2024 fantasy football rankings: Who are the best NFL quarterbacks to draft?
Having a dual-threat quarterback isn't a necessity for winning a Super Bowl in the NFL, but it sure does come in handy in fantasy football.
Heading into the 2024 season, the highest-drafted quarterbacks in fantasy football leagues will once again be the signal callers that can throw and run for touchdowns. Three of the top four players in terms of total points in standard fantasy football scoring last season were quarterbacks who had at least 23 touchdowns through the air and five touchdowns on the ground. As a result, the consensus top-five quarterbacks in national preseason rankings are all threats to score with their arm or legs.
But that doesn't mean your team is sunk if Josh Allen or Jalen Hurts or Lamar Jackson are off the board already. The quarterback position is deep this year based on last season's results.
After Allen, who led all quarterbacks in fantasy football points in traditional scoring formats, the next 10 quarterbacks were separated by less than 100 points combined. There's value to be had in later rounds of a traditional draft, or by using a minimal amount of money in auction leagues.
Here's a breakdown of the top 10 quarterbacks in fantasy football this year, as well as a roundup of how all the potential NFL starters stack up in national rankings heading into the 2024 NFL season:
WHAT'S NEW: NFL's 'dynamic' kickoff rules are already throwing teams for a loop
2024 Fantasy Football Top 10 Quarterbacks
Based on average ranking at ESPN, Yahoo!, CBS Sports, NFL.com, The Athletic and Pro Football Focus.
1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
2023 stats: 4,306 passing yards, 29 passing TDs, 18 INTs, 524 rushing yards, 15 rushing TDs
Allen has been the highest-scoring fantasy football QB three of the past four seasons. Last season, he finished with his fewest TD passes during that run but made up for it with a career-best 15 rushing touchdowns.
2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
2023 stats: 3,858 passing yards, 23 passing TDs, 15 INTs, 605 rushing yards, 15 rushing TDs
Hurts has been a top-3 fantasy football quarterback two years in a row behind the success of the "tush push," but his average points per game dropped by almost four points from 2022 to 2023 after he struggled more as a passer.
3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
2023 stats: 4,183 passing yards, 27 passing TDs, 14 INTs, 389 rushing yards, 0 rushing TDs
Mahomes had a down year by his fantasy football standards last season, finishing with his fewest passing yards and passing touchdowns since 2019. He also had 0 rushing touchdowns for the first time as a starter.
4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
2023 stats: 3,678 passing yards, 24 passing TDs, 7 INTs, 821 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs
Jackson set new career highs in passing yards and completion percentage in 2023 and still led all QBs with 821 rushing yards.
5. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
2023 stats: 577 passing yards, 3 passing TDs, 1 INT, 136 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs
Fantasy football experts are banking on Richardson's two-game sample size as a rookie – he averaged more fantasy points than Allen during that time – to translate over a full season.
6. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
2023 stats: 4,108 passing yards, 23 passing TDs, 5 INTs, 167 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs
Stroud became just the fifth rookie in NFL history to throw for more than 4,000 yards last season, emerging as a top-10 fantasy football quarterback. His limited running ability could cap his ceiling, however.
7. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
2023 stats: 2,309 passing yards, 15 passing TDs, 6 INTs, 88 rushing yards, 0 rushing TDs
The key for Burrow is staying healthy after being hampered early in the season by a calf injury and then missing the final seven games due to a wrist injury.
8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
2023 stats: 4,516 passing yards, 36 passing TDs, 9 INTs, 242 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs
Prescott led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns last season and finished behind only Allen and Hurts in terms of fantasy points.
9. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
2023 stats: 1,799 passing yards, 10 passing TDs, 5 INTs, 244 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs
Murray was a top-10 fantasy quarterback once he returned from injury for the final eight games last season and now has rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in the fold.
10. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
2023 stats: 4,159 passing yards, 32 passing TDs, 11 INTs, 247 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs
Love was a revelation during the back-half of the 2023 season, finishing as a top-five fantasy quarterback while leading Green Bay's playoff push over the final eight games in his first year as a starter.
NFL POWER RANKINGS: Chiefs, 49ers lead the way in Super Bowl odds ahead of 2024 season
2024 Fantasy Football QB rankings
QB
ESPN
Yahoo!
CBS Sports
NFL.com
The Athletic
PFF
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
1
1
3
`1
1
1
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
2
2
1
3
3
2
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
4
3
2
2
2
3
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
3
4
4
4
4
4
Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
5
5
5
5
8
8
C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
6
6
7
6
9
5
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
7
9
6
8
11
6
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
8
10
9
9
6
7
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
9
7
8
7
10
10
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
10
8
11
11
5
11
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
11
12
13
10
7
12
Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
12
11
10
17
12
9
Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
13
14
12
16
15
13
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
18
16
15
12
13
14
Tua Tagovailova, Miami Dolphins
17
15
14
13
19
15
Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
19
13
16
15
14
16
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
15
19
21
18
17
18
Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons
16
17
18
19
21
17
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
21
18
17
14
20
20
Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
14
21
20
20
18
19
Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
20
22
22
24
16
23
Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23
23
23
21
23
24
Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
22
20
24
29
22
25
Will Levis, Tennessee Titans
25
24
19
27
28
26
Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steeler
29
26
27
23
24
30
Derek Carr, New Orleans Saint
31
26
27
22
25
29
Daniel Jones, New York Giants
24
25
28
28
28
27
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
26
29
26
30
26
28
Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
32
27
30
25
NR
22
Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
28
28
29
31
31
31
Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers
30
31
31
32
NR
21
Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders
35
32
32
26
32
34
Drake Maye, New England Patriots
27
34
NR
33
NR
32
Aidan O'Connell, Las Vegas Raiders
34
35
NR
35
NR
33
Jacoby Brissett, New England Patriots
36
33
NR
37
30
35
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football 2024 rankings: Who are the best NFL QBs to draft?