2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at TPC Southwind
Having already become a $50-million man earlier this season, Hideki Matsuyama didn’t waste much time eclipsing $55 million in career earnings.
The Japanese star is walking away from Memphis with $3.6 million for shooting 17-under 263 at TPC Southwind and winning the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship out of the $20 million purse for the first of three playoff events.
The top of the leaderboard was stacked with big names with Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland sharing second place and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finishing alone in fourth. Sam Burns and Nick Dunlap tied for fifth.
Here’s a look at how much each of the players in the 70-man field with no cut earned this week.
Pos.
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Hideki Matsuyama
-17
$3,600,000
T2
Xander Schauffele
-15
$1,760,000
T2
Viktor Hovland
-15
$1,760,000
4
Scottie Scheffler
-14
$960,000
T5
Sam Burns
-13
$760,000
T5
Nick Dunlap
-13
$760,000
T7
Wyndham Clark
-12
$645,000
T7
Robert MacIntyre
-12
$645,000
9
Denny McCarthy
-11
$580,000
T10
Billy Horschel
-10
$520,000
T10
Seamus Power
-10
$520,000
T12
Maverick McNealy
-9
$405,000
T12
Patrick Cantlay
-9
$405,000
T12
Akshay Bhatia
-9
$405,000
T12
Will Zalatoris
-9
$405,000
T16
Aaron Rai
-8
$330,000
T16
Tony Finau
-8
$330,000
T18
Eric Cole
-7
$270,000
T18
Austin Eckroat
-7
$270,000
T18
Adam Scott
-7
$270,000
T18
Matt Fitzpatrick
-7
$270,000
T22
Min Woo Lee
-6
$175,500
T22
Collin Morikawa
-6
$175,500
T22
Taylor Pendrith
-6
$175,500
T22
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
-6
$175,500
T22
Brendon Todd
-6
$175,500
T22
Jason Day
-6
$175,500
T22
Tommy Fleetwood
-6
$175,500
T22
Justin Rose
-6
$175,500
T30
Russell Henley
-5
$130,000
T30
Justin Thomas
-5
$130,000
T30
Alex Noren
-5
$130,000
T33
Max Greyserman
-4
$103,428
T33
Davis Thompson
-4
$103,428
T33
Patrick Rodgers
-4
$103,428
T33
Emiliano Grillo
-4
$103,428
T33
Byeong Hun An
-4
$103,428
T33
J.T. Poston
-4
$103,428
T33
Erik van Rooyen
-4
$103,428
T40
Cam Davis
-3
$76,000
T40
Ludvig Åberg
-3
$76,000
T40
Sungjae Im
-3
$76,000
T40
Stephan Jaeger
-3
$76,000
T40
Jhonattan Vegas
-3
$76,000
T40
Victor Perez
-3
$76,000
T46
Thomas Detry
-2
$56,700
T46
Tom Hoge
-2
$56,700
T46
Matthieu Pavon
-2
$56,700
T46
Sahith Theegala
-2
$56,700
T50
Si Woo Kim
-1
$47,250
T50
Brian Harman
-1
$47,250
T50
Adam Hadwin
-1
$47,250
T50
Corey Conners
-1
$47,250
T50
Tom Kim
-1
$47,250
T50
Shane Lowry
-1
$47,250
T50
Ben Griffin
-1
$47,250
T50
Chris Kirk
-1
$47,250
58
Mackenzie Hughes
E
$44,800
T59
Keegan Bradley
1
$44,200
T59
Peter Malnati
1
$44,200
T61
Cameron Young
2
$43,000
T61
Mark Hubbard
2
$43,000
T61
Sepp Straka
2
$43,000
T61
Harris English
2
$43,000
65
Nick Taylor
3
$42,000
66
Taylor Moore
4
$41,600
67
Jake Knapp
6
$41,200
T68
Jordan Spieth
9
$40,600
T68
Rory McIlroy
9
$40,600
70
Max Homa
11
$40,000
