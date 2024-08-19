2024 fantasy football rankings: Who are the best NFL quarterbacks to draft?

Having a dual-threat quarterback isn't a necessity for winning a Super Bowl in the NFL, but it sure does come in handy in fantasy football.

Heading into the 2024 season, the highest-drafted quarterbacks in fantasy football leagues will once again be the signal callers that can throw and run for touchdowns. Three of the top four players in terms of total points in standard fantasy football scoring last season were quarterbacks who had at least 23 touchdowns through the air and five touchdowns on the ground. As a result, the consensus top-five quarterbacks in national preseason rankings are all threats to score with their arm or legs.

But that doesn't mean your team is sunk if Josh Allen or Jalen Hurts or Lamar Jackson are off the board already. The quarterback position is deep this year based on last season's results.

After Allen, who led all quarterbacks in fantasy football points in traditional scoring formats, the next 10 quarterbacks were separated by less than 100 points combined. There's value to be had in later rounds of a traditional draft, or by using a minimal amount of money in auction leagues.

Here's a breakdown of the top 10 quarterbacks in fantasy football this year, as well as a roundup of how all the potential NFL starters stack up in national rankings heading into the 2024 NFL season:

2024 Fantasy Football Top 10 Quarterbacks

Based on average ranking at ESPN, Yahoo!, CBS Sports, NFL.com, The Athletic and Pro Football Focus.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

2023 stats: 4,306 passing yards, 29 passing TDs, 18 INTs, 524 rushing yards, 15 rushing TDs

Allen has been the highest-scoring fantasy football QB three of the past four seasons. Last season, he finished with his fewest TD passes during that run but made up for it with a career-best 15 rushing touchdowns.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

2023 stats: 3,858 passing yards, 23 passing TDs, 15 INTs, 605 rushing yards, 15 rushing TDs

Hurts has been a top-3 fantasy football quarterback two years in a row behind the success of the "tush push," but his average points per game dropped by almost four points from 2022 to 2023 after he struggled more as a passer.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

2023 stats: 4,183 passing yards, 27 passing TDs, 14 INTs, 389 rushing yards, 0 rushing TDs

Mahomes had a down year by his fantasy football standards last season, finishing with his fewest passing yards and passing touchdowns since 2019. He also had 0 rushing touchdowns for the first time as a starter.

4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

2023 stats: 3,678 passing yards, 24 passing TDs, 7 INTs, 821 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs

Jackson set new career highs in passing yards and completion percentage in 2023 and still led all QBs with 821 rushing yards.

5. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

2023 stats: 577 passing yards, 3 passing TDs, 1 INT, 136 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs

Fantasy football experts are banking on Richardson's two-game sample size as a rookie – he averaged more fantasy points than Allen during that time – to translate over a full season.

6. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

2023 stats: 4,108 passing yards, 23 passing TDs, 5 INTs, 167 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs

Stroud became just the fifth rookie in NFL history to throw for more than 4,000 yards last season, emerging as a top-10 fantasy football quarterback. His limited running ability could cap his ceiling, however.

7. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

2023 stats: 2,309 passing yards, 15 passing TDs, 6 INTs, 88 rushing yards, 0 rushing TDs

The key for Burrow is staying healthy after being hampered early in the season by a calf injury and then missing the final seven games due to a wrist injury.

8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

2023 stats: 4,516 passing yards, 36 passing TDs, 9 INTs, 242 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs

Prescott led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns last season and finished behind only Allen and Hurts in terms of fantasy points.

9. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

2023 stats: 1,799 passing yards, 10 passing TDs, 5 INTs, 244 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs

Murray was a top-10 fantasy quarterback once he returned from injury for the final eight games last season and now has rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in the fold.

10. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

2023 stats: 4,159 passing yards, 32 passing TDs, 11 INTs, 247 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs

Love was a revelation during the back-half of the 2023 season, finishing as a top-five fantasy quarterback while leading Green Bay's playoff push over the final eight games in his first year as a starter.

2024 Fantasy Football QB rankings

QB ESPN Yahoo! CBS Sports NFL.com The Athletic PFF Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills 1 1 3 `1 1 1 Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles 2 2 1 3 3 2 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs 4 3 2 2 2 3 Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens 3 4 4 4 4 4 Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts 5 5 5 5 8 8 C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans 6 6 7 6 9 5 Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals 7 9 6 8 11 6 Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys 8 10 9 9 6 7 Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals 9 7 8 7 10 10 Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers 10 8 11 11 5 11 Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers 11 12 13 10 7 12 Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders 12 11 10 17 12 9 Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears 13 14 12 16 15 13 Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars 18 16 15 12 13 14 Tua Tagovailova, Miami Dolphins 17 15 14 13 19 15 Jared Goff, Detroit Lions 19 13 16 15 14 16 Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers 15 19 21 18 17 18 Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons 16 17 18 19 21 17 Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams 21 18 17 14 20 20 Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets 14 21 20 20 18 19 Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns 20 22 22 24 16 23 Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23 23 23 21 23 24 Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks 22 20 24 29 22 25 Will Levis, Tennessee Titans 25 24 19 27 28 26 Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steeler 29 26 27 23 24 30 Derek Carr, New Orleans Saint 31 26 27 22 25 29 Daniel Jones, New York Giants 24 25 28 28 28 27 Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers 26 29 26 30 26 28 Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings 32 27 30 25 NR 22 Bo Nix, Denver Broncos 28 28 29 31 31 31 Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers 30 31 31 32 NR 21 Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders 35 32 32 26 32 34 Drake Maye, New England Patriots 27 34 NR 33 NR 32 Aidan O'Connell, Las Vegas Raiders 34 35 NR 35 NR 33 Jacoby Brissett, New England Patriots 36 33 NR 37 30 35

