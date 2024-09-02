2024 Dallas Cowboys salaries: Highest, lowest and how they compare to Rangers, Stars & Mavs

While the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott’s contract extensions remain and an impasse, the franchise is set to begin its new season on Sunday at Cleveland.

Despite the stalled contract talks, Prescott remains the highest paid Cowboy player this season. Here’s a snapshot look at the highest-paid and lowest-paid players as the franchise gets ready for the Browns.

HIGHEST PAID

The top five highest-paid Cowboys. Prescott alone earns more than the next three highest-paid players on the team.

1. Dak Prescott: $55,132,647

2. DeMarcus Lawrence: $20,445,000

3. Zack Martin: $15,500,000

4. Trevon Diggs: $14,117,647

5. Terence Steele: $11,000,000

6. Brandin Cooks: $10,000,000

Newly signed wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will earn $8.75 million this season before more than quadrupling his salary to $35.45 million next year according to Spotrac.

LOWEST-PAID COWBOYS

By comparison, which Cowboys will earn the least during the upcoming season:?

John Stephens: $796,000

Brevyn Spann-Ford: $801,666

Ryan Flournoy: $829,597

Caelan Carson: $858,569

Brandon Aubrey: $915,000

Those are still serious salaries when you consider that Stephens Jr. will make almost 12 times the average Texans salary which, according to KXAN, is $67,321 and is well over the salary marker ($631,849) to be among the top 1% of earners in the Lone Star State.

Stephens Jr. was signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft and was placed on injured reserve for the entire season after tearing his ACL during the preseason.

OTHER TOP DALLAS SALARIES

While the Cowboys have six players who will earn $10 million or more this season, how do their salaries compare to the MetroPlex’s other pro sports teams?

The Dallas Mavericks also have six players making $10 million or more headlined by Luka Doncic’s $43,031, 940.

1. Luka Doncic: $43,031, 940

2. Kyrie Irving: $41,000,000

3. Klay Thompson: $15,873,016

4. PJ Washington: $15,500,000

5. Daniel Gafford: $13,394,160

6. Maxi Kleber: $11,000,000

The Texas Rangers have seven players making $10 million led by Jacob deGrom’s $40 million.

1. Jacob deGrom: $40,000,000

2. Corey Seager: $35,000,000

3. Marcus Semien: $26,000,000

4. Nathan Eovaldi: $17,000,000

5. Jon Gray: $13,000,000

6. Andrew Heaney: $13,000,000

7. Max Scherzer: $12,500,000 (The New York Mets pay him $30,833,333)

The Dallas Stars have zero players making $10 million or more with their highest earner being Tyler Seguin making $9,850,000.