2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at TPC Southwind

adam schupak
·3 min read
Hideki Matsuyama watches his shot after teeing off on the ninth hole during the final round of the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal)
Having already become a $50-million man earlier this season, Hideki Matsuyama didn’t waste much time eclipsing $55 million in career earnings.

The Japanese star is walking away from Memphis with $3.6 million for shooting 17-under 263 at TPC Southwind and winning the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship out of the $20 million purse for the first of three playoff events.

The top of the leaderboard was stacked with big names with Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland sharing second place and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finishing alone in fourth. Sam Burns and Nick Dunlap tied for fifth.

Here’s a look at how much each of the players in the 70-man field with no cut earned this week.

Pos.

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Hideki Matsuyama

-17

$3,600,000

T2

Xander Schauffele

-15

$1,760,000

T2

Viktor Hovland

-15

$1,760,000

4

Scottie Scheffler

-14

$960,000

T5

Sam Burns

-13

$760,000

T5

Nick Dunlap

-13

$760,000

T7

Wyndham Clark

-12

$645,000

T7

Robert MacIntyre

-12

$645,000

9

Denny McCarthy

-11

$580,000

T10

Billy Horschel

-10

$520,000

T10

Seamus Power

-10

$520,000

T12

Maverick McNealy

-9

$405,000

T12

Patrick Cantlay

-9

$405,000

T12

Akshay Bhatia

-9

$405,000

T12

Will Zalatoris

-9

$405,000

T16

Aaron Rai

-8

$330,000

T16

Tony Finau

-8

$330,000

T18

Eric Cole

-7

$270,000

T18

Austin Eckroat

-7

$270,000

T18

Adam Scott

-7

$270,000

T18

Matt Fitzpatrick

-7

$270,000

T22

Min Woo Lee

-6

$175,500

T22

Collin Morikawa

-6

$175,500

T22

Taylor Pendrith

-6

$175,500

T22

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

-6

$175,500

T22

Brendon Todd

-6

$175,500

T22

Jason Day

-6

$175,500

T22

Tommy Fleetwood

-6

$175,500

T22

Justin Rose

-6

$175,500

T30

Russell Henley

-5

$130,000

T30

Justin Thomas

-5

$130,000

T30

Alex Noren

-5

$130,000

T33

Max Greyserman

-4

$103,428

T33

Davis Thompson

-4

$103,428

T33

Patrick Rodgers

-4

$103,428

T33

Emiliano Grillo

-4

$103,428

T33

Byeong Hun An

-4

$103,428

T33

J.T. Poston

-4

$103,428

T33

Erik van Rooyen

-4

$103,428

T40

Cam Davis

-3

$76,000

T40

Ludvig Åberg

-3

$76,000

T40

Sungjae Im

-3

$76,000

T40

Stephan Jaeger

-3

$76,000

T40

Jhonattan Vegas

-3

$76,000

T40

Victor Perez

-3

$76,000

T46

Thomas Detry

-2

$56,700

T46

Tom Hoge

-2

$56,700

T46

Matthieu Pavon

-2

$56,700

T46

Sahith Theegala

-2

$56,700

T50

Si Woo Kim

-1

$47,250

T50

Brian Harman

-1

$47,250

T50

Adam Hadwin

-1

$47,250

T50

Corey Conners

-1

$47,250

T50

Tom Kim

-1

$47,250

T50

Shane Lowry

-1

$47,250

T50

Ben Griffin

-1

$47,250

T50

Chris Kirk

-1

$47,250

58

Mackenzie Hughes

E

$44,800

T59

Keegan Bradley

1

$44,200

T59

Peter Malnati

1

$44,200

T61

Cameron Young

2

$43,000

T61

Mark Hubbard

2

$43,000

T61

Sepp Straka

2

$43,000

T61

Harris English

2

$43,000

65

Nick Taylor

3

$42,000

66

Taylor Moore

4

$41,600

67

Jake Knapp

6

$41,200

T68

Jordan Spieth

9

$40,600

T68

Rory McIlroy

9

$40,600

70

Max Homa

11

$40,000

