2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at TPC Southwind

Hideki Matsuyama watches his shot after teeing off on the ninth hole during the final round of the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal)

Having already become a $50-million man earlier this season, Hideki Matsuyama didn’t waste much time eclipsing $55 million in career earnings.

The Japanese star is walking away from Memphis with $3.6 million for shooting 17-under 263 at TPC Southwind and winning the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship out of the $20 million purse for the first of three playoff events.

The top of the leaderboard was stacked with big names with Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland sharing second place and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finishing alone in fourth. Sam Burns and Nick Dunlap tied for fifth.

Here’s a look at how much each of the players in the 70-man field with no cut earned this week.

Pos. Player Score Earnings 1 Hideki Matsuyama -17 $3,600,000 T2 Xander Schauffele -15 $1,760,000 T2 Viktor Hovland -15 $1,760,000 4 Scottie Scheffler -14 $960,000 T5 Sam Burns -13 $760,000 T5 Nick Dunlap -13 $760,000 T7 Wyndham Clark -12 $645,000 T7 Robert MacIntyre -12 $645,000 9 Denny McCarthy -11 $580,000 T10 Billy Horschel -10 $520,000 T10 Seamus Power -10 $520,000 T12 Maverick McNealy -9 $405,000 T12 Patrick Cantlay -9 $405,000 T12 Akshay Bhatia -9 $405,000 T12 Will Zalatoris -9 $405,000 T16 Aaron Rai -8 $330,000 T16 Tony Finau -8 $330,000 T18 Eric Cole -7 $270,000 T18 Austin Eckroat -7 $270,000 T18 Adam Scott -7 $270,000 T18 Matt Fitzpatrick -7 $270,000 T22 Min Woo Lee -6 $175,500 T22 Collin Morikawa -6 $175,500 T22 Taylor Pendrith -6 $175,500 T22 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -6 $175,500 T22 Brendon Todd -6 $175,500 T22 Jason Day -6 $175,500 T22 Tommy Fleetwood -6 $175,500 T22 Justin Rose -6 $175,500 T30 Russell Henley -5 $130,000 T30 Justin Thomas -5 $130,000 T30 Alex Noren -5 $130,000 T33 Max Greyserman -4 $103,428 T33 Davis Thompson -4 $103,428 T33 Patrick Rodgers -4 $103,428 T33 Emiliano Grillo -4 $103,428 T33 Byeong Hun An -4 $103,428 T33 J.T. Poston -4 $103,428 T33 Erik van Rooyen -4 $103,428 T40 Cam Davis -3 $76,000 T40 Ludvig Åberg -3 $76,000 T40 Sungjae Im -3 $76,000 T40 Stephan Jaeger -3 $76,000 T40 Jhonattan Vegas -3 $76,000 T40 Victor Perez -3 $76,000 T46 Thomas Detry -2 $56,700 T46 Tom Hoge -2 $56,700 T46 Matthieu Pavon -2 $56,700 T46 Sahith Theegala -2 $56,700 T50 Si Woo Kim -1 $47,250 T50 Brian Harman -1 $47,250 T50 Adam Hadwin -1 $47,250 T50 Corey Conners -1 $47,250 T50 Tom Kim -1 $47,250 T50 Shane Lowry -1 $47,250 T50 Ben Griffin -1 $47,250 T50 Chris Kirk -1 $47,250 58 Mackenzie Hughes E $44,800 T59 Keegan Bradley 1 $44,200 T59 Peter Malnati 1 $44,200 T61 Cameron Young 2 $43,000 T61 Mark Hubbard 2 $43,000 T61 Sepp Straka 2 $43,000 T61 Harris English 2 $43,000 65 Nick Taylor 3 $42,000 66 Taylor Moore 4 $41,600 67 Jake Knapp 6 $41,200 T68 Jordan Spieth 9 $40,600 T68 Rory McIlroy 9 $40,600 70 Max Homa 11 $40,000

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at TPC Southwind