2024 fantasy football rankings: Who are the best NFL tight ends to draft?
Gone are the days where tight ends are used as sixth blockers. There has never been a day and age where tight ends are used in the passing game more, which means there's ample opportunity to draft a league-winning tight end in your fantasy drafts this year.
However, this year doesn't have the clear-cut TE1 we've experienced in the past. In 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce recorded his worst season since 2015, while other tight ends like Detroit's Sam LaPorta and Arizona's Trey McBride emerged as high-end options.
Still, that only means there are more serviceable options available for you later in drafts. Here are the top-ten tight ends in fantasy football this year.
Top tight ends in fantasy football 2024:
1) Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
2023 stats: 86 rec, 889 yds, 10 TDs
LaPorta may not have recorded as many yards as Travis Kelce, but he was a redzone monster for the Detroit Lions. This is a high-powered offense that will be inside the 20-yard line often. That is where LaPorta shines.
While several people believe LaPorta's touchdown rate is destined to drop in 2024, the Lions did not add any game-changing receivers this offseason, thus the team's plan of attack should remain mostly the same. LaPorta could lead all tight ends in touchdowns yet again.
2) Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2023 stats: 93 receptions, 984 yards, 5 TDs
A model of consistency, Kelce finally started to show signs of regression in his age-34 season. Regardless, he's still a tremendous talent who will get a lot of looks in a high-powered Kansas City offense.
One worry is the addition of first-round receiver Xavier Worthy and former first-round receiver Marquise Brown. Both payers have game-breaking speed which could take some targets away from Kelce. Kelce still succeeded when he was paired with Tyreek Hill years ago, but two speedsters may be enough to drop Kelce's production even further.
3) Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
2023 stats: 45 rec, 544 yds, 6 TDs
After missing nearly half the season to injury a year ago, Andrews is back and ready to continue his dominant stretch.
Andrews was on pace for double-digit touchdowns and 1,000 yards prior to going down with the ankle injury. Baltimore did add workhorse running back Derrick Henry during the offseason, implying that the team could lean more heavily on the ground game in 2024. Still, Andrews should be heavily involved in the team's passing attack as one of Lamar Jackson's preferred targets.
4) Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
2023 stats: 81 rec, 825 yds, 3 TDs
McBride really got going in the second half of the season, recording more than three-quarters of his receptions and yardage totals in the final ten games of the season. All of his touchdowns came during that stretch as well.
McBride emerged as one of quarterback Kyler Murray's preferred targets, but the addition of Marvin Harrison Jr. could put a damper on their connection. Even more worrisome is whether or not McBride can keep this pace up. It seems unlikely, but McBride would still be one of the best tight ends in fantasy if he only put up two-thirds of his production from a year ago.
5) Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 stats: 114 receptions, 963 yds, 4 TDs
In PPR leagues, Engram is a monster, and that should continue in 2024. Even with the addition of first-round receiver Brian Thomas Jr., the absences of Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones should open up even more opportunity for Engram.
6) Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
2023 stats: 73 rec, 673 yds, 2 TDs
With Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis out of town, as well as Kincaid finally taking the starting tight end spot from Dawson Knox, Kincaid could be in for a massive season with tons of targets headed his way. Unfortunately, fans have not seen that massive breakout performance from Kincaid to show what he is truly capable of.
Kincaid's biggest game of 2023 was just 18.1 PPR points. He also did not reach the endzone enough to warrant such high draft stock. Hopefully, his increased role will lead to more consistent fantasy production.
7) George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
2023 stats: 65 rec, 1020 yds, 6 TDs
There isn't a better deep threat tight end than San Francisco's George Kittle. The problem with Kittle is his consistency. There are a lot of mouths to feed in the San Francisco offense, so while Kittle could go off for 20+ points any game, he could also drop a goose egg any game.
Last season, Kittle had as many games with more than 20 points (3) as he did games with less than 5. If Brandon Aiyuk gets traded (which seems unlikely at this point), then perhaps Kittle's usage in the passing attack will become more consistent. Until then though, Kittle is not worth a selection in the first five rounds.
8) David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
2023 stats: 81 rec, 882 yds, 6 TDs
Coming off his first Pro Bowl season, Cleveland's David Njoku finally established himself as a bona fide TE1 in fantasy. But can Njoku keep that pace up? In 11 games with quarterback Deshaun Watson, Njoku has just 42 catches for 394 yards and three touchdowns. That isn't starting-caliber. The upside is there with Njoku, but there are certainly some major concerns to keep an eye on.
9) Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
2023 stats: 53 rec, 667 yds, 3 TDs
Former head coach Arthur Smith hated using his best players, so new head coach Raheem Morris could mean a massive shift in usage for Pitts. Furthermore, the addition of quarterback Kirk Cousins, who elevated T.J. Hockenson to one of the best stretches of his career in just 10 games with Minnesota in 2022.
That said, Pitts has not had a season with more than three touchdowns, and only one season with more than 700 yards. Pitts has top-5 potential, but given his disappointing track record, there's certainly some skepticism around his relevancy in fantasy.
10) Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
2023 stats: 71 rec, 761 yds, 5 TDs
Ferguson may not be the first or second option in Dallas' offense, but Dallas' offense is so pass-heavy, it hasn't damaged his production. With 2023 starting running back Tony Pollard out of town, there's a chance that Dallas' offense is even more pass-heavy in 2024.
Tight end fantasy football rankings across internet
Name
ESPN
Yahoo
CBS Sports
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
1
2
2
Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
2
1
1
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
3
3
4
Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
4
4
3
Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars
5
8
8
Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
6
6
5
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
7
5
6
David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
8
10
12
Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
9
7
7
Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
10
9
9
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
11
11
11
Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
12
12
10
T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
13
17
14
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
14
14
13
Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
15
13
15
Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears
16
16
20
Tyler Conklin, New York Jets
17
22
18
Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints
18
NR
NR
Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans
19
23
28
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
20
19
16
Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
21
29
25
Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks
22
18
21
Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23
20
26
Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers
24
27
NR
Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers
25
15
17
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: