unsure if he will be healthy enough to play in Paris.

"The decision, as you can imagine, is not clear in my mind today," Nadal said May 11 after losing in the second round of the Italian Open. "But if I have to say what's my feeling and if my mind is closer one way or the other way, I'm going to say 'Be in Roland Garros and try my best.'

"Physically, I have some issues, but not probably yet enough to say not playing in the most important event of my tennis career."

Who are the defending French Open champions?

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek won for the third time in four years at Roland Garros by defeating Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 for the 2023 French Open women's title.

On the men's side, Novak Djokovic broke a tie with Rafael Nadal with his 23rd Grand Slam singles crown by defeating Casper Ruud in straight sets. "I am beyond fortunate in my life to win 23 times Grand Slams," Djokovic said during the trophy presentation. "It’s an incredible feeling."

